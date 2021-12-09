Carthage basketball: Women's team stingy in win at North Park; men's team falls at home to Vikings

The Carthage women's basketball team is playing some serious defense.

For the third time in as many College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin games, the Firebirds held their opponent to 50 points or less, this time emerging with a 55-42 victory against North Park on Wednesday night in Chicago.

Carthage improved to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the CCIW and has held its three conference opponents to 39, 50 and 42 points. Overall, the Firebirds are limiting their foes to 52.4 points per game and 34.2% shooting from the field, numbers that both rank second behind Wheaton in the conference.

In Wednesday's victory, Carthage limited North Park to 27.3% from the field (15-of-55), including 12.5% from 3-point range (2-of-16). The Vikings, playing their CCIW opener, fell to 6-2 overall.

"I'm proud of the team's response after Saturday's game (a 50-40 loss at North Central)," Carthage coach Tim Bernero said in a news release. "We've been pretty solid defensively in all three conference games, and (Wednesday) night we were plus-6 on the boards, which helped.

"We got some offense in the first quarter that helped get us off to a good start."

Indeed, while Carthage is not a prolific offensive team, the Firebirds have been getting contributions from a variety of players.

On Wednesday, junior guard Ayanna Ester, a Tremper graduate, led the Firebirds with 12 points and was their only player in double figures. But the other contributions were many, as sophomore forward Bridget Barrett had eight points, three rebounds and two steals, sophomore guard Lauren Knight totaled seven points and three assists, senior forward Kelsey Coshun, also a Tremper graduate, scored six points and grabbed a game-high 12 boards, freshman forward Marianna Morrissey added seven points and senior guard Nansy Velev chipped in six points.

Most importantly, Carthage limited North Park senior forward Jayla Johnson, the CCIW's leading scorer at over 20 points per game going into Wednesday's contest, to six points on 2-of-8 shooting.

Carthage got off to a good start, leading 16-11 after one quarter and 31-21 at halftime. The lead then stayed in double digits throughout most of the second half.

Carthage plays the third of six straight games away from Tarble Arena on Saturday, as the Firebirds will wrap up their first four-game CCIW stretch in Rock Island, Ill., against Augustana at 5 p.m. Carthage then has three more non-conference games before returning back to CCIW play in 2022.

Men

North Park 71, Carthage 66

The short-handed Firebirds led by nine points with under eight minutes left in the game but couldn't hold on, as the Vikings rallied to deal Carthage its third CCIW loss in as many conference games Wednesday night at Tarble Arena.

Carthage, now 4-4 overall and 0-3 in the CCIW, was once again without three key players, senior guard Crishawn Cook, junior guard Elijah Blake and sophomore forward and Indian Trail graduate Anthony Bernero. Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said earlier this week that those three will be out at least the rest of this week.

Nonetheless, Carthage junior forward Fillip Bulatovic continued to do it all for the Firebirds on Wednesday, scoring a game-high 23 points to go with eight rebounds, three assists and a block. It was the fifth time this season, in eight games, that Bulatovic has scored at least 20 points.

However, his struggles from the free-throw line continued, as Bulatovic went 3-of-9 from the charity stripe — in a five-point loss — and is now shooting 43.9% (25-of-57) from the free-throw line this season.

Also for the Firebirds on Wednesday, sophomore forward Garrett Horner scored 11 points, senior guard Kyle Czerak had 10 points and five rebounds and freshman guard Colton Sigel scored 12 points in 27 minutes off the bench.

The Firebirds trailed by two, 48-46, with 13 minutes, 16 seconds left in the game, but they surged to a nine-point lead, 58-49, with 8:57 remaining courtesy of a 12-1 run that was capped off by a Sigel 3-pointer.

The lead was still nine at 60-51 with 7:50 left to play, but North Park (4-2 overall, 1-0 CCIW) ripped off a 13-2 run to grab a 64-62 lead with 4:14 left. A Horner 3 and a Bulatovic free throw briefly gave the Firebirds a two-point lead again at 66-64, but Carthage wouldn't score another point over the game's final 3:05, missing three field goals and two free throws and turning the ball over twice as North Park closed the game with seven straight points for the win.

Carthage will now try to get its first CCIW win on the road, as the Firebirds wrap up their four-game stretch to open CCIW play in Rock Island, Ill., against Augustana at 7 p.m. Saturday.

