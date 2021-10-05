Carthage football notebook: Lowe wins second straight CCIW Offensive Player of the Week award

Bryce Lowe better be careful, or there's going to be nowhere left to go from here.
For the second time in as many collegiate starts, the Carthage freshman quarterback received the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Week award, as Lowe joined Wheaton senior defensive lineman Jake Holaday (defense) and Illinois Wesleyan junior kicker Andrew Stange (special teams) when the weekly honors were announced Monday.
Additionally, on Tuesday, Lowe was one of seven offensive players named to the D3football.com National Team of the Week.
Lowe, who hails from Lutz, Fla., passed for 301 yards and four touchdowns in a 63-35 CCIW win over IWU on Sept. 25 in his first collegiate start, for which he earned his first CCIW Offensive Player of the Week honor. But he outdid even that in his second start on Saturday, tossing six touchdowns and running for another and finishing 17-of-23 passing for 336 yards in the Firebirds' second straight 60-point effort, a 63-42 CCIW win over Millikin in Decatur, Ill.
The last Carthage player to win CCIW Player of the Week honors twice in a row was Tyler Funk on Nov. 2 and 9, 2009.
Carthage will need another strong game from Lowe this Saturday, as the Firebirds welcome defending NCAA Division III national champion North Central, ranked No. 1 in the latest D3football.com poll, for a noon kickoff at Art Keller Field.
Carthage and North Central enter this weekend as the lone teams atop the CCIW with a 3-0 conference record.
Carthage vs. Carthage
In the midst of one of the toughest, if not the toughest, schedules in all of NCAA Division III football, Carthage finds itself 3-0 in the CCIW for the first time since 1974 going into its huge matchup with North Central.
The season started with about the toughest non-conference game possible, as Carthage suffered a 46-7 loss to UW-Whitewater at the Warhawks' raucous Perkins Stadium to open the season on Sept. 4. Whitewater, of course, has developed into a national powerhouse, as the Warhawks have won six Division III national titles and held at No. 3 in this week's D3football.com poll.
But generated from that lopsided loss to Whitewater was a mindset that Carthage has carried into its 3-0 CCIW start. That's for the Firebirds to worry about themselves, not so much their opponents or who waits on their difficult schedule and where they're ranked.
As senior defensive back Jalen Dennis said after Saturday's win at Millikin, it's "Carthage vs. Carthage."
"We took some lessons from the Whitewater game," Dennis said. "That game was a big lesson game for us, and I think as each week kept on going by, our biggest responsibility was just controlling what we can control and making sure it was always just Carthage vs. Carthage, no matter what.
"Once we switched that mindset, (we) just wanted to start focusing on each other, and we just kept getting better from then on out."
The Firebirds hope that mentality turns into a better result against a top-five opponent on Saturday. And they'll play a third opponent currently in the top five with an Oct. 23 date at fifth-ranked Wheaton (Ill.).
While Carthage has a healthy respect for top-five opponents, and especially top-ranked North Central, that "Carthage vs. Carthage" mentality means the Firebirds aren't intimidated by rankings, in which they themselves received four votes in this week's D3football.com poll, up from three last week.
"They're (North Central's) nobody special to us, because at the end of the day, it's Carthage vs. Carthage," Dennis said. "If we do what we're supposed to do and stay disciplined, we're going to like the outcome of the game. But (Saturday) is going to be a very physical game."
Carthage coach Dustin Hass also complimented his team's mentality after Saturday's big win.
"The kids have done a great job of that," he said. "We talked about it at the beginning of fall camp, that their job was to get 1 percent better each and every day, and I think that they've done that. It's a fun ride. It's fun to be a part of."
Everything 'good'
Another one of the team's philosophies helped the Firebirds deal with a tough defensive situation Saturday.
Carthage entered the game without senior cornerback Bobby Baker III due to injury and lost its other senior corner, Keith Freeman, to injury early in the game. That left a pair of freshmen on the corners in Tre Mitchell III and Ethan Foster.
The team's concern level? Well, it was all good.
"Our philosophy to everything is 'good,'" Hass said. "It rained today? Good. Our corners are out? Good. So when you have that philosophy, it's just, 'Hey, we're going to play the next play. We're going to win the next snap.' And they did a great job of that."
Millikin's senior duo of quarterback Cal Pohrte (391 passing yards, three TDs) and receiver Colton Lockwood (seven catches, 207 yards, three TDs) certainly did a lot of damage. But Carthage's coaches started giving Mitchell and Foster more help as the game progressed, and the Firebirds gave up just 14 points in the second half after allowing 28 in the first.
"As they got into the flow of the game, they played a lot better, and we did some stuff at halftime to kind of help them out with some safeties in the second half," Hass said. "Obviously, that made a big difference."
Around the CCIW
After Wheaton's 40-10 victory at Washington (Mo.) on Saturday, Carthage (3-1 overall) and North Central (4-0) were left as the only unbeatens in the CCIW at 3-0 in conference play.
Wheaton, Millikin and Washington are in a three-way tie for second at 2-1 in CCIW play, with Wheaton's only defeat a 20-7 home loss to North Central in a CCIW opener on Sept. 18.
Augustana, Carroll and IWU, meanwhile, are all 1-2 in the CCIW, while Elmhurst and North Park remain winless at 0-3.
Statistically, Carthage is second in the conference in scoring offense at 41.5 points per game, behind North Central at 51 per game. The Cardinals are also first in scoring defense at 6.8 points allowed per game.
Individually in CCIW rankings, Lowe is sixth in passing yards (863) but first in passing yards per game (233) and passing touchdowns (12), junior Eddie Ell III is seventh in receiving yards (286) and tied for second in receiving touchdowns (six), sophomore Noel Wright III is fourth in rushing yards (324) and sophomore defensive back Garrett Warner and junior linebacker Zach Hale are tied for seventh in total tackles (31).