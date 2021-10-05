Carthage football notebook: Lowe wins second straight CCIW Offensive Player of the Week award

Another one of the team's philosophies helped the Firebirds deal with a tough defensive situation Saturday.

Carthage entered the game without senior cornerback Bobby Baker III due to injury and lost its other senior corner, Keith Freeman, to injury early in the game. That left a pair of freshmen on the corners in Tre Mitchell III and Ethan Foster.

The team's concern level? Well, it was all good.

"Our philosophy to everything is 'good,'" Hass said. "It rained today? Good. Our corners are out? Good. So when you have that philosophy, it's just, 'Hey, we're going to play the next play. We're going to win the next snap.' And they did a great job of that."

Millikin's senior duo of quarterback Cal Pohrte (391 passing yards, three TDs) and receiver Colton Lockwood (seven catches, 207 yards, three TDs) certainly did a lot of damage. But Carthage's coaches started giving Mitchell and Foster more help as the game progressed, and the Firebirds gave up just 14 points in the second half after allowing 28 in the first.

"As they got into the flow of the game, they played a lot better, and we did some stuff at halftime to kind of help them out with some safeties in the second half," Hass said. "Obviously, that made a big difference."

