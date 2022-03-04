Carthage notebook: Defending national champ men's v-ball team tops North Central for 9th straight win

After a slow start to the season, the defending NCAA Division III national champion Carthage men's volleyball team appears to be hitting its stride as the season reaches the midway point.

After losing three straight matches to open the season, which they entered ranked No. 1 in the NCAA Division III preseason coaches poll, the Firebirds have now won nine consecutive matches as they work their way back up the rankings in hopes of defending their title.

Carthage dropped down to No. 10 at one point but was back up to No. 6 in this week's poll, and on Wednesday night, the Firebirds delivered probably their biggest win of the season.

Hosting previously undefeated and fourth-ranked North Central in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin match at Tarble Arena, Carthage notched a four-set victory, 25-17, 25-23, 25-27, 25-22, to hand the Cardinals their first loss of the season.

After dropping the third set, Carthage trailed by five points early in the fourth, 9-4, but the Firebirds rallied to prevent the match from reaching a decisive fifth set.

"I told our group in the locker room, I'm so proud of the way they responded in set four," Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said in a post-match interview with John Weiser of WLIP AM-1050. "I thought we had a massive lull in (set) three and early four, and we could've just gone away and packed it in.

"... That's the message of this Carthage team, is we don't stop. We're relentless. You've got to go beat us. And I'm proud of our guys. After we made a couple bone-headed plays by watching some balls land, we changed that defensive effort. We made plays."

The Firebirds improved to 9-3 overall and 5-0 in the CCIW and hold a half-game lead for first place on 15th-ranked Loras (4-0 CCIW), with North Central (10-1 overall, 3-1 CCIW) in third place, 1.5 games behind Carthage, going into Saturday's matches.

Carthage plays CCIW foe Millikin in Decatur, Ill., at 3 p.m. Saturday then travels to Dubuque, Iowa, for a big road match at Loras on Wednesday night. And on Saturday afternoon, North Central hosts Loras in Naperville, Ill., in a week where the top three teams in the CCIW all play each other.

"There's really no advantage for any team, because we're all playing back-to-back-to-back," Kieckhefer said. "Nobody has the advantage of an extra-long time to scout. It doesn't make it easy to play volleyball like that, going back-to-back-to-back with those teams, but that's why you play.

"Our guys came to Carthage to play a top-level schedule, play top-level opponents, and to hopefully win another one of those national championships."

In Wednesday's victory over North Central, senior outside hitter Matt Slivinski, junior outside hitter Carter Schmidt —who's been banged-up lately and was a match-time decision Wednesday, according to Kieckhefer — and sophomore setter Gene McNulty all had big matches for the Firebirds. Slivinski tallied 19 kills to move past 1,000 for his storied Carthage career, along with three aces and six digs, while Schmidt had 17 kills, two aces and five blocks and McNulty totaled 56 assists and seven digs.

Additionally, junior middle blocker Zach Bulthuis had 12 aces and six blocks and senior libero Kyle Cohan tallied 24 digs, surpassing 500 for his Carthage career.

On Monday, meanwhile, McNulty was named the CCIW Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. In a pair of CCIW wins last week over North Park at home and Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington, Ill., McNulty averaged 11 assists per set, totaling 37 assists in a sweep of North Park and 29 assists in a four-set defeat of Illinois Wesleyan.

Baseball

The Firebirds opened their season last weekend in the Russmat Central Florida Invitational at Chain of Lakes Park in Winter Haven, Fla., by going 2-1.

Carthage swept a doubleheader against Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, 10-1 in seven innings and 8-3 in nine innings, last Saturday before dropping a wild 12-10 decision to Bates (Maine) College last Sunday.

In the first game of last Saturday's doubleheader sweep, Colton Klein had three hits, including a double, two runs and two RBI, while Bradford graduate Cody Tostrud, Austin Prybylinski and Indian Trail graduate Matt Felber each had two hits, a run and an RBI.

Tremper graduate Dante Guarascio, meanwhile, pitched five shutout innings, allowing five hits and no walks with eight strikeouts, to get the win.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Prybylinski went 5-for-5 with two runs and three RBI and Bradford graduate Kyle McKinnon worked three innings of scoreless relief to get the win.

In Sunday's loss, Tostrud went 4-for-6 with a double, three runs and two RBI and Klein had three hits, two runs and two RBI.

Carthage plays a pair of doubleheaders this weekend at the Bettis Family Sports Complex in Topeka, Kan., as the Firebirds face Simpson (Iowa) College on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. and Luther (Iowa) College on Sunday starting at noon.

Men's wrestling

Freshmen Mason Kochersperger, an Indian Trail graduate, and Kode Gilbert each placed eighth for the Firebirds last weekend in the NCAA Division III Upper Midwest Regional, held last Friday and Saturday at UW-Eau Claire.

Kochersperger wrestled in the heavyweight division, while Gilbert competed at 174 pounds.

