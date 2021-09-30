Carthage notebook: Firebirds will host 2022 D-III Men's Volleyball Final Four

If the Carthage men's volleyball team repeats as the NCAA Division III national champion this season, it will do so on its home floor of Tarble Arena.

Earlier this week, the Carthage athletic department announced that the school has been chosen to host the upcoming NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Final Four and National Championship, scheduled for April 22 and 23, 2022.

The Firebirds won three matches in Salem, Va., last April to claim the first team national championship in school history, defeating Messiah (Pa.), in the quarterfinals Dominican (Ill.) in the semifinals and Benedictine (Ill.) in the championship in successive days at the Salem Civic Center to win the title.

This year, the national semifinal matches and national championship will be at Carthage.

“We’re incredibly excited for this opportunity that our student-athletes, coaches, department, college and the town of Kenosha can share in celebrating," Carthage Athletic Director Nate Stewart said in a news release. "It will take plenty of work and planning, but we’re prepared to host a national championship in Kenosha and have the top-notch facilities and staff members to do it."