Carthage notebook: Firebirds will host 2022 Division III Men's Volleyball Final Four

Christiansen became the men’s and women’s assistant golf coach on Brandy Johnston’s staff in February 2021. He helped the men’s golf team to numerous top-five team finishes last spring, culminating in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin individual title won by Zachary Shawhan at the conference championships.

On the women’s side, Christiansen helped the Firebirds pick up first-place finishes last spring at the Millikin Dechert Classic and the CCIW Preview before taking second place in the CCIW Tournament, where Kate Munro tied for second individually.

While Christiansen becomes the head coach of the men’s team, he will remain an assistant for the women’s squad. Johnston, meanwhile, will maintain her role as the director of golf and will assist with coaching the men as an assistant while overseeing the women’s team.

“I’m very happy to announce the promotion of Jay Christiansen to head men’s golf coach,” Johnston said in a news release. “Jay has done a wonderful job serving as an assistant coach to both our men’s and women’s programs since early 2021, and I feel he’s more than ready to take on this larger role.”