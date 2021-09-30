Carthage notebook: Firebirds will host 2022 Division III Men's Volleyball Final Four

If the Carthage men’s volleyball team repeats as the NCAA Division III national champion this season, it will do so on its home floor of Tarble Arena.
Earlier this week, the Carthage athletic department announced that the school has been chosen to host the upcoming NCAA Division III Men’s Volleyball Final Four and National Championship, scheduled for April 22 and 23, 2022.
The Firebirds won three matches in Salem, Va., last April to claim the first team national championship in school history, defeating Messiah (Pa.), in the quarterfinals Dominican (Ill.) in the semifinals and Benedictine (Ill.) in the championship in successive days at the Salem Civic Center to win the title.
This year, the national semifinal matches and national championship will be at Carthage.
“We’re incredibly excited for this opportunity that our student-athletes, coaches, department, college and the town of Kenosha can share in celebrating,” Carthage Athletic Director Nate Stewart said in a news release. “It will take plenty of work and planning, but we’re prepared to host a national championship in Kenosha and have the top-notch facilities and staff members to do it.”
After a change from the originally planned location of Canton, Ohio, the bid for this season’s Final Four was opened back up nationally, with Carthage earning the chance to host again after doing so in 2018.
“We are honored to host this year’s NCAA championship matches here at Carthage,” Carthage head men’s volleyball coach JW Kieckhefer said. “It is an exciting opportunity to showcase our sport to the Kenosha community and the greater southeastern Wisconsin community.
“It is our hope that this event will continue to grow boys volleyball in the state by bringing the greatest teams in the country to Kenosha. I could not be more excited for our city, college and program.”
Led by All-Americans Zach Bulthuis, Gene McNulty, Matt Slivinski and Carter Schmidt, Carthage finished a perfect 23-0 last season, capping it off with a thrilling five-set win over Benedictine in the championship match. Kieckhefer, the reigning USMC/AVCA National Coach of the Year, returns each of last year’s four All-Americans as he gears up for his third year at the helm.
“On behalf of the Carthage athletic department, I’d like to thank the NCAA and the NCAA Men’s Volleyball Committee for this great opportunity,” Stewart said. “This is especially a fantastic opportunity for our men’s volleyball program, as they battle this spring to defend last year’s national championship.”
Men’s/women’s golf
The Carthage athletic department announced Wednesday the elevation of Jay Christiansen to head men’s golf coach.
Christiansen became the men’s and women’s assistant golf coach on Brandy Johnston’s staff in February 2021. He helped the men’s golf team to numerous top-five team finishes last spring, culminating in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin individual title won by Zachary Shawhan at the conference championships.
On the women’s side, Christiansen helped the Firebirds pick up first-place finishes last spring at the Millikin Dechert Classic and the CCIW Preview before taking second place in the CCIW Tournament, where Kate Munro tied for second individually.
While Christiansen becomes the head coach of the men’s team, he will remain an assistant for the women’s squad. Johnston, meanwhile, will maintain her role as the director of golf and will assist with coaching the men as an assistant while overseeing the women’s team.
“I’m very happy to announce the promotion of Jay Christiansen to head men’s golf coach,” Johnston said in a news release. “Jay has done a wonderful job serving as an assistant coach to both our men’s and women’s programs since early 2021, and I feel he’s more than ready to take on this larger role.”
In the meantime, the CCIW coaches recently picked the Carthage women’s team to win the 2021 CCIW title at the conference championships this week, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal, Ill.
Verbeten honored
Carthage senior forward Morgan Verbeten on Tuesday was named the CCIW Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.
Verbeten, a native of Libertyville, Ill., led the Firebirds in shots (three) and goals (10) as they went 2-0 last week, with a non-conference home win of 3-1 over Beloit last Wednesday and a win of 2-1 over Millikin in Decatur, Ill., on Saturday in a CCIW opener.
Verbeten scored the match-tying goal in the 36th minute against Beloit and another match-tying goal in the 63rd minute against Millikin.
The Firebirds also played a non-conference game on Wednesday at UW-Stevens Point and lost, 4-0, to fall to 3-6 overall.
Verbeten and Grace Robinson each totaled three shots, with Verbeten getting two on goal, while Sara Lieffrig made seven saves in net and Emily Eckheart made one.
Men’s soccer
North Park 4, Carthage 0
The Firebirds dropped a CCW match Wednesday in Chicago to snap a five-match unbeaten streak.
Christian Lekki recorded a season-high six saves in net for Carthage, which dropped to 6-2-2 overall and 0-1-1 in the CCIW.
Carthage, which was ranked No. 16 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III poll, was coming off a 1-1 CCIW tie Saturday against Millikin in Decatur, Ill., in which Noah Smeja scored an unassisted goal in the 81st minute for the Firebirds’ lone tally.
Women’s volleyball
Aurora (Ill.) 3, Carthage 1
The Spartans knocked off the Firebirds in four sets Wednesday, 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18, in a non-conference match in Aurora, Ill.
Haley Horner recorded a new career-high in kills for Carthage (11-9) with 27 and added 12 digs to finish with a double-double. Jenna Millen tallied 43 assists and 11 digs, Kasey Pfister had four blocks and Aubree Bucheger totaled 22 digs.