Carthage roundup: Football team can't stop losing streak, falls at Carroll in Civil War Musket game

The Carthage football team certainly gave itself a chance to end its losing streak Saturday afternoon.
Unfortunately, the Firebirds just didn't do enough.
In the battle for the Civil War Musket against Carroll at Schneider Stadium in Waukesha, the Firebirds held an eight-point lead after one quarter but couldn't hang on, as the Pioneers scored 20 of the game's final 23 points for a 26-17 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory that extended Carthage's losing streak to five games.
Carthage (3-6 overall) started the CCIW season 3-0 for the first time since 1974, but the Firebirds are now 3-5 in conference play with one game left, this Saturday at noon against Washington (Mo.) at Art Keller Field.
"We had our opportunities (Saturday) but didn't make plays when it counted," Carthage coach Dustin Hass said in a news release. "We had too many missed throws, missed blocks, dropped passes and missed tackles to be successful. We didn't do enough to overcome that."
Carthage freshman quarterback Bryce Lowe tossed touchdown passes of 28 yards to sophomore receiver Jordan Wiles and 14 yards to freshman running back Rey Guajardo in the first quarter, making it six of nine games this season in which Lowe has thrown for two or more touchdowns.
Carroll (5-4 overall, 4-4 CCIW) got on the board in between Lowe's two scoring passes with an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by sophomore Keon Miller, then the Pioneers added 10 points in the second quarter, including a 30-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Jacob Laurent, an Indian Trail graduate, to take a 16-14 halftime lead.
After Carroll extended its lead to 23-14 through three quarters, Carthage senior kicker David Collins booted a 46-yard field goal to pull the Firebirds within 23-17 with 14 minutes, 15 seconds left in the game.
Carthage then forced a punt and drove all the way down to the Carroll 8-yard line, but freshman quarterback Cristian Beltran — who had entered the game for Lowe — threw incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 8 to end the drive.
Carroll then went on a clock-consuming drive that ended in Laurent's 32-yard field goal with 23 seconds left to put the game away.
Wiles caught a career-high nine passes for 98 yards for Carthage, while Guajardo rushed for 126 yards on 23 carries and Lowe finished 21-of-36 passing for 231 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Carthage actually outgained Carroll for the game, 417-346, and converted 8-of-16 third downs, but the Firebirds also committed the game's only turnover, which led to a touchdown.
Men's basketball
Carthage 120, Northland 72
Offense ran rampant Saturday in a non-conference season opener at Tarble Arena, as the Firebirds had six players score in double figures on their way to a 1-0 record.
Junior forward Fillip Bulatovic, a unanimous first-team All-CCIW selection last season, got his season off to a strong start, going 9-of-13 from the field and notching a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. He finished just three assists shy of a triple-double, in just 27 minutes played, with seven assists and also added a steal.
Junior guard Elijah Blake, a newcomer to the program this season, scored 18 points in his first game with the Firebirds, while sophomore forward Garrett Horner had 15 points and five boards, senior guard Crishawn Cook added 10 points and four assists and freshman guards AJ Johnson and Colton Sigel each scored 11 points off the bench.
Carthage shot 58.7% (44-of-75) from the field overall and 48.6% (18-of-37) from 3-point range.
The Firebirds have a week off before their next game, this Saturday at home against non-conference foe Defiance (Ohio).
Look for a season preview on the Carthage men's basketball team in the News later this week.
Women's volleyball
CCIW Tournament
The No. 2 seed Firebirds saw their season come to an end Saturday with a three-set loss to No. 1 seed Illinois Wesleyan in the championship match of the CCIW Tournament in Bloomington, Ill.
The Titans swept the match by game scores of 25-21, 25-11, 25-22, as Carthage finished its season with a 20-13 record.
"We started the match strong, then lost the momentum," Carthage coach Leanne Ulmer said in a news release. "We kept closing the gap, and when we had the chance to get the lead late, we made an error.
"... Nonetheless, I want to thank our seniors, Haley Horner, Megan Dawrant and Nicole Acton, for all they have done and meant to the program. I am very proud of the whole team and thank them all for their efforts."
Horner led Carthage on Saturday with 14 kills, Molly Skoda had a double-double with 11 kills and 10 digs, Jenna Millen had two aces and 22 assists, Aubree Bucheger totaled 23 digs and Leena Ajibola registered five blocks.
On Thursday, Carthage defeated sixth-seeded North Park in four sets, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23, in a CCIW semifinal match at Tarble Arena to advance to Saturday's title match.
Women's basketball
Carthage 74, Lawrence 71
The Firebirds opened their season Saturday with a three-point non-conference win in Appleton.
Further details from the game were not available by Saturday night, when the News had to complete local coverage for Monday's sports section, but look for a season preview for the Carthage women's basketball team in the News later this week.
Carthage hosts the University of Chicago in non-conference action 7 p.m. Tuesday at Tarble Arena.