Carthage roundup: Football team can't stop losing streak, falls at Carroll in Civil War Musket game

The Carthage football team certainly gave itself a chance to end its losing streak Saturday afternoon.

Unfortunately, the Firebirds just didn't do enough.

In the battle for the Civil War Musket against Carroll at Schneider Stadium in Waukesha, the Firebirds held an eight-point lead after one quarter but couldn't hang on, as the Pioneers scored 20 of the game's final 23 points for a 26-17 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory that extended Carthage's losing streak to five games.

Carthage (3-6 overall) started the CCIW season 3-0 for the first time since 1974, but the Firebirds are now 3-5 in conference play with one game left, this Saturday at noon against Washington (Mo.) at Art Keller Field.

"We had our opportunities (Saturday) but didn't make plays when it counted," Carthage coach Dustin Hass said in a news release. "We had too many missed throws, missed blocks, dropped passes and missed tackles to be successful. We didn't do enough to overcome that."

Carthage freshman quarterback Bryce Lowe tossed touchdown passes of 28 yards to sophomore receiver Jordan Wiles and 14 yards to freshman running back Rey Guajardo in the first quarter, making it six of nine games this season in which Lowe has thrown for two or more touchdowns.