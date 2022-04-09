Carthage roundup: Men's volleyball team wins CCIW Tournament title, likely No. 1 seed for NCAA regionals

When the stakes get highest, the great players raise their level of play to match the moment.

Matt Slivinski and Carter Schmidt have done that time and again for the defending NCAA Division III national champion Carthage men's volleyball team, and Saturday night was no exception.

A fifth-year senior outside hitter taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes by the NCAA, Slivinski was sensational against North Central in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament championship match at Tarble Arena, and Schmidt was right there with him.

Slivinski put down 25 kills, and the top-seeded Firebirds — who won an undefeated CCIW regular-season title to claim hosting rights for the conference tournament — surged past second-seeded North Central after dropping the first set, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17.

Slivinski, who was named the CCIW Offensive Player of the Year for the third season in a row, had a season-high in kills and also put up a match-best hitting percentage of .455, a very robust number. Plus he totaled seven digs and four blocks.

And Slivinski was joined Saturday by Schmidt, a junior outside hitter and also a first-team All-CCIW performer, who racked up 14 kills, two aces, six digs and two blocks.

In a post-match interview with John Weiser of WLIP AM-1050 that was posted on the Carthage athletics website, Carthage coach JW Kieckhefer said the Firebirds changed up their offensive strategy through set two and going forward the rest of the match.

"North Central did a very good job of scouting us and knowing where we wanted to score, and they kind of blocked up those areas, and we decided to go find the open court," Kieckhefer said. "Thankfully, in an interesting way, they gave us Matt Slivinski to go score. Most teams are so afraid of Matt Slivinski that they don't do that.

"North Central dared us to go beat them with Matt Slivinski and Carter Schmidt. You know what, I'll take that dare any day of the week. That's where Matt Slivinski had to show up and Carter Schmidt had to show up, in (sets) three, four, and they did, big-time."

By winning the CCIW Tournament, Carthage is automatically back in the NCAA Division III Tournament as it looks to defend the national championship it won last year. And it appears as if the Firebirds won't leave Tarble Arena again this season, as long as they keep winning.

Ranked No. 3 nationally, with three first-place votes, in the NCAA Division III coaches poll and No. 1 in the latest Region III rankings, Carthage — which has won 20 consecutive matches since starting the season 0-3 to move to 20-3 overall — should get a No. 1 seed for the national tournament, which means it would host a regional this coming Friday and Saturday.

The Firebirds will find that out for certain, along with who they play in the national tournament, when the field is announced Monday at 9 a.m.

Either way, Carthage was already awarded hosting rights for the Final Four and National Championship matches from April 22-23 before the season started, so should the Firebirds advance that far, they would play for a second straight national title at home.

Carthage certainly feels comfortable at Tarble Arena and got a big boost Saturday night from the home crowd.

"Thank you so much to everybody in the Carthage College community, the Kenosha community," Kieckhefer said. "This volleyball community is just so strong, and the Carthage community is so strong, and I'm so happy that they showed up for us."

But Carthage still had to shake talented North Central, ranked No. 8 nationally and No. 3 in the region in the latest polls, for a third victory over the Cardinals this season.

North Central (19-4) won the first set Saturday and held a 21-17 lead in the second, threatening to take a 2-0 lead and really push Carthage's back against the wall.

But the Firebirds showed their championship mettle, as Slivinski came up with three kills and Schmidt tallied a killed an an ace as part of a 5-1 spurt that tied the second set at 22-22.

The Firebirds then won three of the final four points to win the set and even the match at 1-1, as Slivinski, junior opposite Daniel Dyner and sophomore middle blocker David Markes forced an attack error on the block for the final point of the set.

The third set was also tight, as North Central pulled within 19-18, but a pair of kills by Slivinski helped Carthage stretch its lead, and a Slivinski kill with the Firebirds leading 24-21 finished off the set.

After the Cardinals got within 8-7 in the fourth set, the Firebirds scored 10 of the next 13 points to take a commanding 18-10 advantage. Fittingly, Slivinski put down his 25th kill of the match on an assist from Schmidt for the championship-winning point.

Slivinski and Schmidt were nearly matched in dominance by North Central junior outside hitter Jared Moser, who racked up 18 kills on a .406 hitting percentage.

"In set one and set two, he was unstoppable," Kieckhefer said of Moser.

Meanwhile, Markes led Carthage in blocks with six and also notched eight kills, junior middle blocker Zach Bulthuis tallied five blocks and six kills, Dyner totaled five kills, two blocks and four digs, senior libero Kyle Cohan tallied a match-high 17 digs and sophomore setter Gene McNulty handed out a match-high 48 sets, reaching 1,453 already for his Carthage career in just two seasons.

Under Kieckhefer, the Firebirds have now won two CCIW regular-season titles and two CCIW Tournament titles in the conference's first two full seasons of sanctioning men's volleyball, after the 2020 season was cut short by the pandemic.

"This team is so, so, so impressive. We battle, we fight, we trust and we believe," Kieckhefer said.

Now Carthage will find out if it will be at home for regionals next weekend. Behind Carthage at No. 2 in the regional rankings is Dominican (Ill.), which beat Carthage in five sets at Tarble Arena back on Jan. 28, the Firebirds' last loss of the season. But that was a long time ago, and Carthage has since taken command atop the regionals rankings, with Dominican and North Central right behind the Firebirds.

"I've got to think with the regional rankings here, we've got to be the host of this regional," Kieckhefer said. "Maybe not, maybe the NCAA changes their mind, and they fly all three of us (Carthage, North Central and Dominican) somewhere else. That would be what they're going to have to do if we don't host. I just can't believe the NCAA is going to fly all three of us out somewhere else from the Midwest.

"... I hope the NCAA and the volleyball community in the region is ready to come watch some good volleyball. Because this is an incredible level of volleyball on both sides of the net."

North Central does have one local connection on its roster in sophomore defensive specialist Carson Skalbeck, an Indian Trail graduate. Skalbeck did not play in Saturday's match.

Baseball

CARROL 2, CARTHAGE 1 (11 INN.);

CARTHAGE 20, CARROLL 0 (7 INN.)

The Firebirds' offense erupted in a big way and Bryce Schaum twirled a seven-inning, complete-game gem in the second game of a CCIW doubleheader against the Pioneers on Saturday at Augie Schmidt Field, as Carthage picked up its first conference win of the season.

Carthage (6-16 overall, 1-4 CCIW) belted out 17 hits in the second game, six for extra bases, as Bradford graduate Cody Tostrud finished 4-for-5 with a double, three runs and an RBI from the leadoff spot. A junior left fielder, Tostrud had started all 22 of the Firebirds' games entering Sunday afternoon's CCIW contest at Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington, Ill., and with Saturday's big second game upped his batting average to .384, with a .512 slugging percentage, a .927 OPS, seven doubles, two triples and 11 RBI.

Senior first baseman Bryce Prybylinski, meanwhile, went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and three RBI in Saturday's second game and entering play Sunday was batting .429 with a .729 slugging percentage, a 1.229 OPS, 12 doubles, three homers and 18 RBI.

Carthage got other big offensive performances in Saturday's second game, too, as senior shortstop Austin Prybylinski, Bryce's cousin, homered and drove in four runs, senior designated hitter P.T. Bouye doubled and drove in a pair, senior catcher Drew Dyer finished 3-for-4 with a homer, two runs and three RBI and junior Iyan Pelfree belted a pinch-hit, two-run homer.

On the mound, Schaum, a freshman right-hander, improved his record to 1-2, allowing just three hits in his seven shutout innings with six walks and nine strikeouts.

Saturday's first game was a pitcher's duel, as Tremper graduate Dante Guarascio, a senior lefty, posted a splendid start, hurling six no-hit innings with three walks and seven strikeouts. Freshman Jake Hartman Jr. and junior Nate Schnabel, a Bradford graduate, combined for eight more strikeouts in five innings of solid relief, but Carroll scratched across a run in the top of the ninth to tie the game at 1-1 and another in the top of the 11th for the winning margin.

Senior Colton Klein scored Tostrud with a base hit in the bottom of the fourth for Carthage's lone run in the first game.

"Other teams have been giving our pitching a hard time," Carthage coach Augie Schmidt IV said. "But we had four guys throw the tar out of the ball (Saturday). We were a caught popup from winning both games, so I’m proud of the team for coming back from that first game. We had that first game won and wound up losing in extra innings, but we played well in the second game.

"It felt good scoring a bunch of runs for a change. This team has been a little snake-bit, which was certainly the case in the first game, and that game left a mark. The schedule is going to get harder right away, and for this team especially, nothing is going to come easy."

