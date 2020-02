Carthage senior forward Kienan Baltimore on Monday was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Baltimore, a graduate of Zion-Benton (Ill.), helped the Red Men to a 2-0 record last week, including a win over nationally-ranked Elmhurst. In that 81-77 victory, Baltimore had 27 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

In Carthage’s 68-63 victory over Millikin on Saturday, Baltimore tallied eight points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal.

