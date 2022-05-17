College baseball: Esposito steps down as UW-Parkside head coach after 10 seasons

The UW-Parkside baseball team is in search of a new head coach.

On Tuesday, Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin announced in a press release that Daniel Esposito would step down from his position as the Rangers' head baseball coach, which he held for the last 10 seasons. Esposito took over the program starting with the 2013 season for Joel Weaver, who spent three seasons in the position.

"I have had the opportunity to work with some amazing men over the last 10 years," Esposito said in the release. "I am hopeful for the future of Parkside baseball and look forward to seeing the program improve with support from the university for the new coach and a new direction."

Parkside went 90-270-1 during Esposito's tenure, including a 5-32 overall campaign in 2022 in which the Rangers finished 3-18 in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Esposito's best season came in 2018, when Parkside went 18-22 overall and 12-14 in its last season in the Great Lakes Valley Conference before joining the GLIAC.

A national search for Esposito's replacement will begin immediately.

"We appreciate all of Coach Esposito's hard work during his time at Parkside and his commitment to UW-Parkside and our baseball student-athletes," Gavin said. "We wish him and his family the best of luck in the next chapter of his career."

Parkside recently completed a $5 million renovation to its Sports and Activity Center that included the Rick Kilps Indoor Turf Center, which will presumably helps athletes in spring sports, like baseball, better compete during inclement weather.

