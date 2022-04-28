College baseball: Parkside's Gerritson tosses shutout; Carthage's Klein has huge week

Noah Gerritson pitched a gem to help deliver the UW-Parkside baseball team its first conference win and third win overall of the season.
In the second game of a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader against Purdue Northwest in Hammond, Ind., on Wednesday, Gerritson spun a complete-game shutout, working all nine innings and allowing just six hits with five walks and six strikeouts in the Rangers' 5-0 victory.
Parkside, which dropped the first game of the doubleheader, 3-1 in seven innings, improved to 3-26 overall and 1-11 in the GLIAC, and Gerritson has been credited with two of those victories.
A freshman left-hander from Waupun, Gerritson is now 2-4 and has struck out 19 in 29.2 innings of work.
On Wednesday, Parkside's offense plated three runs in support of Gerritson in the top of the third inning, as Bryce Inman and Dominic Esposito each punched RBI singles and Brendan Collins scored another run on a throwing error.
In four games last week, Klein batted .688 (11-for-16) with nine runs, three doubles, two home runs, five RBI and a 1.250 slugging percentage.
He went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in an 11-10 non-conference win over Concordia (Wis.) on April 19 at Augie Schmidt Field. Klein then went 3-for-5 with two runs, a double and an RBI in an 8-7 win over Elmhurst (Ill.) in the first game of Saturday's CCIW doubleheader at Augie Schmidt Field. In Game 2 on Saturday, Klein went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in a 10-7 loss to the Bluejays.
Klein finished the week by going 3-for-3 with four runs and a homer in a 12-6 home victory over Elmhurst on Sunday.
Entering Thursday, Klein ranked third in the CCIW in batting average (.469), tied for fourth in homers (three), fourth in RBI (37), fifth in slugging percentage (.755), tied for sixth in on-base percentage (.525) and fourth in OPS (1.280).
Carthage, which dropped a non-conference game, 5-1, to Concordia on Tuesday at Kapco Park in Mequon, is 10-22 overall and 4-9 in CCIW play. The Firebirds are scheduled to host Millikin (Ill.) in a CCIW doubleheader at Augie Schmidt Field beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.
However, due to the forecasted wind and rain for later Saturday, that could be switched to a single game only, then the teams would play another single game at Augie Schmidt Field at 11 a.m. or noon Monday.
Carthage men's volleyball
Carthage’s Matt Slivinski challenges Springfield’s Chris Parker at the net during the team’s NCAA Division III national championship game on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
Carthage's Zach Bulthuis and Gene McNulty quickly look back to see where the volleyball goes after a block attempt during the team's NCAA Division III national championship game against Springfield College on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
Carthage's Matt Slivinski, who finished with 18 kills, soars above a Springfield block attempt during the team's NCAA Division III national championship game on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
Carthage senior Matt Slivinski blasts a spike attempt through traffic during the team's NCAA Division III national championship game against Springfield College on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
Carthage's Zach Bulthuis (left) hugs his teammates after defeating Springfield College to win the team's second consecutive NCAA Division III national championship on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
Carthage men's volleyball head coach JW Kieckhefer embraces a players after the team defeated Springfield College on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha to win the program's second consecutive NCAA Division III national championship.
Carthage's Matt Slivinski smiles to students after defeating Springfield College to win the team's second consecutive NCAA Division III national championship on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
The Carthage men’s volleyball team unite in the tradition of cutting the volleyball net after defeating Springfield College to win the team’s second consecutive NCAA Division III national championship on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
Carthage junior Zach Bulthuis (middle) poses with his family members, who drove up from Tinley Park, Ill. to watch the team's NCAA Division III national championship game against Springfield College on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
Carthage's Matt Slivinski, who led the team with 18 kills on Saturday, holds the NCAA Division III national championship trophy with his family after the team defeated Springfield College on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
The Carthage men’s volleyball team celebrate after winning its second consecutive NCAA Division III national title on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha. Carthage defeated Springfield College 3-1.
1 of 17
Carthage College students were in full effect during the team's NCAA Division III national championship game against Springfield College on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
Carthage's Gene McNulty sets the ball during the team's NCAA Division III national championship game against Springfield College on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
Carthage's Zach Bulthuis hits the ball around a Springfield's Nate Reynolds during the team's NCAA Division III national championship game on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
Carthage players react moments after defeating Springfield College to win the team's second consecutive NCAA Division III national championship on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
Carthage's Zach Bulthuis reacts after defeating Springfield College to win the team's second consecutive NCAA Division III national championship on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
Carthage celebrate after defeating Springfield College to win the team's second consecutive NCAA Division III national championship on Saturday at the Tarble Arena in Kenosha.
