College baseball: Parkside's Gerritson tosses shutout; Carthage's Klein has huge week

Noah Gerritson pitched a gem to help deliver the UW-Parkside baseball team its first conference win and third win overall of the season.

In the second game of a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader against Purdue Northwest in Hammond, Ind., on Wednesday, Gerritson spun a complete-game shutout, working all nine innings and allowing just six hits with five walks and six strikeouts in the Rangers' 5-0 victory.

Parkside, which dropped the first game of the doubleheader, 3-1 in seven innings, improved to 3-26 overall and 1-11 in the GLIAC, and Gerritson has been credited with two of those victories.

A freshman left-hander from Waupun, Gerritson is now 2-4 and has struck out 19 in 29.2 innings of work.

On Wednesday, Parkside's offense plated three runs in support of Gerritson in the top of the third inning, as Bryce Inman and Dominic Esposito each punched RBI singles and Brendan Collins scored another run on a throwing error.

In the fourth, Tremper graduate Hunter Weddel had an RBI single and Collins' base hit later scored Weddel, who scored two runs for the game, to give the Rangers a 5-0 lead.

That was all Gerritson needed, as he stranded a pair of runners in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the bottom of the ninth to finish off the complete game.

Parkside is scheduled to host GLIAC foe Northwood (Mich.) for a four-game series at Simmons Field this weekend, with one game Friday, a doubleheader Saturday and another game Sunday.

Carthage's Klein honored

Carthage senior outfielder Colton Klein had a huge offensive performance to help the Firebirds go 3-1 last week, and he was honored commensurately.

On Tuesday, Klein, a native of McHenry, Ill., was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Offensive Player of the Week.

In four games last week, Klein batted .688 (11-for-16) with nine runs, three doubles, two home runs, five RBI and a 1.250 slugging percentage.

He went 2-for-4 with two runs scored in an 11-10 non-conference win over Concordia (Wis.) on April 19 at Augie Schmidt Field. Klein then went 3-for-5 with two runs, a double and an RBI in an 8-7 win over Elmhurst (Ill.) in the first game of Saturday's CCIW doubleheader at Augie Schmidt Field. In Game 2 on Saturday, Klein went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in a 10-7 loss to the Bluejays.

Klein finished the week by going 3-for-3 with four runs and a homer in a 12-6 home victory over Elmhurst on Sunday.

Entering Thursday, Klein ranked third in the CCIW in batting average (.469), tied for fourth in homers (three), fourth in RBI (37), fifth in slugging percentage (.755), tied for sixth in on-base percentage (.525) and fourth in OPS (1.280).

Carthage, which dropped a non-conference game, 5-1, to Concordia on Tuesday at Kapco Park in Mequon, is 10-22 overall and 4-9 in CCIW play. The Firebirds are scheduled to host Millikin (Ill.) in a CCIW doubleheader at Augie Schmidt Field beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.

However, due to the forecasted wind and rain for later Saturday, that could be switched to a single game only, then the teams would play another single game at Augie Schmidt Field at 11 a.m. or noon Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0