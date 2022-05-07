College baseball: Parkside's Schouten pitches 12-inning complete game in Rangers' victory

The UW-Parkside baseball team may be struggling record-wise this season, but senior pitcher Nicholas Schouten turned in a truly remarkable performance Saturday afternoon during the first game of a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader against Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich.
In the Rangers' 3-2, extra-innings victory, just their fourth this season, Schouten tossed a rarely-seen 12-inning complete game, throwing 132 pitches to go the distance and earn his first win of the season.
A 6-foot-4 right-hander from Peoria, Ariz., Schouten faced 45 batters total in the game, allowing just two runs (one earned) on six hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. He also hit one batter and induced 15 flyouts and 13 groundouts.
After Bryce Inman singled to score Caleb Badgley in the top of the 12th to give Parkside a 3-2 lead, Schouten went back out for the bottom of the 12th and worked a 1-2-3 inning with a groundout, a flyout and a popout to finish his 12-inning masterpiece.
Parkside and Grand Valley State were scheduled to play the second game of their doubleheader Saturday afternoon, which ended after the News' press time for Sunday.
The Rangers entered Saturday's second game at 4-31 overall and 2-16 in the GLIAC. They were scheduled to conclude the regular season with another game at Grand Valley State on Sunday.
IN PHOTOS: The UW-Parkside men's soccer team wins the GLIAC Tournament championship match
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Rade Novakovich, left, protects himself as Davenport’s Eoin Broughan kicks the ball during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside’s Dejan Rokvic, left, heads the ball away from Davenport’s Matt Whelan during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match last Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers host Fort Hays State (Kan.) in an NCAA Division II Tournament second-round match at noon Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside goalkeeper Alexandre Durand celebrates the Rangers' 3-2 win over Davenport in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers claimed the conference title and earned an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside goalkeeper Alexandre Durand, center, collides with his teammate Matteo Quintero, right, as they protect the goal against Davenport during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside goalkeeper Alexandre Durand keeps his eyes on the ball as a teammate kicks it away against Davenport during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Dejan Rokvic, right, takes the ball away from Davenport’s Tyler Welch during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match last Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers host Fort Hays State (Kan.) in an NCAA Division II Tournament second-round match at noon Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside’s Rade Novakovich celebrates the second of his two goals against Davenport with a fan during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match last Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers host Fort Hays State (Kan.) in an NCAA Division II Tournament second-round match at noon Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Henry Bruer-Schmadalla, left, defends Davenport’s Matt Whelan during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Dejan Rokvic, left, heads the ball away from Davenport’s Matt Whelan during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Nikola Kesich, right, tries to block the kick of Davenport goalkeeper Shane Marinkovich during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Rade Novakovich, right, tries to keep control of the ball as Davenport’s George Deveau tries to force him off it during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park. Novakovich leads all of NCAA Division II in goals and total points entering the national tournament.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside’s Osvaldo Sanchez Arellano, right, celebrates his goal against Davenport with teammate Dejan Rokvic, left, during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside’s Rade Novakovich takes a shot on goal against Davenport (Mich.) during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match at Pritchard Park in Racine this fall. Last week, Novakovich was announced as the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Ron Lenz National Player of the Year
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Rade Novakovich celebrates the second of his two goals against Davenport during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside’s Rade Novakovich, center, takes a run at the goal between Davenport’s Daire O’Riordan, left, and George Deveau, right, during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park. Novakovich leads all of NCAA Division II in goals and total points entering the national tournament.
GREGORY SHAVER photos, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Simon Eybert slides to kick the ball away from Davenport’s Tyler Welch during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
