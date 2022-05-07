 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASEBALL

College baseball: Parkside's Schouten pitches 12-inning complete game in Rangers' victory

The UW-Parkside baseball team may be struggling record-wise this season, but senior pitcher Nicholas Schouten turned in a truly remarkable performance Saturday afternoon during the first game of a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader against Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich.

In the Rangers' 3-2, extra-innings victory, just their fourth this season, Schouten tossed a rarely-seen 12-inning complete game, throwing 132 pitches to go the distance and earn his first win of the season.

A 6-foot-4 right-hander from Peoria, Ariz., Schouten faced 45 batters total in the game, allowing just two runs (one earned) on six hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. He also hit one batter and induced 15 flyouts and 13 groundouts.

After Bryce Inman singled to score Caleb Badgley in the top of the 12th to give Parkside a 3-2 lead, Schouten went back out for the bottom of the 12th and worked a 1-2-3 inning with a groundout, a flyout and a popout to finish his 12-inning masterpiece.

Parkside and Grand Valley State were scheduled to play the second game of their doubleheader Saturday afternoon, which ended after the News' press time for Sunday.

The Rangers entered Saturday's second game at 4-31 overall and 2-16 in the GLIAC. They were scheduled to conclude the regular season with another game at Grand Valley State on Sunday.

