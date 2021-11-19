College basketball: Carthage men's team faces big road test at UW-Oshkosh on Saturday

The Carthage men's basketball team will put its 3-0 record on the line with a stiff non-conference test Saturday night, as the Firebirds will travel to the Kolf Sports Center in Oshkosh to face UW-Oshkosh at 6 p.m.

The Titans were ranked No. 17 in the D3hoops.com preseason poll.

Carthage, meanwhile, has rolled to a 3-0 start to its season, including a pair of blowout home wins over non-conference opponents at Tarble Arena last weekend. The Firebirds defeated Defiance (Ohio), 81-47, last Saturday and Finlandia (Mich.), 106-62, last Sunday.

In the win over Defiance, junior guard Elijah Blake scored a game-high 22 points for the Firebirds, junior wing Fillip Bulatovic had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds and also added five assists and sophomore forward Garrett Horner scored 12 points.

The Firebirds shot 53.3% (32-of-60) from the field for the game and held Defiance to 34% shooting (17-of-50).

In Sunday's defeat of Finlandia, Bulatovic scored a game-high 26 points to go with nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks, senior guard Crishawn Cook had 14 points and four assists and sophomore forward Anthony Bernero, an Indian Trail graduate, had a big game off the bench with a career-high 17 points and nine boards in 21 minutes.

"I'm just doing my role on the team," Bernero told WLIP AM-1050 in a postgame radio interview following Sunday's win. "We weren't doing too hot on the defensive end and needed a spark on the offensive end, so just doing my role."

Berneno is the son of Carthage head women's basketball coach Tim Bernero.

"Easiest recruit ever, right?" Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said on WLIP. "Man, was he fantastic (Sunday). We needed that extra spark and his ability to finish. He's got such good hands around the basket. When he's around there, you know the ball's going to go in at a high percentage, just like he was in high school."

Blake did not play against Finlandia due to what Djurickovic called a "little tweak in pregame," as Carthage has used three different starting lineups in its first three games. But Djurickovic said Blake would be ready to go against Oshkosh, and the Firebirds will certainly need all hands on deck to beat the Titans.

Oshkosh features a pair of high-scoring senior guards in Eddie Muench (18.4 points per game) and Hunter Plamann (16.4 points per game) and a D3hoops.com Preseason All-American third-teamer in junior forward Levi Borchert, who's averaging 16.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

"They're a heck of a team," Djurickovic said. "They space you out so well. They have two guards on the perimeter that are as good of guards as there are in Division III (and) a guy inside who's a Preseason All-American. So they're a really talented, excellent-coached basketball team that's going to make you earn everything you get."

Oshkosh enters the game with a 4-1 record. The Titans' only loss came last Saturday by a 65-63 score at fourth-ranked Illinois Wesleyan, one of Carthage's College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin rivals.

Carthage and Oshkosh last played on Nov. 19, 2019, at Tarble Arena, when the Titans were the defending NCAA Division III national champions and the No. 2-ranked team in the country, and the Firebirds emerged with a 64-57 upset victory.

Nelson reaches 1,000 in Rangers' loss

Senior guard Alyssa Nelson scored her 1,000th career point for the UW-Parkside women's basketball team Thursday night, but the Rangers were unable to secure a big non-conference win over Minnesota-Duluth, as the Bulldogs rallied for a 69-61 overtime victory at the De Simone Gymnasium.

UMD was ranked No. 15 in the latest D2SIDA poll and No. 18 in the NCAA Division II preseason coaches poll.

Parkside, which was playing the first basketball game in the newly-renovated De Simone, dropped to 2-1 and hits the road this weekend for a non-conference game against Minnesota State in Mankato, Minn., at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Nelson will go to Mankato officially as a 1,000-point career scorer, as she became the 19th player in program history to reach the milestone. But despite attaining the mark, Nelson, the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year, was held to just six points on 3-of-13 shooting Thursday, including 0-of-6 from 3-point range.

For the game, Parkside shot a chilly 33.8% from the field (22-of-65) and was as ice-cold as you can get from beyond the arc, finishing at 4.2% (1-of-24).

Still, the Rangers had a great chance to win the game.

Trailing 45-37 after three quarters and 48-40 with 8 minutes, 36 seconds left in the fourth, Parkside surged into the lead with a 13-0 run, taking a five-point advantage at 53-48 when senior guard Maddy Harrison made 1-of-2 free throws with 2:52 remaining.

The lead was still at five with just 1:01 to play when senior forward Hannah Plockelman hit a pair of freebies to make it 55-50. But the Rangers could not secure the win, as they turned the ball over three times and Nelson missed a pair of three throws down the stretch and the Bulldogs tied the game in the final minute of regulation.

Nelson then missed a 3 at the end of regulation, and the game went to overtime.

In the extra session, Plockelman's three-point play with 1:40 remaining tied the game at 60-60, but UMD surged for nine of the game's final 10 points to escape with the win and improve to 1-1.

"We had an opportunity to pull out the game, we just didn't," Parkside coach Jen Conely said in a postgame interview on the Parkside athletics Twitter feed. "We had some unforced errors, and then we missed some free throws.

"But I know we're going to watch film, and I think this is a great learning experience for us. We know that our team is really good, and I'm really proud of them for their effort and their execution. We just came up short."

Plockelman led the Rangers with 23 points, Nelson grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds despite her tough shooting night and Harrison scored 17 points off the bench.

