College basketball: Carthage women improve to 3-1 in CCIW play; Parkside women, Carthage men fall

Riding another stout defensive performance, the Carthage women's basketball team notched a 62-49 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory against Augustana in Rock Island, Ill., on Saturday.

The Firebirds (6-3 overall) wrapped up their first stretch of CCIW play at 3-1 in the conference and will wrap up the 2021 calendar year with three non-conference games before returning to CCIW play in 2022.

In Saturday's win, Carthage held Augustana to 36% shooting (18-of-50) from the field overall, including 20.7% (6-of-29) from 3-point range.

The Firebirds have now held all four CCIW opponents so far to 50 points or less and overall are limiting their opponents to 52 points per game, fewest in the conference, and 34.4% shooting from the field, second-lowest in the CCIW.

"We're finding ways, and we're getting there," Carthage coach Tim Bernero said in a news release. "I get a little animated on the sidelines, because there are still details we're missing, and we're going to have to clean those up before the season gets deeper and the stakes get higher.

"We didn't have a great start but then started to roll a little bit."

Senior guard Lauren Herrmann led Carthage with a game-high 17 points Saturday, sophomore guard Lauren Knight scored 16 and junior guard Destiny Antoine added 11. Sophomore forward Bridget Barrett, who missed time earlier this season due to injury, was back in the starting lineup and totaled seven points, eight rebounds and four assists Saturday.

"We weren't good on the boards early in the season," Bernero said. "(Saturday), getting Bridget back out there has been huge, she keeps a lot of balls alive for us. Same with (freshman forward Marianna) Morrissey, she's so active. We were able to pull it all together (Saturday)."

Augustana (5-4 overall, 0-2 CCIW) actually led 10-5 after the first quarter, and the game was tied at halftime, 25-25. Carthage was able to build a five-point lead through the third quarter, 46-41.

The Firebirds' lead was still just two points, 49-47, with 5 minutes, 26 seconds left in the game, but they really clamped down on the Vikings from there, outscoring them 13-2 the rest of the way to pull away.

Grand Valley State (Mich.) 71, UW-Parkside 57

Despite a third straight game of 20 or more points from senior guard Alyssa Nelson, the Rangers were unable to overcome the nationally-ranked Lakers down the stretch Saturday in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference defeat at the De Simone Gymnasium.

Grand Valley State was ranked No. 19 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll and improved to 8-1 overall and 3-1 in the GLIAC with Saturday's win.

Parkside, meanwhile, split two GLIAC home games on the weekend, including Thursday's blowout victory over Davenport, and finished is first stretch of conference play at 2-2 in the GLIAC.

The Rangers (5-4 overall) were scheduled to host Lindenwood (Mo.) in non-conference action Sunday afternoon at the De Simone, but that game ended too late to be included in Monday's edition of the News.

On Saturday, Parkside fared pretty well defensively, an area in which the Rangers have struggled at times the last two seasons. They limited Grand Valley State to 44.6% (29-of-65) from the field and 18.8% (3-of-16) from 3-point range, but the Lakers grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and turned those into 16 second-chance points.

"I honestly thought, defensively, we did pretty well," Parkside coach Jen Conely said. "The thing that was killing us was the offensive rebounds. ... It's one of the things we told our team: 'Rebounding is hard. You guys have got to fight.' We would do a great job making them take a tough shot, but then their 6-2 kid would get an offensive rebound, and we ended up playing 40 seconds of defense instead of 20 and getting down on offense.

"That's one of the things on Thursday, our transition game was really good, because we got stops and easy scores."

Nelson had another big game Saturday, scoring 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc. Senior forward Hannah Plockelman totaled eight points, five rebounds and four assists and graduate student guard Alexis Vaughn added eight points.

Parkside trailed by just two at halftime, 36-34, but Grand Valley State was able to build its lead to nine through three quarters, 53-44, and the lead was in double figures through most of the fourth. Rylie Bisballe and Emily Spitzley scored 14 points each to lead a balanced attack for the Lakers.

After Sunday's game against Lindenwood, Parkside will head to Las Vegas over the weekend for the Holiday Hoops Classic. The Rangers will play Tampa (Fla.) on Friday and Montana State Billings on Saturday.

Parkside is also hoping to get healthy soon, as senior guard Maddy Harrison, a starter, and freshman guard Sheridan Flauger have missed much of the season so far with injury/illness.

"I think once we get full strength, I think we'll be really good," Conely said.

Men

Augustana (Ill.) 92, Carthage 82

With three players out and their best player mired in foul trouble Saturday night, the Firebirds got some key contributions from others in their lineup, but it was not quite enough to overcome a slow start in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin defeat in Rock Island, Ill.

Carthage junior forward Fillip Bulatovic, who entered the game in the top five in the CCIW in pretty much every statistical category, was held to 10 points on 5-of-16 shooting in 26 minutes Saturday, though he did add seven rebounds and four assists before eventually fouling out.

Once again, the Firebirds were also without senior guard Crishawn Cook, junior guard Elijah Blake and sophomore forward Anthony Bernero for the game.

But sophomore forward Garrett Horner scored a career-high 24 points, senior guard Kyle Czerak totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists, freshman guard Kyle Kostes scored 11 points off the bench and freshman guard Alonzo Paul added nine points off the bench.

"We dug ourselves behind a little bit to start," Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said in a news release. "We fought back as best we could, but we couldn't stabilize when Fillip Bulatovic was out.

"... For the last eight minutes of the second half, we had three freshmen on the court the entire time. They really played better than you would expect in a matchup like this."

Nonetheless, Carthage dropped to 4-5 overall with its fourth consecutive loss, finishing at 0-4 in conference play through the first rotation of CCIW games.

The Firebirds play at Beloit College on Tuesday night, kicking off a stretch of four non-conference games to conclude 2021 before they get back into CCIW play in 2022. By then, Carthage is hoping to have a more complete lineup.

"Although we lost (Saturday), there have been some good moments, there have been some good showings from some of the younger guys," Djurickovic said. "I think we are becoming a better basketball team now. Now we have time to grow and get better within the next few days."

Augustana (5-4 overall, 1-1 CCIW) led Saturday's game by 12 at halftime, 45-33, and the lead swelled to 20 early in the second half. Carthage whittled it all the way down to three points, however, at 67-64 with 6:04 remaining, but Augustana built it back up to 11 with an 11-3 run and closed it out from there.

