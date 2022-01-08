College basketball: Carthage women's team falls at home to Illinois Wesleyan; men's team postponed

The Carthage women's basketball team had some key players return to the lineup Saturday afternoon, but the offense didn't heat up much.
Despite the return of their leading scorer, sophomore guard Lauren Knight, as well as senior guard Lauren Herrmann — both missed Wednesday night's game — the Firebirds trailed the entire game Saturday in a 79-60 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss to Illinois Wesleyan at Tarble Arena.
It was the third straight loss for Carthage after a four-game winning streak, as the Firebirds fell to 8-6 overall and 3-3 in the CCIW.
It also meant Carthage head coach Tim Bernero, the program's all-time winningest coach, is still stuck on 299 career wins. He reached the mark on Dec. 29 in a win over St. Olaf (Minn.) at the Country Inn & Suites Holiday Classic in Northfield, Minn., but has been stuck on the number since. Bernero's next chance at career win No. 300 will come next Saturday at first-place Millikin in a CCIW game in Decatur, Ill.
Meanwhile, in Saturday's game, no Carthage players scored in double figures, as senior guard Nansy Velev led the Firebirds with nine points off the bench. Sophomore forward Bridget Barrett, junior guard Destiny Antoine, Herrmann and sophomore guard Margueret Spear scored six points each, but the Firebirds turned the ball over 21 times and shot just 37.5% (21-of-56) from the field.
Carthage's defense has been outstanding all season, holding opponents to 55.4 points per game and 36% shooting from the field, but both those numbers were increased because of Saturday's game.
Illinois Wesleyan shot 47.6% (20-of-63) from the field, as freshman guard Lauren Huber poured in a game-high 23 points. The Titans improved to 7-6 overall, but they're 4-0 in the CCIW, a half-game behind 5-0 Millikin for first place.
Illinois Wesleyan led 19-11 after one quarter Saturday and increased its halftime lead to a commanding 19 points, 42-23.
Men postponed
The Carthage men's team's CCIW game, scheduled for Saturday against Illinois Wesleyan after the women's game, was postponed.
A make-up date will be announced at a later time.
Illinois Wesleyan (9-2 overall, 2-1 CCIW) was ranked No. 3 in the latest
D3hoops.com poll, with one first-place vote.
Carthage (7-6, 0-4) is next scheduled to play Wednesday against Carroll in a CCIW game at Van Male Field House in Waukesha. The Firebirds were originally scheduled to play conference foe Elmhurst (Ill.) on Wednesday, but that game was postponed and replaced by the game at Carroll, which had previously been postponed.
Carthage has not played a CCIW game since Dec. 11, a loss to Augustana in Rock Island, Ill.
A big crowd packs Carthage's Tarble Arena on Dec. 30 during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic.
Mike Johnson
IN PHOTOS: Day 4 of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Arianna Jenkins comes down with a rebound against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph’s Jayden Hill goes up for a shot against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Ava Rizzitano, right, reaches for the ball against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Sarah Ryan shoots against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Sarah Ryan, center, passes around a Janesville Parker defender Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Sarah Ryan fights for control of the ball with a Janesville Parker player Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Deja' Rivers, center, shoots between Janesville Parker defenders Ava Ahrens-Egger, left, and Emma Lippens, right, on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Maricela Ortega moves the ball against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph’s Arianna Jenkins, center, shoots under pressure against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph’s Elizabeth Fani, left, shoots a jumper against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s Jake Harvey, second from right, dives for the ball as Bradford’s Keviyon Price, left, trails the play during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s Keviyon Price soars in for a layup during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60. Price finished with 34 points and 14 rebounds and was named the Player of the Game.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s Keviyon Price, left, and Kameron Lakes, right, box out for a rebound during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s Keviyon Price shoots during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s Keany Parks looks for a shot during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s DeAndre Jennings goes up for a shot during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s Jamisen Young goes up for a shot during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central’s Alex Sippy, right, gets ready to defend Racine Case’s Terryon Brumby on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central’s Wyatt Anderson, center, tries to corral the ball in traffic Thursday against Racine Case during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central boys basketball coach James Hyllberg, center, gives instructions to his team Thursday against Racine Case during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Kenny Garth, center, smiles between Racine Case's Adrian Bryant, left, and Terryon Brumby on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central’s Ian Witt (22) attempts to block a shot against Racine Case on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Jakob Simmons follows the action on Thursday against Racine Case during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Devin Griffin puts up a shot as Racine Case's Amari Jedkins puts his arms up to defend Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Devin Griffin, left, puts up a shot against Racine Case on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Devin Griffin, left, Michael Mulhollon, center, and Alex Sippy, right, come together to talk on Thursday against Racine Case during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Devin Griffin, left, looks to drive against Racine Case on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Devin Griffin puts up a shot as Racine Case's Cam Werner, center, goes for the block Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
