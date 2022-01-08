College basketball: Carthage women's team falls at home to Illinois Wesleyan; men's team postponed

The Carthage women's basketball team had some key players return to the lineup Saturday afternoon, but the offense didn't heat up much.

Despite the return of their leading scorer, sophomore guard Lauren Knight, as well as senior guard Lauren Herrmann — both missed Wednesday night's game — the Firebirds trailed the entire game Saturday in a 79-60 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss to Illinois Wesleyan at Tarble Arena.

It was the third straight loss for Carthage after a four-game winning streak, as the Firebirds fell to 8-6 overall and 3-3 in the CCIW.

It also meant Carthage head coach Tim Bernero, the program's all-time winningest coach, is still stuck on 299 career wins. He reached the mark on Dec. 29 in a win over St. Olaf (Minn.) at the Country Inn & Suites Holiday Classic in Northfield, Minn., but has been stuck on the number since. Bernero's next chance at career win No. 300 will come next Saturday at first-place Millikin in a CCIW game in Decatur, Ill.

Meanwhile, in Saturday's game, no Carthage players scored in double figures, as senior guard Nansy Velev led the Firebirds with nine points off the bench. Sophomore forward Bridget Barrett, junior guard Destiny Antoine, Herrmann and sophomore guard Margueret Spear scored six points each, but the Firebirds turned the ball over 21 times and shot just 37.5% (21-of-56) from the field.

Carthage's defense has been outstanding all season, holding opponents to 55.4 points per game and 36% shooting from the field, but both those numbers were increased because of Saturday's game.

Illinois Wesleyan shot 47.6% (20-of-63) from the field, as freshman guard Lauren Huber poured in a game-high 23 points. The Titans improved to 7-6 overall, but they're 4-0 in the CCIW, a half-game behind 5-0 Millikin for first place.

Illinois Wesleyan led 19-11 after one quarter Saturday and increased its halftime lead to a commanding 19 points, 42-23.

Men postponed

The Carthage men's team's CCIW game, scheduled for Saturday against Illinois Wesleyan after the women's game, was postponed.

A make-up date will be announced at a later time.

Illinois Wesleyan (9-2 overall, 2-1 CCIW) was ranked No. 3 in the latest D3hoops.com poll, with one first-place vote.

Carthage (7-6, 0-4) is next scheduled to play Wednesday against Carroll in a CCIW game at Van Male Field House in Waukesha. The Firebirds were originally scheduled to play conference foe Elmhurst (Ill.) on Wednesday, but that game was postponed and replaced by the game at Carroll, which had previously been postponed.

Carthage has not played a CCIW game since Dec. 11, a loss to Augustana in Rock Island, Ill.

