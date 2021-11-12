College basketball: Croft scores 36; Parkside men, women both open their seasons with wins

This is why the UW-Parkside men's basketball team is happy to have Tray Croft back.

A whole season of this would be nice.

Croft, an explosive senior guard who's played just 14 games total for the Rangers the last two seasons after transferring, poured in a game-high 36 points on Friday night as Parkside opened its 2021-22 season with a 79-75 non-conference victory over host Lindenwood at the Lindenwood Tipoff Classic in St. Charles, Mo.

With Croft leading the way, the Rangers went on a 16-4 run during the second half to take command and survived down the stretch despite turnover problems — Parkside committed 17 for the game — to hang for the win, as Croft and sixth-year senior guard Ramar Evans combined to make six straight free throws over the game's final 17 seconds to seal the deal.

"It's nice to start the season off on the right foot," 19th-year Parkside head coach Luke Reigel said after the game. "We did a lot of good things and a lot of things we need to correct. Overall, I'm proud of the effort."

Croft played in just four games two seasons ago before breaking his foot and in just nine last season before being ruled academically ineligible in a decision that displeased Reigel. Croft was in full force Friday, though, finishing 12-of-21 from the field overall, 2-of-4 from 3-point range and a perfect 10-of-10 from the free-throw line. He also added five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson, a junior college transfer, added 13 points and six boards in his first regular-season action for the Rangers, redshirt freshman forward Colin O'Rourke, last season's Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, scored seven points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. grabbed a remarkable seven steals to go with 10 points and six rebounds and redshirt freshman forward Nick Brown got the start and notched five points and four boards.

Lindenwood is now a member of Parkside's former conference, the Great Lakes Valley Conference, and was picked to finish third in the GLVC Central Division in the preseason coaches poll. Brandon Trimble, who started his college career at Parkside before transferring, is a junior guard for the Lions and on Friday was held scoreless with one rebound in 14 minutes off the bench.

Senior forward Romelo Burrell led Lindenwood with 22 points and 10 rebounds and senior guard Jacoby Ross scored 21 points.

Lindenwood led by as many as six points in the first half and held a 30-28 lead at halftime and a 42-39 lead with 14 minutes, 42 seconds left in the game.

But Croft buried a 3 to tie it up, and that kicked off an extended 16-4 run by the Rangers, who took a 55-46 advantage on Sigmon's jumper with 10:30 left.

Parkside didn't relinquish the lead from there, extending its lead up to 13 when Croft completed a three-point play to make it 66-53 with 4:48 remaining.

But the Rangers got sloppy with the ball after that, as the game basically became a free-throw contest and Lindenwood kept creeping closer. The Lions twice pulled within three, but a pair of free throws each by Croft and Evans extended the Rangers' lead back out to five each time.

Then, Lindenwood pulled within just two at 77-75 with 6 seconds to go when Ross completed a three-point play. But Parkside got the ball in, and Croft was fouled and sank both free throws with 4 seconds on the clock to ice it and gain a measure of revenge for the Rangers after they lost to the Lions by a point, 75-74, when they met in the 2019-20 season opener in Springfield, Ill.

Parkside was slated to face Illinois Springfield on Saturday night to conclude play this weekend in the Lindenwood Crossover. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Women's basketball

UW-Parkside 78, Truman State (Mo.) 66

The Rangers started their season on a fantastic note Friday, regaining a lead they held for the majority of the game in time to surge past the nationally-ranked Bulldogs in a non-conference contest at the Regional Challenge in Pepper Pike, Ohio.

Truman State opened the season tied for No. 23 in the NCAA Division II preseason coaches poll, but Parkside showed immediately that it deserves to be part of that conversation.

"Big win against a tough Truman State (team)," fourth-year Parkside head coach Jen Conely said in a news release. "I thought we set the tone defensively, as we held them to five points in the second quarter, caused 27 turnovers and gave up no points in transition. We made them work hard for every shot for three quarters, but we need to play that way for 40 minutes.

"They are a really good team. We knew they were going to hit some tough shots and go on a run, but I was happy with how we responded with a run of our own. We have a quick turnaround and play another important regional game (Saturday) against Quincy (Ill.)."

Indeed, the Rangers were slated to play that game and wrap up their weekend late Saturday afternoon. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

In Friday's victory, Parkside senior guard Alyssa Nelson, who was named first-team All-GLIAC last season, led the Rangers with 21 points, five rebounds and a steal. Senior guard/forward Hannah Plockelman totaled 17 points and seven boards, senior guard Courtney Schoenbeck added seven points and three assists and sophomore guard Paty Gallasova, a transfer from NCAA Division I UW-Green Bay, scored a big 13 points to go with three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 22 minutes off the bench in her first regular-season game with the Rangers.

Parkside led 23-16 after the first quarter, 31-21 at halftime and 35-25 with 6:30 left in the third quarter, but Truman State surged into the lead after three, 45-43.

But the Rangers stayed calm and made their big move in the fourth quarter. With the game tied at 47-47 and 7:44 left to play, senior guard Alexis Vaughn made a layup that ignited a 12-2 run to give the Rangers a 59-49 advantage on Nelson's layup with 4:43 remaining.

The Bulldogs fought back to within three at 59-56 with 3:31 to go, but Plockelman hit a huge 3 to extend the lead back to six, and the Rangers made eight consecutive free throws in the final minute to seal the win.

For the game, Parkside finished a remarkable 20-of-22 (90.9%) from the free-throw line and also forced 27 turnovers that led to 26 points.

Junior guard Hannah Belanger, who played at Grafton High School, scored a game-high 28 points to lead Truman State.

St. Norbert 53, Carthage 47

The Firebirds came up a bit short in a non-conference game against the host Green Knights on Friday night at the St. Norbert Tournament in De Pere.

After trailing 28-18 with 8:01 left in the third quarter, Carthage pulled within 36-32 after three and tied it at 42-42 on a three-point play by senior forward Kelsey Coshun, a Tremper graduate, with 2:57 remaining in the fourth.

But St. Norbert went on a 5-0 run right after that to wrestle back the lead for good, as the Firebirds went 1-of-4 from the field and committed a turnover down the stretch.

Senior guard Lauren Herrmann was the only Carthage player in double figures with 10 points, while junior guard Ayanna Ester, also a Tremper graduate, totaled nine points and six rebounds, sophomore forward Bridget Barrett had six points and six boards and Coshun finished with six points, four rebounds and two steals.

The Firebirds struggled from the field, finishing at 32.7% (16-of-49) for the game.

Carthage, which dropped to 1-2 with Friday's loss, was scheduled to play again at the tournament in De Pere on Saturday against Saint Mary's (Ind.). That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.