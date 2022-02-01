College basketball: Nelson leads Parkside women to second straight win; Carthage men fall at Elmhurst

On Monday evening, UW-Parkside senior guard Alyssa Nelson was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Player of the Week for women's basketball for the third time this season.

Right after that announcement was made, Nelson just kept on rolling.

The leading scorer in the GLIAC at 21.3 points per game, Nelson totaled 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals Monday night to lead Parkside to a 69-52 conference win over Purdue Northwest at the De Simone Arena in the make-up of a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 1.

With their first two-game winning streak since Nov. 27 and Dec. 2, the Rangers improved to 9-11 overall and evened their GLIAC record at 6-6, which puts them alone in seventh place in the 11-team league going into Thursday's 5:30 p.m. home game against Northern Michigan. After that, Parkside hosts Michigan Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday for the third of three games in a week at the De Simone Arena.

On Monday, Parkside was coming off Saturday's 67-66 win over Davenport in Grand Rapids, Mich., in which Nelson scored at the buzzer on an inbounds play to give the Rangers a victory.

"She continues to make big plays for us, including that buzzer-beater against Davenport," Parkside coach Jen Conely said of Nelson after Monday's game via the Parkside athletics Twitter feed.

"We're looking forward to continuing our two-game win streak now, and we've got a big week ahead of us with Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech coming to town."

While Nelson led the way Monday, senior forward Hannah Plockelman also had a big game for the Rangers, totaling 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists, while sophomore guard Paty Gallasova added 10 points, senior guard Courtney Schoenbeck had six points and six boards and senior guard Lamija Coric scored nine points in 21 minutes off the bench.

Purdue Northwest (4-8 overall, 1-4 GLIAC) did shoot a solid 48.9% (22-of-45) from the field overall, but Parkside's defense forced 15 turnovers, while the Pride totaled just five assists and shot a chilly 13.1% (3-of-13) from 3-point range.

Parkside closed the first quarter on an 8-1 run to take a 17-10 lead after one. Then, after Purdue Northwest had gotten within a point at 19-18, the Rangers ended the second quarter with a 14-4 run to grab an 11-point halftime advantage, 33-22. The Pride got within seven points twice in the third quarter and within nine early in the fourth, but Parkside put the game away with an 11-0 run in the fourth that gave the Rangers a 20-point lead at 65-45 with 2 minutes, 21 seconds left in the game.

Men's basketball

Elmhurst 88, Carthage 74

The Firebirds put up a solid effort against a more experienced team Monday night, but the Bluejays — ranked No. 21 in the latest D3hoops.com poll — were able to fend off the challengers in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game in Elmhurst, Ill.

Carthage fell to 9-11 overall and 2-9 in the CCIW with the defeat, while Elmhurst improved to 15-5 and 7-4.

"Battled tough against a very good and experienced Elmhurst team," Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said in a press release. "I thought we played terrifically and executed most of what we planned to do. In the last five minutes, we lost (Elmhurst senior guard) Jake Rhode (21 points) too many times. We guarded him well for 30-plus minutes, but he hit back-to-back 3s and had a couple of assists that stretched their lead.

"Offensively, we did some nice things. I thought we attacked the basket more aggressively in the second half, which allowed us to get to the foul line. Still, too many turnovers, which we will need to clean up in the next few days."

Indeed, Carthage turned the ball over 20 times, which led to 23 Elmhurst points.

Nonetheless, the Firebirds got big games off the bench from a pair of freshman guards, as Kyle Kostes totaled a team-high 19 points and nearly had a double-double with eight rebounds, while AJ Johnson had 15 points and five boards.

"Kyle Kostes and AJ Johnson are getting better every single game," Djurickovic said. "I thought both of them handled (Elmhurst's) aggressive defense well and allowed us to get some good looks on the offensive end."

Senior guard Crishawn Cook, meanwhile, totaled 14 points, four rebounds and two assists for the Firebirds, sophomore guard Garrett Horner made three 3-pointers in scoring nine points and sophomore forward Nemi Ostojic had six points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Carthage's leading scorer, junior wing Fillip Bulatovic, struggled from the field, finishing with just five points on 2-of-11 shooting, though he did have six rebounds, six assists and a block.

Carthage led by as many as six points twice in the first half, but Elmhurst closed the half on a 17-3 run to take a 43-35 lead into the break. The Firebirds rallied, however, to take the lead twice in the second half, the second time at 62-61 on a Horner 3 with 8:04 left in the game.

It was still tied up, 64-64, with 6:06 left after Kostes made a pair of free throws, but Elmhurst went on a 10-2 run after that to build its lead back to eight points and steadily pulled away from there.

Carthage is now off until Saturday, when it travels to Bloomington, Ill., to take on 10th-ranked Illinois Wesleyan in a CCIW game at 7 p.m. The Titans defeated the Firebirds in their first meeting this season, 89-72, on Jan. 24 at Tarble Arena.

