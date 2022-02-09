College basketball: Parkside men, women begin two-game GLIAC road trip at Saginaw Valley State

The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team will once again try to solve an opponent that’s been a thorn in the Rangers’ side in recent years as they kick off a two-game Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference road trip.

Parkside will face Saginaw Valley State for the second time this season at 7 p.m. Thursday in University Center, Mich., before heading to Detroit to face Wayne State on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Parkside couldn’t hold on late against SVSU in the teams’ first meeting on Jan. 22 at the De Simone Arena, as the Cardinals overcame a five-point deficit in the final few minutes for a 77-73 win.

After joining the GLIAC prior to the 2018-19 season, Parkside lost to SVSU once in each of its first two seasons in the conference before sweeping the Cardinals in a two-game set at the De Simone Arena during last season’s COVID-altered schedule.

But the Cardinals got their revenge in the postseason on the Rangers last year, ending their season with a 77-72 victory at the De Simone Arena in the opening round of the GLIAC Tournament.

So, including the defeat earlier this season, Parkside enters Thursday’s game with a 2-4 mark against SVSU since joining the GLIAC. To win this one, Parkside will have to do a better job containing senior guard Darnell Hoskins Jr., who scored a game-high 24 points back on Jan. 22.

Additionally, Parkside hasn’t won at SVSU or Wayne State, the two places they’ll play this weekend, since joining the GLIAC.

“Since we have joined the league, this has been the most physical and, unfortunately, most difficult road trip we’ve faced,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. “Saginaw and Wayne both have very good athletes and like to beat you up in the paint.

“We are going to have to play as hard and as tough as we have all year.”

The loss to SVSU on Jan. 22 was one of just two losses for the Rangers over the last month, as they’ve won six of their last eight and head into this road trip at 11-10 overall and 8-6 in the GLIAC, tied for fourth place with Grand Valley State and Lake Superior State and one game back of SVSU (15-7 overall, 9-5 GLIAC) for third.

Parkside is coming off a loss, however, as second-place Michigan Tech put on an offensive clinic this past Saturday to end the Rangers’ three-game winning streak with a 90-75 win at the De Simone Arena.

Parkside sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft, who was held to 13 points on 2-of-12 shooting against SVSU on Jan. 22, enters Thursday leading the GLIAC in scoring with 19.9 points per game. Redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson is averaging 11.9 points and a team-high 5.6 rebounds per contest and redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr., who scored a team-high 21 on Jan. 22 against SVSU, is also in double figures at 10.8 points per game.

Senior guard Delano Smith, who scored 32 points against Parkside in the GLIAC Tournament last season but didn’t play in the teams’ first meeting this season, leads SVSU with 16.8 points per game, seventh in the GLIAC, while Hoskins is averaging 15.1, eighth in the conference.

Women

The Parkside women’s team will try to extend its four-game winning streak and complete a season sweep of SVSU when the teams meet at 5 p.m. Thursday prior to the men’s game in University Center, Mich.

The Rangers edged the Cardinals in a low-scoring affair, 59-57, on Jan. 22 at the De Simone Arena. Parkside was routed at Grand Valley State in the game after that, but since that defeat, the Rangers have won four straight to improve to 11-11 overall and 8-6 in the GLIAC, tied for sixth place with Northwood.

SVSU (12-6 overall) is alone in fourth place at 7-4 in GLIAC play, though the Cardinals enter Thursday on a two-game losing streak.

Parkside senior guard Alyssa Nelson, who scored 23 points against SVSU on Jan. 22, leads the GLIAC at 21.0 points per game entering Thursday, while senior forward Hannah Plockelman is averaging 13 points and a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game for the Rangers.

Junior guard Kaitlyn Zarycki, who scored a game-high 27 points against Parkside on Jan. 22, leads SVSU at 20.6 points per game, just behind Nelson for second in the GLIAC scoring race.

