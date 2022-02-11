College basketball: Parkside women continue roll with 5th straight victory; UWP men fall at SVSU

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team didn't miss a beat to start its two-game Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference road trip.

Led by another big game from senior guard Alyssa Nelson, who scored a game-high 29 points, the Rangers recorded their fifth straight win Thursday night with a 74-67 GLIAC road defeat of Saginaw Valley State in University Center, Mich.

Parkside also completed a season sweep of SVSU, including a 59-57 win at the De Simone Arena on Jan. 22, and improved to 12-11 overall and 9-6 in the GLIAC. The Rangers continue their two-game trip against Wayne State at noon Saturday in Detroit. The Rangers lost a heart-breaker to the Warriors in their first meeting, 85-84, on Jan. 20 at the De Simone Arena.

On Thursday, Parkside limited SVSU to just 38.3% shooting (23-of-60) from the field, including 28% (7-of-25) from 3-point range.

Nelson, who maintains the GLIAC scoring lead at 21.4 points per game, shot 8-of-15 from the field overall, 5-of-8 from beyond the arc and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line and also had five rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Senior forward Hannah Plockelman, meanwhile, totaled 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Rangers, while sophomore wing Kayla Bohr went 6-of-6 from the free-throw line and added eight points off the bench.

For the game, the Rangers shot 88% (22-of-25) from the charity stripe.

SVSU (12-7, 7-5 GLIAC) opened up a 20-14 lead after one quarter, but Parkside went ahead by four at halftime, 35-31, after outscoring the Cardinals 21-11 in the second.

After the Rangers extended their lead to eight, 59-51, after three quarters, the Cardinals got within two points three times in the fourth, the last at 66-64 with 3 minutes, 52 seconds left to play. But Bohr and Plockelman made layups and Nelson sank two free throws for a 6-0 run that pushed Parkside's lead back to eight at 72-64 with just 38 seconds remaining.

Parkside men

Saginaw Valley State 76, UW-Parkside 68

The Rangers couldn't exorcise their road demons against the Cardinals, dropping a GLIAC contest Thursday night in University Center, Mich., for their second straight loss overall.

Parkside has not won at SVSU since joining the GLIAC prior to the 2018-19 season and fell to 2-5 overall against SVSU since becoming a member of the league. That included a 77-72 loss to the Cardinals earlier this season on Jan. 22 at the De Simone Arena.

Parkside, which dropped to 11-11 overall and 8-7 in the GLIAC with Thursday's loss, will travel to another location it hasn't won since joining the conference, as the Rangers take on Wayne State in Detroit at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Rangers did beat the Warriors earlier this season, 89-69 on Jan. 20 at the De Simone Arena.

In Thursday's loss at SVSU, Parkside sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft poured in another 25 points and and sits atop the GLIAC scoring race at 20.1 per game. Croft also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, but he shot just 8-of-20 from the field and committed four turnovers to two assists.

The Rangers shot a chilly 41% (25-of-61) from the field overall, as freshman guard Rasheed Bello added 12 points and redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson totaled 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

On the other end, Parkside allowed SVSU to shoot 50% (28-of-56) from the field overall and 50% (10-of-20) from 3-point range, as senior forward Tyler Witz scored 18 points and senior guards James Toohey and Delano Smith each scored 17 for the Cardinals, who improved to 15-7 overall and 9-5 in the GLIAC.

SVSU held just a three-point halftime lead, 38-35. Parkside tied the game at 56-56 with 10:58 left when Simpson scored in the paint, but SVSU hit back-to-back 3s after that, and the Rangers were never able to cut their deficit under two possessions the rest of the way.

Carthage men

Wheaton 87, Carthage 71

The Firebirds fell to the Thunder, ranked No. 13 in the latest D3hoops.com poll, in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin contest Wednesday night in Wheaton, Ill.

It was the fourth straight loss for Carthage, which fell to 9-13 overall and 2-11 in the CCIW.

Junior wing Fillip Bulatovic had a big game for the Firebirds in the loss, finishing with 24 points and seven rebounds. Freshman guard AJ Johnson scored 15 points, senior guard Crishawn Cook added 11 off the bench and freshman guard Antuan Nesbitt, a graduate of The Prairie School in Wind Point, scored 10 off the bench.

Senior guard Nyameye Adom, who ranks second in the CCIW with 21.8 points per game, scored a game-high 27 points to lead Wheaton, which improved to 18-4 overall and 10-3 in the CCIW, a game back of ninth-ranked Illinois Wesleyan for first place in the conference.

Carthage hosts Augustana (Ill.) in CCIW action 4 p.m. Saturday at Tarble Arena. The Vikings defeated the Firebirds, 92-82, on Dec. 11 in Rock Island, Ill.

Carthage women

Wisconsin Lutheran 55, Carthage 47

The Firebirds dropped a tight non-conference contest Wednesday night at Tarble Arena to the undefeated Warriors, ranked No. 15 in the latest D3hoops.com poll.

Carthage held WLC, which improved to 19-0 this season, to 36.2% shooting (17-of-47) from the field and held a four-point lead, 35-31, after three quarters. The Firebirds actually led by as many as 10 in the third.

The lead grew back to six early in the fourth, but the Warriors rallied, outscoring the Firebirds 24-12 in the final frame as Carthage dropped to 10-12 overall.

"They drove the ball and attacked us well," Carthage coach Tim Bernero said in a press release. "We got up 10 points in the third quarter, and then it turned. They drove it on us, got to the free-throw line and were coming at us, and we didn't respond well. We prepared for the dribble-drive from them and handled it decently in the first half, but they started attacking, and our support wasn't enough.

"It would have been nice to hand them their first loss of the season here. Our offense in the second half just didn't accept the physicality."

Sophomore guard Margueret Spear led the Firebirds with 10 points, sophomore guard Lauren Knight scored eight, junior guard Ayanna Ester, a Tremper graduate, added seven and senior guard Lauren Herrmann also scored seven off the bench.

Carthage returns to CCIW play Saturday by hosting Augustana (Ill.) at 2 p.m. at Tarble Arena. The Firebirds are looking for a season sweep after defeating the Vikings, 62-49, in their first meeting on Dec. 11 in Rock Island, Ill.

