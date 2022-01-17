College basketball roundup: UWP men cruise to home win

Coming off a seven-point win at Purdue Northwest just two days before, the UW-Parkside men's basketball team made sure the rematch Saturday wasn't nearly as close.

The teams faced off again, this time in the DeSimone Arena in a makeup game from New Year's Day, and it was all Parkside, as the Rangers cruised to a 94-69 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory.

Parkside improved to 7-8 overall and 4-4 in the GLIAC.

The Rangers, which led by six points at halftime, pulled away in the second half with a 57-38 scoring advantage.

Redshirt-senior Tray Croft scored 16 of his team-high 20 points in the second half, including 11 in a stretch of just more than three minutes. Redshirt-junior Brandon Hau added 19 points and nine rebounds, followed by freshman Rasheed Bellow with 13 points and redshirt-freshman Colin O'Rourke with 11.

As a team, Parkside was 52.2% from the floor and made 12-of-25 from behind the 3-pont line. The Rangers also had 22 assists, their second-highest total of the season, and outscored Purdue Northwest, 34-12, off turnovers.

Millikin 79, Carthage 76

The visiting Firebirds were tied Saturday at 76-76 on a driving layup by Garrett Horner, but Millikin responded with a layup and a free throw with three seconds left to pull out the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory.

Carthage (8-7, 1-5) broke a 43-43 tie early in the second half with a 13-2 scoring run before the Big Blue rallied, thanks in part to a 6-2 run that gave it a 74-70 lead with less than three minutes remaining.

"We started off the second half with a great run to get us some separation," Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said. "Need to do a better job finishing games, which starts on the defensive end of the floor. We put them to the free-throw line way too much in the last 10 minutes, which allowed them to come back in the game."

Fillip Bulatovic and Colton Siegel each had 15 points to lead Carthage, followed by Crishawn Cook with 12 and Horner with 10. Nemi Ostojic had six rebounds, including four on the offensive end, while Tyler Guest, Sigel and Cook had two steals, and Bulatovic had three assists.

Women's basketball

Millikin 62, Carthage 42

The visiting Firebirds trailed by 26 points at halftime and couldn't recover Saturday in the CCIW setback that dropped Carthage to 8-7 overall and 3-4 in conference play.

Bridget Barrett led Carthage with eight points and five rebounds, followed by Destiny Antoine with seven points, including her 10th 3-pointer of the season.

