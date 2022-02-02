College basketball: UW-Parkside men and women host Northern Michigan in GLIAC action Thursday night

The last time the UW-Parkside men’s basketball team played Northern Michigan, the Rangers were in a very different place.

On Jan. 8, Parkside left Marquette, Mich., on the heels of a 73-52 blowout loss and headed for the long bus ride home from Upper Michigan with two defeats, including a loss at Michigan Tech two days prior in which the Rangers had also scored just 53 points.

Well, three weeks later, things look a lot different.

Following that humbling road trip, Parkside has won five of its last six, including a two-game road sweep in Lower Michigan last weekend at Grand Valley State and Davenport — the Rangers’ first Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference road sweep since joining the conference prior to the 2018-19 season — to move up the GLIAC standings.

Now, Parkside gets Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech at the De Simone Arena this week, starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Northern Michigan.

The Rangers head into Thursday’s game at 10-9 overall and 7-5 in the GLIAC, tied for fourth place with Saginaw Valley State and one game behind Grand Valley State (8-4 GLIAC) for third.

“We need to carry the momentum we built last weekend into this homestand,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. “Northern Michigan really took it to us the first time we played, so we know how good they are.

“I think we are a better team than we were a month ago, but we need to continue to prove it night in and night out.”

Parkside, which also has had most of its regular rotation available lately after dealing with injuries and COVID-19 protocols earlier this season, has been receiving contributions up and down its lineup during its hot streak. The Rangers were struggling offensively through that two-game sweep in Upper Michigan last month, but over their last six games, the Rangers are averaging 85.3 points per contest, including 95 at Davenport on Saturday.

Sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft has been especially dialed in, and Monday he was named the GLIAC North Player of the Week for the second time this season after averaging 28 points, 4.5 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in the two road wins last week.

Overall, Croft has now taken the GLIAC scoring lead at 19.9 points per game.

Redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson, meanwhile, is averaging 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. has provided timely outside shooting and is averaging 11.4 points per game on 42.6% shooting from 3-point range and redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau is averaging 8.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in seven games since missing the first portion of the season with a foot injury.

Northern Michigan, meanwhile, comes into Thursday’s game at 9-10 overall and 5-7 in the GLIAC. Senior guard Max Bjorklund leads the Wildcats at 14.6 points per game.

After Thursday’s game, Parkside hosts Michigan Tech at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Women

The Parkside women’s team is also looking to extend a hot streak, as the Rangers have won two straight going into Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. game against Northern Michigan prior to the men’s game at the De Simone Arena.

Senior guard Alyssa Nelson hit a buzzer-beater in Saturday’s 67-66 win at Davenport and on Monday was named the GLIAC North Player of the Week for the third time this season.

Then, in Monday night’s 69-52 win over Purdue Northwest in a make-up of an earlier postponement, Nelson totaled 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals, as Parkside improved to 9-11 overall and 6-6 in the GLIAC.

Nelson leads the GLIAC at 21.3 points per game, while senior forward Hannah Plockelman is averaging 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for the Rangers.

For Northern Michigan (8-9 overall, 3-7 GLIAC), sophomore guard Makaylee Kuhn is averaging 15.4 points and 7.0 boards per game.

The teams were supposed to play each other on Jan. 8 in Marquette, Mich., but that game was postponed and will be made up Feb. 20 in Marquette.

On Saturday, meanwhile, Parkside hosts Michigan Tech at 1 p.m. for its third home game in a week.

