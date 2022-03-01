College basketball: UW-Parkside men, women begin GLIAC Tournament journeys on the road Wednesday

It’ll take three consecutive wins, beginning Wednesday night and going into the weekend, for the UW-Parkside men’s basketball team to continue its season into the NCAA Division II Tournament.

The Parkside women’s team, meanwhile, still has a shot for a possible at-large bid into the national tournament.

Both teams will open their postseason journeys on the road Wednesday in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals, with the men’s team facing Michigan Tech in Houghton, Mich., at 6:30 p.m. and the women’s team squaring off against Wayne State in Detroit at 4:30 p.m.

The Parkside men’s team must win the GLIAC Tournament to receive the automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament that comes with that, but the women’s team could potentially lock up an at-large berth with a win or two in the conference tournament, if it doesn’t get the automatic bid by winning the conference tournament.

The winners of Wednesday’s GLIAC Tournament quarterfinals in both the men’s and women’s brackets advance to the GLIAC Tournament semifinals on Saturday, with the semifinal winners advancing to the GLIAC Tournament championship on Sunday. Following the quarterfinals, the highest remaining seed in each field will host the semifinals and the championship game.

Here’s a closer look at the matchups:

Parkside men

The Rangers go into the conference tournament at 14-13 overall and are on a three-game winning streak.

Parkside finished seventh in the 11-team regular-season standings at 10-9 in GLIAC play, receiving the No. 7 seed among the eight teams that qualified for the GLIAC Tournament.

That set up Wednesday’s matchup at No. 2 seed Michigan Tech, which shared the regular-season title with Ferris State at 16-4 in the GLIAC but finished second to the Bulldogs, who are the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, in the postseason points system.

The winner of the quarterfinal between Parkside and Michigan Tech will face the winner of the quarterfinal between No. 6 seed Lake Superior State and No. 3 seed Northern Michigan in one of Saturday’s semifinals.

Parkside went 0-2 against Michigan Tech (20-6 overall) in their two regular-season meetings, and both games were very different.

The Rangers were strong defensively on Jan. 6 in Houghton, Mich., but they struggled on the offensive end as the Huskies emerged with a 59-53 victory. Then, on Feb. 5 at the De Simone Arena, Parkside functioned at a high level offensively, but Michigan Tech put on a clinic in its halfcourt offense on the way to a 90-75 win.

Parkside could be without a significant piece for Wednesday’s meeting between the teams. Sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft, who won the GLIAC regular-season scoring title with 20.5 points per game, missed the Rangers’ last two games with a hand injury.

According to Parkside coach Luke Reigel, Croft is a “game-time decision” for Wednesday.

Next to Croft, Parkside’s second-leading scorer during the regular season was redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson, who averaged 12 points per game and also led the Rangers in rebounding with 5.5 per contest. Redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr., meanwhile, averaged 9.4 points per game during the regular season, followed by freshman guard Rasheed Bello (9.0 points per game) and redshirt freshman forward Colin O’Rourke (8.1 points per game).

For Michigan Tech, senior guard Owen White, last season’s GLIAC Player of the Year, ranked fifth in the GLIAC at 17 points per game during the regular season. The Huskies also allowed just 64.8 points per game, least in the conference during the regular season.

While Parkside needs to win the GLIAC Tournament to reach the NCAA Division II Tournament, Michigan Tech could possibly lock up at least an at-large bid by defeating the Rangers on Wednesday.

The Huskies were ranked No. 6 in the Midwest Region as of Tuesday morning, with the latest polls including games through Feb. 20. In the NCAA Division II Tournament format, the top eight teams in each of the country’s eight regions advance to the 64-team national tournament, though automatic bids won by teams outside the top eight could potentially shake up the brackets.

Ferris State, ranked No. 3, and Michigan Tech were the only GLIAC teams in the top 10 of the Midwest Region rankings as of Tuesday morning, so those are likely the only two teams from the conference who can still receive an at-large bid to the national tournament.

In the national rankings, Ferris State enters the postseason tied for No. 22 in the latest D2SIDA poll and No. 25 in the coaches poll, while Michigan Tech received 17 votes in the latest coaches poll and 11 votes in the D2SIDA poll.

Parkside women

The Rangers finished just outside the top four in the GLIAC regular-season standings, earning the No. 6 seed for the conference tournament and a quarterfinal date at No. 3 seed Wayne State in Detroit.

The Warriors finished just one game ahead of the Rangers in the GLIAC regular-season standings at 13-7 to Parkside’s 12-8, as the Rangers (15-13 overall) lost at Northern Michigan and at Northwood to conclude the regular season outside the top four.

The winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between Parkside and Wayne State (17-8 overall) advances to a semifinal Saturday against the winner of the quarterfinal between No. 7 seed Saginaw Valley State and No. 2 seed Ferris State.

The No. 1 seed for the GLIAC Tournament is regular-season champion Grand Valley State, which went 18-1 in GLIAC play.

Parkside and Wayne State, meanwhile, split their regular-season series, with each winning on the other’s home floor. The Warriors got a layup from senior guard Kate Sherwood in the final seconds for an 85-84 victory on Jan. 20 at the De Simone Arena, but the Rangers got some revenge with a 64-55 victory on Feb. 12 in Detroit.

Parkside redshirt junior guard Alyssa Nelson won the regular-season GLIAC scoring title with 20.3 points per game, while senior forward Hannah Plockelman was eighth with 13.6 points per game and seventh with 6.6 rebounds per contest.

For Wayne State, senior forward Sam Cherney averaged a team-best 11.9 points per game during the regular season, followed by Sherwood at 11.5.

Despite having 13 losses, the Rangers also had a number of quality wins during the regular season. As of Tuesday morning, they were ranked No. 9 in the Midwest Region, just one spot out of the top eight and a possible at-large berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. Those rankings, however, did not yet include this past weekend, in which Parkside lost at Northwood on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Wayne State, meanwhile, was ranked No. 7 in the Midwest Region as of Tuesday morning, so Wednesday’s GLIAC Tournament quarterfinal between the teams could almost be viewed as a de facto elimination game for NCAA Division II Tournament contention.

Among other GLIAC teams, Grand Valley State was No. 1 in the Midwest Region rankings, as of Tuesday morning, and is seeking to lock up hosting rights for an NCAA Division II Tournament regional, while Ferris State was at No. 10 in the regional rankings and needs at least a win or two in the conference tournament to move up.

In the national rankings, Grand Valley State enters the GLIAC Tournament ranked No. 2, with one first-place vote, in both the latest coaches and D2SIDA polls.

