College basketball: UW-Parkside men's, women's teams both drop GLIAC games at Michigan Tech

UW-Parkside men's basketball coach Luke Reigel knows he sounds like a broken record.

But, really, what else can he say?

Again, the Rangers played tough against a good opponent, and again they came up just short, this time on Thursday night in a 59-53 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference setback against Michigan Tech in Houghton, Mich., to kick off a two-game road trip to the Upper Peninsula.

In its first game since Dec. 20 and its first GLIAC game since Dec. 11, Parkside continued the trend it established up until the holiday break: The Rangers aren't necessarily playing poorly, they just don't do enough to beat good teams with more experience.

"I sound like a broken record," Reigel said in a phone interview after the game Thursday night. "We keep playing these good teams tough, but we just have enough breakdowns, either offense or defense, that cost us games."

Parkside dropped to 5-7 overall and 2-3 in the GLIAC and will conclude the road trip Saturday in Marquette, Mich., with a 12:15 p.m. game against Northern Michigan.

On Thursday against Michigan Tech, which improved to 8-3 overall and 4-1 in the GLIAC, Parkside again struggled from the field, finishing at 33.3% (18-of-54) overall and 22.2% (4-of-18) from 3-point range. Parkside is now down to 42.6% shooting for the season, which ranks 10th in the 11-team GLIAC.

When asked if Thursday's poor shooting had anything to do with the Rangers not playing a game for over two weeks, Reigel said he didn't think that was the case.

"I think it was just one of those nights where the ball wouldn't go in," he said. "We haven't been a team that's shot the ball particularly well all year."

Parkside's leading scorer, sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft, finished with a game-high 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting, but he didn't have a lot of help Thursday.

Redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson and redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr., who rank second and third on the Rangers in scoring, respectively, had uncharacteristically poor shooting nights. Simpson finished with 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting, while Sigmon scored just three in a 1-for-9 performance.

"(Michigan Tech) played very well defensively," Reigel said. "And a couple guys that have played well throughout the year (for Parkside) may have not gotten the quality of shots they've gotten before. There were stretches where we got really good shots, and they just didn't go in.

"... Honestly, (Thursday) night, it was more shots in the paint that we just couldn't get to drop."

Parkside did play well defensively, however, especially against Michigan Tech senior wing Owen White, the reigning GLIAC Player of the Year. With redshirt freshman forward Jacksun Hamilton doing the bulk of guarding him, with help from others, the Rangers limited White to just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting.

However, the Huskies got 11 points apiece from junior guard Carter Johnston and redshirt freshman forward Brad Simonsen, who combined to shoot 8-of-13 from the field overall and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. With 22 points combined, Johnston and Simonsen scored about 12 points more than their season averages put together.

"Their role players were the guys that killed us (Thursday) night," Reigel said. "Johnston and Simonsen are two guys that aren't big scorers, but they hit big shots. ... And we didn't get that. I looked at our bench, and we didn't have anybody make some shots that could really help us."

The game was tight, featuring six ties and four lead changes. The Huskies led by two at halftime, 34-32, and opened the second half on a 7-0 run to up their lead to nine at 41-32 with 18 minutes, 34 seconds left in the game.

But Parkside rallied to tie the score twice, the last time at 46-46 with 9:31 left when Sigmon finally got a 3-pointer to go down. Michigan Tech came right back with a 7-0 run, though, and after that the Rangers were never able to cut their deficit to less than two possessions.

Despite the loss, Parkside did receive some outstanding news, as redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau, the team's most experienced interior player, played his first game of the season.

Out with a foot injury since the start of the season, one that Reigel initially thought would be long-term or even season-ending, Hau returned to the lineup, as the Rangers hope to have their full roster going forward. According to Reigel, Hau got a second opinion on what he thought was a broken bone, and the second opinion said it was "more like turf toe."

Hau started doing non-contact work before the Christmas break and was cleared to play after it. On Thursday, he finished with nine points on 3-of-8 shooting, along with a team-high eight rebounds, a block and a steal.

"It's nice to have a veteran big man that can help us on both ends of the floor," Reigel said.

That starts Saturday at Northern Michigan, as Parkside will try to return home with a split.

"We'll go in there and play in their hockey arena, which isn't the easiest place to shoot," Reigel said. "They have some very good weapons on the perimeter, and then they have a power forward that can score in (graduate student John) Kerr. It'll be a challenge to split on this road trip."

Also on Northern Michigan's roster is freshman guard Brian Parzych, who led Wauwatosa East to the WIAA Division-1 state title last season. Parzych is averaging 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game and has a team-high 40 assists for Northern Michigan, which is 5-7 overall and 1-4 in the GLIAC.

Women's basketball

Michigan Tech 93, UW-Parkside 76

The short-handed Parkside women's team also lost at Michigan Tech on Thursday, as the Rangers' losing streak reached four games with the GLIAC defeat.

Parkside, which dropped to 5-8 overall and 2-3 in the conference, was also supposed to play at Northern Michigan on Saturday afternoon, but on Friday, Parkside announced on its website that Saturday's game has been postponed due to COVID-19 precautions.

The website said Parkside will look for another date to travel to Northern Michigan. It's the second time in three games the Rangers have had a game postponed due to COVID precautions, as last Saturday's scheduled GLIAC home game against Purdue Northwest was also postponed.

For now, Parkside's next scheduled game is Thursday against Purdue Northwest in Hammond, Ind.

In this past Thursday's loss at Michigan Tech, meanwhile, the Rangers got 18 points, four rebounds and two steals from senior guard Alyssa Nelson, a career-high 16 points and seven boards from sophomore wing Kayla Bohr and 10 points from senior guard Maddy Harrison.

Parkside was without several players, however, including senior forward Hannah Plockelman, the team's second-leading scorer and leading rebounder.

The Rangers struggled defensively to stop Michigan Tech, as the Huskies (9-4, 4-1) shot 50.7% (36-of-71) from the field and were led by a monster game from junior guard Ellie Mackay, who poured in 36 points.

Michigan Tech led by just four at the end of one quarter, 23-19, but the lead swelled to 49-37 at halftime and 74-59 by the end of the third quarter.

