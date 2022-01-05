College basketball: UW-Parkside men's, women's teams hit the road in return to GLIAC play

After a brief delay, the UW-Parkside men’s and women’s basketball teams begin their 2022 schedules and their return to Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play this season with a two-game road trip to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The Rangers were originally scheduled to host a GLIAC doubleheader against Purdue Northwest at the De Simone Arena this past Saturday, but both the men’s and women’s games were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols for Purdue Northwest.

But Parkside is all set to go for a long road trip this weekend, as the Rangers will open up in Houghton, Mich., against Michigan Tech on Thursday before travelling over to Marquette, Mich., to take on Northern Michigan on Saturday.

Thursday’s games are scheduled to tip off at 4:30 p.m. for the women’s game and 6:30 p.m. for the men’s game.

Here’s a closer look at each game:

Men

The Rangers last played on Dec. 20, when they were significantly short-handed due to a rash of non-COVID illness on the team and sank 17 3-pointers but succumbed to Missouri-St. Louis, 75-68, in a non-conference game.

So Parkside enters its 2022 slate at 5-6 overall and 2-2 in the GLIAC after splitting its first two conference series back in December, one on the road against Lake Superior State (win) and Ferris State (loss) and one at home against Davenport (win) and Grand Valley State (loss).

Michigan Tech, meanwhile, had a long run of success under well-respected head coach Kevin Luke, who announced his retirement in April after amassing 471 victories over 27 seasons in charge of the Huskies.

Josh Buettner, a long-time assistant under Luke and the associate head coach last season, took over the head position this season. Buettner has Michigan Tech at 7-3 overall and in a four-way tie for second place in the GLIAC at 3-1, behind 4-0 Ferris State, which enters 2022 alone in first place.

Michigan Tech hasn’t played since Dec. 15 after having its last two scheduled games cancelled.

“Not quite sure what to expect this weekend,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said. “Neither team has played in a while due to everything that is going on.

“Hopefully, we can shake off the rust quickly, because Tech is one of the best teams in the league.”

The Huskies feature perhaps the GLIAC’s best player in 6-foot-6 senior wing Owen White, the reigning GLIAC Player of the Year who returned for another season in 2021-22. White was also named a National Association of Basketball Coaches All-American last season and so far this season is averaging 17.6 points per game, tied for fifth in the conference.

Before college, White played at Rhinelander High School.

Parkside, meanwhile, is hoping to have at least most of its personnel all set to go in 2022. The Rangers continue to be led by sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft, who’s second in the GLIAC at 19.2 points per game.

Redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson has had an outstanding debut season with the Rangers and is averaging 13.8 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game, while redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. is averaging 12.4 points per game and ranks fifth in the GLIAC at 46.7% from 3-point range.

Women

The Rangers are likely eager to get 2022 underway and have a chance to snap their four-game losing streak, which stretches back to Dec. 11, when they fell at home to Grand Valley State, ranked No. 16 in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll.

Parkside, which is 5-7 overall and 2-2 in the GLIAC after splitting its first two conference series in December, last played in the Holiday Hoops Classic in Las Vegas from Dec. 17-18, losing to then-No. 9 and now-No. 21 Tampa (Fla.) and to Montana State Billings.

Michigan Tech will be a tough challenge in the Rangers’ return to action, as the Huskies are 8-4 overall and in a two-way tie for second place in the GLIAC at 3-1 with Grand Valley State, behind 4-0 Ferris State and Saginaw Valley State.

Michigan Tech is led by junior guard Ellie Mackay, who’s averaging 16.4 points per game, third-most in the GLIAC.

The conference’s leading scorer is Parkside senior guard Alyssa Nelson, who’s having another fantastic season at 21.6 points per game on a field-goal percentage of 53.2, tied for fifth-best in the GLIAC.

Parkside senior forward Hannah Plockelman, meanwhile, is averaging 14.1 points per game and ranks fifth in the conference with 6.8 rebounds per contest.

