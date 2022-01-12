College basketball: UW-Parkside men's, women's teams look to snap losing streaks at Purdue Northwest

There’s no doubt about it: The UW-Parkside men’s and women’s basketball teams both could really use a win.

When the Rangers travel to Hammond, Ind., to take on Purdue Northwest in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader Thursday night, the men’s team will be trying to snap a three-game slide and the women’s team will be attempting to arrest a five-game skid.

The women’s game will tip off first at 5 p.m., followed by the men’s game at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Here’s a closer look at each game:

Men

Parkside’s offense needs a feel-good performance, and the Rangers will actually get two straight good opportunities for that against a Purdue Northwest defense that ranks last in the 11-team GLIAC in scoring defense at 83.6 points per game allowed.

In a rare back-to-back set, the Rangers and Pride will square off twice in a row. After Thursday’s game, they’ll travel back to the De Simone Arena for a 3 p.m. affair this Saturday. That game was rescheduled from its original date, Jan. 1, after it was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Parkside (5-8 overall, 2-4 GLIAC) is averaging just 69.8 points per game and shooting 42% from the field, which ranks 10th in the GLIAC in both categories, ahead of only Wayne State (Mich.).

Sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft has carried a massive scoring load for the Rangers, as he’s averaging 19.2 points per game, third-most in the conference overall. However, Croft’s scoring average in GLIAC play is significantly lower at 14.3 points per game, as defenses key in on him and get physical against his slight 6-foot-1, 170-pound frame.

Somebody must help take at least some of the scoring load off Croft, as right now only redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson (13 points, 5.8 rebounds per game) and redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. (10.7 points per game, 43.3% from 3-point range) have really done so this season.

The next-highest scoring average after Croft, Simpson and Sigmon, in fact, is redshirt freshman forward Colin O’Rourke, who’s averaging just 6.5 points per game.

Parkside should be helped by the continued return of redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau, who missed the first 11 games of the season with a foot injury but returned last week in the Rangers’ GLIAC road losses in Upper Michigan to Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan.

Parkside has not won since an 84-72 home victory over NAIA opponent Clarke (Iowa) on Dec. 14. But Hau’s return highlights a positive trend for Parkside in that the Rangers are as healthy as they’ve been since the start of the season. Certainly, playing without a full lineup has contributed to their offensive struggles this season.

“We are hoping we can get back on track this week,” Parkside coach Luke Reigel said of the back-back-back games against Purdue Northwest. “As of right now, we are as healthy as we’ve been since November, and so we were able to put together a few good practices in a row.

“We need to find some sort of rhythm on offense to get back in the win column.”

Purdue Northwest, meanwhile, is also desperate for win, as the Pride have dropped dropped seven straight games and are 3-11 overall and 0-6 in the GLIAC.

The Pride are the Rangers’ travel partner and also played two games in the Upper Peninsula last week, suffering a 90-59 blowout loss at Northern Michigan and an 83-55 blowout loss at Michigan Tech.

The Pride do have five players scoring in double figures, however, as junior guard Mikell Cooper (15.7 points per game), junior wing Anthony Barnard (14.5), freshman forward Sangolay Njie (11.1), sophomore guard Anthony Irvin (10.2) and senior forward Jyrus Freels (10.2) are all at that mark.

The teams split their two games last season, with each winning in the other’s home gym.

Women

It’s been a long drought for the Rangers, whose last win came on Dec. 9 at home against Davenport (Mich.).

Since then, Parkside has lost two GLIAC games and three non-conference games and has also had a disjointed schedule.

After losing at Michigan Tech last Thursday, the Rangers had their Saturday game at Northern Michigan postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. They also had their scheduled GLIAC home game against Purdue Northwest on Jan. 1 postponed, and neither that game or the game at Northern Michigan has a make-up date as of yet.

In the meantime, Parkside is 5-8 overall and 2-3 in the GLIAC.

The Rangers have been somewhat short-handed in recent games, like a lot of teams, but they’re still getting another standout season from senior guard Alyssa Nelson, who’s second in the conference with 21.3 points per game.

Senior forward Hannah Plockelman, meanwhile, ranks tied for sixth in the GLIAC with 14.4 points per game and fifth with 6.8 rebounds per game, but she did not play in last Thursday’s 93-76 loss at Michigan Tech.

Purdue Northwest enters Thursday’s game 4-7 overall and 1-3 in the GLIAC and is led by junior guard Savaya Brockington’s 13.6 points per game.

Parkside won both meetings between the teams last season, but by a total of just five points.

