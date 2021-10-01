College football: Carthage and Millikin square off in battle of 2-0 conference teams

When asked to provide some brief thoughts on Millikin, Carthage football coach Dustin Hass had plenty of praise for the Big Blue.
First, Hass pointed out that Millikin has the top-ranked rushing defense in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, allowing just 75 yards per game on the ground through three contests. Then, he pointed out that Millikin has an experienced senior quarterback in Cal Pohrte. Finally, he mentioned that the Big Blue’s offensive line hasn’t given up a sack through three games and that their defense does a good job of pressuring the quarterback on the other side.
Oh, by the way, Hass mentioned that it’s also Homecoming at Millikin’s Frank M. Lindsay Field.
Indeed, Saturday’s 1 p.m. CCIW game in Decatur, Ill., will be a huge test for Carthage, as two teams that both enter the game 2-0 in conference play square off for the right to remain at least tied for first place after this weekend.
The game will be broadcast live on WLIP radio (AM 1050).
Need better finish
Carthage is coming off a rousing 62-35 CCIW win over Illinois Wesleyan last weekend in the Firebirds’ home opener, but Hass said it’ll take a better finish to beat Millikin after his team allowed 28 points in the fourth quarter against the Titans, albeit after the game was already decided.
It may not be decided so early this week.
“We will need to do a great job executing from the start and need a better finish than we had last week,” Hass said. “We’ll need to play a complete game in all three phases to win.”
The fourth quarter aside last week, Carthage excelled in all three phases, scoring touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams. Following a season-opening 46-7 non-conference loss at UW-Whitewater, ranked No. 3 in this week’s D3football.com poll, the Firebirds have opened their CCIW slate by outscoring Elmhurst and IWU by a combined 93-52, impressive enough to accrue three votes in this week’s D3football.com poll.
Leading the way has been freshman quarterback Bryce Lowe, who made his first collegiate start last week and went 16-of-24 passing for 301 yards and four touchdowns, with no turnovers. On Monday, Lowe was named the CCIW Offensive Player of the Week.
He’s had a number of targets to throw to this season, as junior Alex Jarvis (14 catches, 151 yards, touchdown), freshman Sylvere Campbell (seven, 148, TD) and sophomore Jordan Wiles (six, 125) have all eclipsed 100 yards receiving and junior Eddie Ell III (eight, 99, three TDs) is right on that number.
Jarvis, an Indian Trail graduate who was an All-County quarterback for the Hawks, also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score last week.
In the backfield, meanwhile, sophomore running back Noel Wright II ranks fourth in the CCIW with 249 rushing yards on 53 carries and has two touchdowns.
Defensively, junior linebacker Zach Hale leads the team with 22 total tackles, including 12 solo and one for loss.
Millikin, meanwhile, is also 2-1 overall and has played three one-score games already this season.
The Big Blue lost at Greenville (Ill.), 37-33, in non-conference play to open the season before defeating Augustana, 27-21 in overtime, in Rock Island, Ill., and Carroll, 32-25, at home in CCIW play.
Pohrte, who started one game in 2018, nine in 2019 and all three of the games Millikin played this past spring, has completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 765 yards and five touchdowns, though he has thrown four interceptions.
Sophomore Tyson Roedl leads the Big Blue with 196 rushing yards and a touchdown on 61 carries, while senior Colton Lockwood ranks third in the CCIW with 303 receiving yards and junior Jahlil Lipkin ranks fourth with 289.
The teams did just meet a little over fourth months ago, as Carthage defeated Millikin, 41-19, on April 17 at Art Keller Field in the second of two spring games the Firebirds played in 2021 after the 2020 fall season was cancelled by the pandemic.
The Big Blue actually outgained the Firebirds in that game, 367-242, but Carthage went 6-of-12 on third down and 1-of-1 on fourth down to Millikin’s 2-of-11 and 2-of-6.
Pohrte completed 21-of-38 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns without an interception to lead the Big Blue.
Around the CCIW
The winner of the Carthage-Millikin showdown will at minimum be tied atop the CCIW at 3-0 after the weekend. North Central, the top-ranked team in the D3football.com poll for the second week in a row, and Washington (Mo.) also enter the weekend 2-0 in the CCIW.
North Central travels to Waukesha to play Carroll (1-1 CCIW) at 1 p.m. Saturday, while Washington hosts fifth-ranked Wheaton (1-1) in St. Louis at 6 p.m. Also in the conference Saturday, Illinois Wesleyan (0-2) hosts Elmhurst (0-2) in Bloomington, Ill., at 1 p.m. and Augustana (0-2) hosts North Park (0-2) in Rock Island, Ill., at 1 p.m.
Carthage hosts North Central, the 2019 NCAA Division III national champion the last time championships were held, at Art Keller Field next week.