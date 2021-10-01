College football: Carthage and Millikin square off in battle of 2-0 conference teams

When asked to provide some brief thoughts on Millikin, Carthage football coach Dustin Hass had plenty of praise for the Big Blue.

First, Hass pointed out that Millikin has the top-ranked rushing defense in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, allowing just 75 yards per game on the ground through three contests. Then, he pointed out that Millikin has an experienced senior quarterback in Cal Pohrte. Finally, he mentioned that the Big Blue’s offensive line hasn’t given up a sack through three games and that their defense does a good job of pressuring the quarterback on the other side.

Oh, by the way, Hass mentioned that it’s also Homecoming at Millikin’s Frank M. Lindsay Field.

Indeed, Saturday’s 1 p.m. CCIW game in Decatur, Ill., will be a huge test for Carthage, as two teams that both enter the game 2-0 in conference play square off for the right to remain at least tied for first place after this weekend.

The game will be broadcast live on WLIP radio (AM 1050).

Need better finish