College football: Carthage can't stop skid, falls to Augustana for fourth straight loss

The Carthage football team is still looking for answers, and the Firebirds have two games remaining to find them.

With its first 3-0 start to College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play since 1974 now a distant memory, Carthage could not arrest its slide Saturday afternoon at home, losing to CCIW foe Augustana (Ill.), 42-14, at Art Keller Field for its fourth straight defeat.

The Firebirds (3-5 overall) are now 3-4 in the CCIW with two games left, this Saturday in Waukesha against Carroll and on Nov. 13 at home against Washington (Mo.).

Despite the frustration, Carthage coach Dustin Hass said his team still has plenty of fight in it. The Firebirds just have to keep doing the work, because that's the only choice.

"Our guys have got a lot of fight left in them, and they still believe in themselves," Hass said in a news release. "I told them after the game, you have to go out and win it, you can't just wish for a win. We tell them in the film room, in the weight room and in practice that it all adds up to game day."

On Saturday, however, the problems that have dogged the Firebirds in their losing streak continued.