College football: Carthage can't stop skid, falls to Augustana for fourth straight loss

The Carthage football team is still looking for answers, and the Firebirds have two games remaining to find them.
With its first 3-0 start to College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play since 1974 now a distant memory, Carthage could not arrest its slide Saturday afternoon at home, losing to CCIW foe Augustana (Ill.), 42-14, at Art Keller Field for its fourth straight defeat.
The Firebirds (3-5 overall) are now 3-4 in the CCIW with two games left, this Saturday in Waukesha against Carroll and on Nov. 13 at home against Washington (Mo.).
Despite the frustration, Carthage coach Dustin Hass said his team still has plenty of fight in it. The Firebirds just have to keep doing the work, because that's the only choice.
"Our guys have got a lot of fight left in them, and they still believe in themselves," Hass said in a news release. "I told them after the game, you have to go out and win it, you can't just wish for a win. We tell them in the film room, in the weight room and in practice that it all adds up to game day."
On Saturday, however, the problems that have dogged the Firebirds in their losing streak continued.
Defensively, Carthage allowed Augustana, which entered the game ranked ninth in the 10-team CCIW in both scoring offense and total offense, to roll up 526 total yards and go 5-for-10 on third down. The Vikings (3-5 overall, 2-5 CCIW) had an almost even split on offense, rushing for 251 yards and passing for 275.
On the other side of the ball, meanwhile, Carthage could not extend drives, finishing 2-of-13 on third down.
"We're not getting off of blocks and executing on defense and not executing or finishing on offense, either," Hass said. "We can't win football games that way, and it's been a point of emphasis for a couple of weeks now."
To convert third downs on offense, the Firebirds must do more on first and second down.
"On offense, third-and-2 is a lot easier to pick up than third-and-10," Hass said. "On third-and-2, the whole playbook is open, but third-and-long and behind the chains, the defense can drop eight and you're restricted. You have to help yourself on first and second down."
Behind early
Augustana rolled up a 14-0 lead in the first quarter to put Carthage in catch-up mode right away, and the lead was 21-0 by halftime.
The Firebirds did respond with a quick strike to open the second half, as freshman quarterback Bryce Lowe found freshman receiver Sylvere Campbell for a 55-yard touchdown strike just 1 minute, 31 seconds into the half, as Carthage quickly pulled within 21-7.
The Firebirds then forced a three-and-out on defense and looked to have seized the momentum, but that evaporated quickly. Junior receiver Cole Vercelli muffed the ensuing punt and Augustana recovered at the Carthage 4-yard line, setting up a touchdown run three plays later on third-and-goal from the 1 that put the Vikings back ahead by three scores at 28-7.
Carthage didn't gain a yard on its next possession, then Augustana effectively put the game away by driving 65 yards in six plays, including a 24-yard pass on third-and-10 to pick up a first down, to take a 35-7 lead with 7:28 remaining in the third quarter.
Campbell struck for another touchdown early in the fourth quarter, this time on a 42-yard pass from freshman quarterback Kyle Jessie, who came into the game for the fourth quarter after Lowe was intercepted late in the third. But Augustana came right back with its final touchdown of the game for the final points of the afternoon.
Campbell racked up a monster afternoon in the defeat, catching seven passes for 160 yards and the two touchdowns, while sophomore running back Noel Wright II rushed for 68 yards on 15 carries.
Lowe, who's had a solid freshman season overall, struggled on Saturday, finishing just 9-of-22 passing in his three quarters for 155 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Jessie put up decent numbers in the fourth quarter in relief of Lowe, as he went 6-of-11 for 95 yards and a touchdown but also threw one pick.
Defensively, Carthage sophomore defensive back Garrett Warner racked up 16 tackles, 10 solo, while senior defensive back Jalen Dennis had an interception and a pass break-up.
For Augustana, junior running back Jacob Brooks piled up 190 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 22 carries.