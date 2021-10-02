College football: Carthage explodes for 60-plus points again, improves to 3-0 in CCIW

Even in the high-flying, spread-it-out-and-throw world of modern college football, scoring 60 points in a game is quite an accomplishment.
Doing it two games in a row? That doesn't happen.
But happen it did for Carthage, and there can't be a hotter offense in all of NCAA Division III right now.
Behind another sensational performance from freshman quarterback Bryce Lowe, who tied a school record with six touchdown passes and ran for another in just his second collegiate start, the Firebirds cracked the 60-point mark for the second week in a row Saturday afternoon, bludgeoning Millikin at Frank M. Lindsay Field in Decatur, Ill., 63-42, to improve to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.
It's the program's first 3-0 start in CCIW play since 1974, when Art Keller was the head coach, and the first time the program has ever had back-to-back 60-point games. Interestingly enough, all of that was accomplished Saturday in what was the 1,000th game in program history.
And Saturday's scoring output was one point better than even last week, when the Firebirds beat Illinois Wesleyan, 62-35, in their home opener at Art Keller Field.
Carthage scored 20 points through in its first six quarters of the season, seven total in a season-opening non-conference loss at UW-Whitewater and 13 in the first half of the CCIW opener at Elmhurst two weeks ago. Since then, starting with the second half of that 34-17 victory over the Bluejays, the Firebirds have scored a staggering 146 points in their last 10 quarters, an average of 14.6 per quarter.
"That's definitely the feeling on offense," Carthage coach Dustin Hass said in a phone interview after Saturday's game when asked if his team feels like nobody can stop it right now. "We kind of started it in the second half against Elmhurst, built it last week and continued it this week.
"Hopefully that's something we can keep rolling."
Huge game next
If Carthage can keep it rolling for another game, then the Firebirds will get some major national recognition.
Next up, Carthage hosts North Central, the No. 1-ranked team in the latest D3football.com poll, in a colossal noon matchup Saturday at Art Keller Field. The Cardinals won the Division III national championship the last time championships were held, in 2019, and enter next week's game 3-0 in the CCIW following a 62-7 blowout of Carroll in Waukesha on Saturday.
So Carthage, which received three votes in the latest D3football.com poll and should get more this week, will be playing for first place in the CCIW against the defending national champion and top-ranked team in the country.
Hass on Saturday said this is probably the biggest home game for the program since the last time it won the CCIW title, in 2004, and there's no doubt the players are fired up for it.
"I've been waiting for this game for a very long time," said Carthage senior defensive back Jalen Dennis, who returned an interception 63 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter Saturday, after the game.
"I know we all have. We're going to go back, watch the film on this game, learn what we've got to do, get better, and when it comes to next week, keep doing what we're doing."
Lowe shines again
One player the Firebirds would love to see keep doing what he's doing is Lowe, who's started his college career playing at a level the program has rarely, if ever, seen.
After throwing for 301 yards and four touchdowns in his first collegiate start against IWU last week, Lowe completed 17-of-23 passes for 336 yards and six touchdowns with one interception on Saturday, becoming the first Carthage quarterback to have back-to-back 300-yard passing games since Evan Jones in November 2009.
"I don't know if he can get any higher," Hass said of his freshman quarterback's level of play so far. "He's playing at an extremely high level. He's seeing it really well, he's making great decisions, he's throwing the ball really well.
"That's that position, right? You're either the hero or the goat. You get all the credit when you probably shouldn't, and you get all the blame when you probably shouldn't. We've played really well on offense the last two games."
Lowe zipped four touchdown passes in the first half alone Saturday, 34 yards to junior Eddie Ell III to cap the Firebirds' opening drive, 41 yards to freshman Sylvere Campbell minutes later after senior linebacker Anthony Martin tipped a pass into the hands of junior linebacker Zach Hale for a turnover, 39 yards to junior Alex Jarvis to give Carthage a 21-14 lead at the end of the first quarter and then 10 yards to Campbell again in the second quarter.
Lowe then ran one in from a yard out after Carthage recovered a fumble to give the Firebirds a 42-28 halftime lead, then he slung two more touchdown passes to Ell, of 25 and 39 yards, in the second half for his record-setting day.
"With Bryce, I feel like there's some things you can teach quarterbacks, and some things you can't," Dennis said of watching his quarterback from the sidelines and in practice. "But Bryce, he's got one thing, and that's heart. That's courage. He's an extremely smart kid, and he trusts his gut, he trusts his offensive line to protect him, he trusts that when he throws that ball up, his receivers are going to go make a play for him.
"... I think with Bryce, he has a very high ceiling, and he's just scratching the surface right now. ... I'm extremely proud of Bryce right now."
The Firebirds had all sorts of offensive stars Saturday, too, as Ell caught seven passes for 187 yards and the three scores, Jarvis — the former All-County quarterback at Indian Trail — caught three passes for 65 yards and a score, Campbell caught two passes for 51 yards and two scores, freshman Travis Boston Jr. rushed for 101 yards on 16 carries and sophomore Noel Wright II rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
"We've got some guys that are kind of in the zone a little bit," Hass said. "Really, it starts up front. Those five guys up front have done a phenomenal job. I think Bryce got sacked once today and maybe once against Wesleyan. Those guys are doing a great job of pass protection."
Defense steps up
On the other side of the ball, Carthage had a rough first half defensively, as the Firebirds were already without senior cornerback Bobby Baker III to injury and then lost another senior corner, Keith Freeman, early in Saturday's game. With two freshman corners, Tre Mitchell III and Ethan Foster, pressed into duty for Carthage, Millikin's senior duo of quarterback Cal Pohrte (391 yards passing, three TDs) and receiver Colton Lockwood (seven catches, 207 yards, three TDs) took advantage.
But after Firebirds allowed 28 points and 353 yards to the Big Blue (2-2, 2-1 CCIW) in the first half, Hass said at halftime the defensive coaches adjusted to give Mitchell and Foster some safety help, and things were much better in the second half. Carthage allowed just 14 points after halftime, seven of those with 1 minute, 6 seconds left in the game.
"I know in the beginning of the game, we came out, not sluggish, but just not how we play football," Dennis said. "Toward the end of the second quarter, I sat the defense down and told them what the reality of the situation was and what we needed to do to fix it. After that, man, we just came out hungry and ready to hit."
Dennis also stressed that the defense started to communicate better, and that paid off when he sat on a hitch route, intercepted Pohrte and returned it 63 yards for a back-breaking touchdown that gave the Firebirds an 56-35 lead with 14:12 remaining.
"On that pick-six, the whole week we were talking about, they like to run a lot of hitches, a lot of quick-outs," Dennis said. "So a big thing why I got that pick-six was because of communication between all of us.
"That was a big thing, but I think just the overall tenacity we played when it comes to the game of football, especially on defense, we want to punish guys."