College football: Carthage explodes for 60-plus points again, improves to 3-0 in CCIW

"I know we all have. We're going to go back, watch the film on this game, learn what we've got to do, get better, and when it comes to next week, keep doing what we're doing."

Lowe shines again

One player the Firebirds would love to see keep doing what he's doing is Lowe, who's started his college career playing at a level the program has rarely, if ever, seen.

After throwing for 301 yards and four touchdowns in his first collegiate start against IWU last week, Lowe completed 17-of-23 passes for 336 yards and six touchdowns with one interception on Saturday, becoming the first Carthage quarterback to have back-to-back 300-yard passing games since Evan Jones in November 2009.

"I don't know if he can get any higher," Hass said of his freshman quarterback's level of play so far. "He's playing at an extremely high level. He's seeing it really well, he's making great decisions, he's throwing the ball really well.

"That's that position, right? You're either the hero or the goat. You get all the credit when you probably shouldn't, and you get all the blame when you probably shouldn't. We've played really well on offense the last two games."