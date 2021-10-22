College football: Carthage faces another top-10 opponent with road game at Wheaton

“I think they only have four, five guys on their two-deep that aren’t seniors,” Carthage coach Dustin Hass said. “Not just seniors either, but a lot of game experience on both sides of the ball. Great team speed and suffocating defense.

“They do a great job with formations and personnel on offense to try and get you on your heels. We will need to match their intensity and physicality and play well to get a tough road win.”

Wheaton is 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the CCIW, the only loss by a 20-7 score to North Central when the CCIW powers met on Sept. 18 at Wheaton to open the conference season. Last week, the Thunder notched a 48-13 defeat of Carroll in Waukesha.

The Thunder are second in the CCIW in scoring offense at 42.3 points per game and second in scoring defense at 11.7 points allowed per game, behind only North Central in both categories.

Wheaton junior running back Giovanni Weeks leads the CCIW with 760 rushing yards and is second with 10 rushing touchdowns, while senior quarterback Luke Anthony has completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,198 yards and 10 touchdowns to just one interception. Senior defensive lineman Jake Holaday, meanwhile, leads the conference with eight sacks.