College football: Carthage faces another top-10 opponent with road game at Wheaton

The Carthage football team is looking to get back on track after a two-game losing streak.
It won’t be easy.
For the third time this season, the Firebirds will play a top-10 opponent Saturday when they travel to Wheaton, Ill., to take on the Thunder, ranked No. 6 in the latest D3football.com poll, in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at 6 p.m. at McCully Stadium.
After opening its CCIW schedule with a 3-0 record for the first time since 1974, Carthage has dropped two straight, both at home, to fall to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference. The first loss was a 63-14 decision to top-ranked North Central, disappointing but certainly understandable given how good the Cardinals are.
But last week’s 33-30 loss to previously winless North Park on Carthage’s Homecoming certainly left a bitter taste in the Firebirds’ mouths, so they have an opportunity to do something about it Saturday.
Wheaton will be Carthage’s third top-10 opponent in seven games, including the loss to North Central and a season-opening non-conference loss at UW-Whitewater, now ranked third.
A senior-dominated team, Wheaton is the defending CCIW champion, having won the conference title in 2019, the last time a conference season was played.
“I think they only have four, five guys on their two-deep that aren’t seniors,” Carthage coach Dustin Hass said. “Not just seniors either, but a lot of game experience on both sides of the ball. Great team speed and suffocating defense.
“They do a great job with formations and personnel on offense to try and get you on your heels. We will need to match their intensity and physicality and play well to get a tough road win.”
Wheaton is 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the CCIW, the only loss by a 20-7 score to North Central when the CCIW powers met on Sept. 18 at Wheaton to open the conference season. Last week, the Thunder notched a 48-13 defeat of Carroll in Waukesha.
The Thunder are second in the CCIW in scoring offense at 42.3 points per game and second in scoring defense at 11.7 points allowed per game, behind only North Central in both categories.
Wheaton junior running back Giovanni Weeks leads the CCIW with 760 rushing yards and is second with 10 rushing touchdowns, while senior quarterback Luke Anthony has completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,198 yards and 10 touchdowns to just one interception. Senior defensive lineman Jake Holaday, meanwhile, leads the conference with eight sacks.
For Carthage, freshman quarterback Bryce Lowe still leads the CCIW with 18 touchdown passes and is fourth with 1,491 passing yards while completing 59.9 percent of his passes. Sophomore running back Noel Wright II is second behind Weeks in the CCIW in rushing yards with 726 and has rushed for six touchdowns, while junior receiver and Indian Trail graduate Alex Jarvis is tied for fifth in the conference with 30 receptions and ranks seventh with 444 receiving yards.
Carthage is third behind North Central and Wheaton in scoring offense at 34.7 points per game, but the Firebirds must tighten up defensively to get back on a winning streak. They’re allowing 36.3 points per game, which ranks seventh in the 10-team conference, and 461.3 yards per game, which ranks eighth.
Around the CCIW
Carthage is alone in fourth place in the conference standings, two games behind 5-0 North Central and one behind Wheaton and Washington (Mo.), tied for second at 4-1. Carroll, Illinois Wesleyan and Millikin are tied for fifth, a game back of Carthage at 2-3, while Augustana, North Park and Elmhurst are tied for last place at 1-4.
Carthage and Wheaton play one of three 6 p.m. CCIW games Saturday, with North Central hosting IWU in Naperville, Ill., and Millikin hosting Washington in Decatur, Ill., as the other two. At 1 p.m. Saturday, North Park hosts Elmhurst in Chicago and Augustana hosts Carroll in Rock Island, Ill.
There are three regular-season games left after this week.