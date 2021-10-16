College football: Carthage falls to North Park in mistake-filled performance in Firebirds' Homecoming

The Carthage football team had a chance to get a feel-good Homecoming victory against winless North Park on Saturday afternoon in a game sandwiched between top-10 opponents.

But Carthage coach Dustin Hass knew the Firebirds would have to execute well to get that win, and that wasn't just coach-speak.

Unfortunately, Carthage seemingly had to figure that out the hard way.

The Firebirds committed a staggering 13 penalties for 119 yards, and the defense couldn't get off the field when it mattered, surrendering 24 second-half points in a disheartening 33-30 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss to the no-longer-winless Vikings at Art Keller Field.

After beginning the CCIW season 3-0 for the first time since 1974, Carthage (3-3 overall) has lost back-to-back home games to fall back to 3-2 in the conference. Last week's loss came to North Central, the No. 1-ranked team in the country, so that wasn't necessarily a big setback.

But this one is, especially considering Carthage plays next week at sixth-ranked Wheaton (Ill.) with a three-game losing streak suddenly staring right at the Firebirds.

Hass knew where to look after Saturday's defeat.