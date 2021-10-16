College football: Carthage falls to North Park in mistake-filled performance in Firebirds' Homecoming

The Carthage football team had a chance to get a feel-good Homecoming victory against winless North Park on Saturday afternoon in a game sandwiched between top-10 opponents.
But Carthage coach Dustin Hass knew the Firebirds would have to execute well to get that win, and that wasn't just coach-speak.
Unfortunately, Carthage seemingly had to figure that out the hard way.
The Firebirds committed a staggering 13 penalties for 119 yards, and the defense couldn't get off the field when it mattered, surrendering 24 second-half points in a disheartening 33-30 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss to the no-longer-winless Vikings at Art Keller Field.
After beginning the CCIW season 3-0 for the first time since 1974, Carthage (3-3 overall) has lost back-to-back home games to fall back to 3-2 in the conference. Last week's loss came to North Central, the No. 1-ranked team in the country, so that wasn't necessarily a big setback.
But this one is, especially considering Carthage plays next week at sixth-ranked Wheaton (Ill.) with a three-game losing streak suddenly staring right at the Firebirds.
Hass knew where to look after Saturday's defeat.
"Have to give North Park the credit," he said. "They executed and we did not. We repeatedly shot ourselves in the foot with dumb penalties and didn't capitalize in key situations."
Third downs key
Indeed, the Firebirds actually won the turnover battle, 3-2, and North Park was also heavily penalized, committing 10 infractions for 98 yards. But perhaps the game's key stat was third-down conversions, where North Park went 6-of-12 to Carthage's 3-of-12.
North Park (1-5 overall, 1-4 CCIW) also gained 479 total yards, as the Firebirds continued to struggled on defense.
Offensively, Carthage did post some big numbers again, as freshman quarterback Bryce Lowe finished 18-of-33 passing for 283 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, sophomore running back Noel Wright II rushed 25 times for 176 yards and a score and junior receiver Alex Jarvis, an Indian Trail graduate, racked up 160 receiving yards and two scores on seven receptions.
But the Firebirds could never get a handle on the game.
Back and forth
After North Park took a 15-7 lead early in the second half, Carthage seemed to wrest momentum with back-to-back long touchdown strikes from Lowe to Jarvis, one from 78 yards and the other from 38, which gave the Firebirds a 22-15 lead with 11 minutes, 40 seconds left in the third quarter.
Jarvis' second score was set up by an interception from Carthage sophomore defensive back Garrett Warner.
But North Park came right back with a nine-play, 55-yard touchdown drive, though the Vikings missed the extra point after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed the try back, and Carthage maintained a 22-21 lead.
The Firebirds drove to the North Park 15-yard line on their next drive, but it was halted there, and senior kicker David Collins missed a 29-yard field-goal attempt.
North Park then drove for the lead, as Matt Eck connected with AJ Harris for a 25-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-2 from the Firebirds' 25 with 41 seconds left in the third quarter for a 27-22 lead.
Carthage came right back, however, marching nine plays in 70 yards to Wright's 1-yard touchdown run. Freshman Mike Bojesen, who played at Wilmot last year and is listed as a quarterback on the roster, converted a two-point run, giving the Firebirds a 30-27 lead with 10:04 left in the game.
But they wouldn't lead again, as North Park quickly countered for a touchdown, with Eck's 15-yard scoring pass to Jakob Dreksler coming one play after Carthage went offsides on a third-and-5 play to give the Vikings a first down
Trailing 33-30, Carthage had its next drive halted one play in when Wright's fumble was recovered by the Vikings' CJ Martin at midfield after an 11-yard run and what would've been a Carthage first down.
Carthage senior defensive back Jalen Dennis came up with a big interception of Eck at the Firebirds' 2 to keep North Park off the board, and Carthage then drove all the way to the Vikings' 35 looking for the tying or go-ahead score.
Carthage was set up with a second-and-1 from the 35, but Lowe was sacked for a 3-yard loss, then after a Carthage timeout, he was intercepted by Juan Nieves at the 13 with just 1:46 left.
After that, North Park was able to run out almost the entire clock before punting with seconds left, leaving Carthage with a bitter defeat.