College football: Carthage heads to Carroll in battle for Civil War Musket

The Carthage football team will try to obtain the Civil War Musket on Saturday when it travels to Schneider Stadium in Waukesha to take on College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin rival Carroll.
But rivalry trophy at stake or not, the Firebirds are just trying to finish what’s been an up-and-down 2021 season on a high note.
After starting 3-0 in the CCIW for the first time since 1974, Carthage has dropped four straight going into Saturday’s game to fall to 3-5 overall and 3-4 in the CCIW and into a three-way tie for fourth place in the 10-team conference with Carroll (4-4 overall) and Illinois Wesleyan.
After Saturday’s game, the Firebirds have one left, next week Saturday at home against Washington (Mo.), to close out the season. With two wins, Carthage can finish with a winning record in the CCIW.
“Our guys have had a good week of practice,” said Carthage coach Dustin Hass, whose team is coming off a 42-14 CCIW loss at home to Augustana (Ill.) last week. “We are still pretty banged up, but a lot of the younger guys that have been playing are showing good improvement.”
Carthage has struggled defensively this season and ranks last in the CCIW in both points per game allowed at 43.5 and yards per game allowed at 507.8. In their four-game losing streak, the Firebirds are surrendering a staggering 52 points per game.
Carroll enters Saturday’s game as the conference’s third-most prolific passing offense with 2,113 passing yards this season. Senior quarterback Michael Johnson, who played at West Allis Hale, has thrown for 2,054 of those yards, which ranks second in the CCIW. He’s also tied for third in the conference with 19 touchdown passes and has completed 59.9% of his passes with just five interceptions.
Sophomore receiver Austin Eichstaedt, meanwhile, leads the CCIW with 58 receptions, ranks second with 839 receiving yards and is tied for fourth with seven receiving touchdowns.
“We will have to do a great job defending the pass on defense this week and running the ball on offense,” Hass said. “We need to convert third downs on offense and force punts on defense. If we can do those things well, we have a great chance to win.”
Indeed, for the season, Carthage is converting just 32.04% (33-of-103) of its third downs, compared to 43.02% (37-of-86) for its opponents.
Offensively for the Firebirds, freshman quarterback Bryce Lowe has completed 58.1% of his passes for 1,634 yards, which ranks eighth in the CCIW, and 19 touchdown passes, tied for third with Johnson. Sophomore running back Noel Wright II is third in the conference with 668 rushing yards and has five rushing touchdowns and freshman receiver Sylvere Campbell ranks seventh in the CCIW with 611 receiving yards and tied for fourth with seven receiving touchdowns.
Campbell is coming off a performance last week in which he caught seven passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Augustana.