College football: Carthage heads to Carroll in battle for Civil War Musket

The Carthage football team will try to obtain the Civil War Musket on Saturday when it travels to Schneider Stadium in Waukesha to take on College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin rival Carroll.

But rivalry trophy at stake or not, the Firebirds are just trying to finish what’s been an up-and-down 2021 season on a high note.

After starting 3-0 in the CCIW for the first time since 1974, Carthage has dropped four straight going into Saturday’s game to fall to 3-5 overall and 3-4 in the CCIW and into a three-way tie for fourth place in the 10-team conference with Carroll (4-4 overall) and Illinois Wesleyan.

After Saturday’s game, the Firebirds have one left, next week Saturday at home against Washington (Mo.), to close out the season. With two wins, Carthage can finish with a winning record in the CCIW.

“Our guys have had a good week of practice,” said Carthage coach Dustin Hass, whose team is coming off a 42-14 CCIW loss at home to Augustana (Ill.) last week. “We are still pretty banged up, but a lot of the younger guys that have been playing are showing good improvement.”