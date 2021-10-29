College football: Carthage looks to get back on track at home against Augustana

Defensively, sophomore defensive back Garrett Warner ranks fifth in the CCIW with 55 total tackles and fourth with 41 solo tackles.

On both sides of the ball, third downs have been problematic for Carthage recently. In last week’s loss to Wheaton, for example, the Firebirds were just 5-of-15 on third down. They did hold the Thunder to 1-of-6, but in the previous two weeks, North Park went 6-of-12 on third down and North Central was 7-of-11 on the critical down.

“Third downs on both sides of the ball have been our Achilles heel, and we need to change that on Saturday,” Hass said. “Our defense needs to limit the big plays and force punts, and our offense needs to convert and sustain drives.”

Series history

In the last meeting between Carthage and Augustana, which came in the 2019 season finale at Art Keller Field, the Vikings emerged with a 51-36 victory in a shootout, as they led 27-9 at halftime. That snapped a four-game losing streak to Carthage for Augustana, which leads the all-time series, 67-18-4, and has won three of the last four at Art Keller Field.

“Augustana has traditionally dominated this series, and we will need to play well to win,” Hass said.