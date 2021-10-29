College football: Carthage looks to get back on track at home against Augustana

If you break the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin schedule into thirds, the Carthage football team had a great first third of the season and a bad second third of the season.
Now the Firebirds have their final third left to try and close out their 2021 schedule with a strong finishing kick.
That starts at 1 p.m. Saturday against Augustana at Art Keller Field, as Carthage is looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Prior to that, the Firebirds (3-4 overall) had started their CCIW schedule 3-0 for the first time since 1974, so now they’re even up at 3-3 in conference play with three games left.
The schedule has been brutally difficult, as the Firebirds opened with a non-conference loss at UW-Whitewater, ranked No. 3 in the latest D3football.com poll, in Week 1. Then, after beating Elmhurst, Illinois Wesleyan and Millikin handily to go 3-0 in CCIW play, Carthage lost at home to top-ranked North Central, 64-13, in its fourth CCIW game on Oct. 9 and then at sixth-ranked Wheaton, 69-20, in its sixth CCIW game last week.
In between the North Central and Wheaton games, however, was a damaging 33-30 conference loss to previously winless North Park in the Firebirds’ Homecoming game on Oct. 16.
But Carthage must forget all that now and wipe the slate clean against Augustana at home.
“Great to be playing at home,” Carthage coach Dustin Hass said. “We haven’t played good football the last couple weeks, and we need to get back on track.”
To do so, the Firebirds must be better defensively than they have been lately.
Carthage ranks dead last in the 10-team CCIW in scoring defense at 43.7 points allowed per game and total defense at a whopping 500.4 yards allowed per game.
Some solace can be taken in the fact that Carthage has played some of the best offenses in the conference and in the country so far, which won’t be the case with Augustana, at least statistically. The Vikings (2-5 overall, 1-5 CCIW) rank ninth in the CCIW in scoring offense with 15.4 points per game and ninth in total offense with just 268.1 yards per game.
From a statistical standpoint, Carthage’s offense has been fairly solid all season, as the Firebirds rank third in the CCIW at 32.7 points per game and sixth at 358.6 yards per game.
Freshman quarterback Bryce Lowe is now fourth in the CCIW with 18 touchdown passes, but that’s just one off a three-way tie for the lead. He also ranks seventh with 1,479 passing yards and fourth with a 60.4% completion rate.
Sophomore running back Noel Wright II, meanwhile, is fourth in the conference with 600 rushing yards and has rushed for five touchdowns, while junior receiver and Indian Trail graduate Alex Jarvis ranks ninth with 403 receiving yards and has caught four touchdown passes.
Defensively, sophomore defensive back Garrett Warner ranks fifth in the CCIW with 55 total tackles and fourth with 41 solo tackles.
On both sides of the ball, third downs have been problematic for Carthage recently. In last week’s loss to Wheaton, for example, the Firebirds were just 5-of-15 on third down. They did hold the Thunder to 1-of-6, but in the previous two weeks, North Park went 6-of-12 on third down and North Central was 7-of-11 on the critical down.
“Third downs on both sides of the ball have been our Achilles heel, and we need to change that on Saturday,” Hass said. “Our defense needs to limit the big plays and force punts, and our offense needs to convert and sustain drives.”
Series history
In the last meeting between Carthage and Augustana, which came in the 2019 season finale at Art Keller Field, the Vikings emerged with a 51-36 victory in a shootout, as they led 27-9 at halftime. That snapped a four-game losing streak to Carthage for Augustana, which leads the all-time series, 67-18-4, and has won three of the last four at Art Keller Field.
“Augustana has traditionally dominated this series, and we will need to play well to win,” Hass said.
With three games left, Carthage is tied for fourth place in the CCIW with Carroll at 3-3, two games behind Wheaton and Washington (Mo.), tied for second at 5-1. North Central, which remains undefeated overall at 7-0, leads the CCIW with a 6-0 conference mark.
Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin and North Park are tied for sixth place at 2-4, one game behind Carthage and Carroll, while Augustana and Elmhurst are tied for last place at 1-5.