College football: Carthage looks to get back on winning track, hosts North Park in Homecoming game

“We are looking to bounce back from last week and execute at a higher level than we did against North Central. We need to play to the level that we are capable of to get a win.”

Coming off back-to-back CCIW Offensive Player of the Week awards — in his first two collegiate starts, nonetheless — Carthage freshman quarterback Bryce Lowe fared all right against the ferocious North Central defense last week, but he had his struggles against the Cardinals, which was probably to be expected.

Lowe finished 11-of-26 passing for 130 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Still, it’s been way more good than bad for the the freshman so far, as he remains atop the CCIW with 15 touchdowns passes and ranks fifth with 1,208 passing yards. He’s also thrown just three interceptions.

Carthage sophomore running back Noel Wright II, meanwhile, is second in the conference with 550 rushing yards, averaging 5.2 per carry on 106 attempts, with five touchdowns. In the passing game, junior receiver Eddie Ell III is eighth in the CCIW with 357 receiving yards and leads the conference with eight touchdown catches.

Defensively, Carthage sophomore defensive back Garrett Warner is second in the CCIW with 51 total tackles and 35 solo tackles.