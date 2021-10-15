College football: Carthage looks to get back on winning track, hosts North Park in Homecoming game

The Carthage football team gets a one-week break from playing against top-10 opponents.
But the Firebirds certainly can’t afford to treat it as such.
Coming off last week’s 64-13 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin home loss to North Central — ranked No. 1 again in this week’s D3football.com poll — and prior to next week’s game at sixth-ranked Wheaton (Ill.), Carthage hosts winless North Park in its Homecoming game 1 p.m. Saturday at Art Keller Field.
The game will be broadcast live on WLIP radio (AM 1050).
The Firebirds (3-2 overall) are coming off their first CCIW loss following their first 3-0 conference start since 1974 and are in a three-way tie for second place at 3-1 in CCIW play with Wheaton and Washington (Mo.), a game behind undefeated North Central.
North Park, meanwhile, is in last place alone in the conference at 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the CCIW.
But the Firebirds, who didn’t receive a vote in this week’s D3football.com poll after receiving some the previous two weeks, know they must play better than they did last week if they want to take care of business against the Vikings.
“We are excited to be back on the field for another CCIW football game,” Carthage coach Dustin Hass said. “It’s Homecoming and should be a great atmosphere.
“We are looking to bounce back from last week and execute at a higher level than we did against North Central. We need to play to the level that we are capable of to get a win.”
Coming off back-to-back CCIW Offensive Player of the Week awards — in his first two collegiate starts, nonetheless — Carthage freshman quarterback Bryce Lowe fared all right against the ferocious North Central defense last week, but he had his struggles against the Cardinals, which was probably to be expected.
Lowe finished 11-of-26 passing for 130 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Still, it’s been way more good than bad for the the freshman so far, as he remains atop the CCIW with 15 touchdowns passes and ranks fifth with 1,208 passing yards. He’s also thrown just three interceptions.
Carthage sophomore running back Noel Wright II, meanwhile, is second in the conference with 550 rushing yards, averaging 5.2 per carry on 106 attempts, with five touchdowns. In the passing game, junior receiver Eddie Ell III is eighth in the CCIW with 357 receiving yards and leads the conference with eight touchdown catches.
Defensively, Carthage sophomore defensive back Garrett Warner is second in the CCIW with 51 total tackles and 35 solo tackles.
The Firebirds need to improve defensively as a whole, however, as they’re allowing 36.8 points per game, second-most in the CCIW, and 458.3 yards per game, third-most.
After last week’s game, Hass said his team is just having too many assignment breakdowns, which spelled disaster against a team like North Central.
On the other side of the ball, however, Carthage ranks third in the CCIW behind North Central and Wheaton at 35.5 points per game and will be playing against a North Park defense that’s allowing 41.8 points per game, last in the conference.
The Vikings are coming off a 34-26 CCIW loss to Carroll last week in their Homecoming game, as North Park rallied with 26 points in the fourth quarter but fell short.
Around the CCIW
All 10 conference teams are in action in the five CCIW games scheduled today.
Four of them are at 1 p.m., as Illinois Wesleyan hosts Millikin in Bloomington, Ill., Carroll hosts Wheaton in Waukesha and Augustana hosts Washington in Rock Island, Ill., to join Carthage and North Park in the early games.
At 6 p.m., North Central will look to improve to 6-0 overall when it hosts Elmhurst in Naperville, Ill.