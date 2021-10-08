College football: Carthage ready to host top-ranked North Central with first place on the line

For a regular-season game, they don’t often get bigger than this.
When Carthage takes the field Saturday for a noon kickoff against North Central at Art Keller Field, all the boxes for a marquee college football matchup will be checked.
First place in the conference on the line? Check. The defending national champion coming to town? Check. The top-ranked team in the country visiting? Again, check.
Whoever wins Saturday’s game between North Central and Carthage will improve to 4-0 in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin and hold sole possession of first place with five conference games remaining. It’s an incredible opportunity for the Firebirds (3-1 overall), but obviously as big of a challenge as they’ll face all season.
North Central enters the game 4-0 overall and for the last two weeks has been ranked No. 1 in the D3football.com poll and this week also moved into the No. 1 spot in the American Football Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll.
The Cardinals have won 15 consecutive games overall, going back to 2019, when they defeated UW-Whitewater, 41-14, in the Division III national championship game the last time championships were held before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.
Carthage coach Dustin Hass knows the challenge his team faces Saturday, and sometimes stating the obvious is the only thing you can really say.
“They’re a really good football team, and they’ll be very tough to beat,” Hass said in a phone interview this week. “They’re got good players, they’re well-coached.”
North Central has also defeated Carthage 15 straight times going back to 2005, including a 49-6 victory the last time the teams played, on Oct. 26, 2019, in Naperville, Ill.
But this is a confident Carthage team right now. Following a 46-7 non-conference loss at Whitewater — now ranked No. 3 in the D3football.com poll — to open the season, the Firebirds have ripped off three wins to start their CCIW schedule and scored 62 and 63 points in their last two, the first time in school history they’ve scored 60 or more in back-to-back games.
Carthage, which received four votes in this week’s D3football.com poll, is 3-0 in the CCIW for the first time since 1974. So in many ways, this is the perfect time to play a team like North Central.
“The first thing I think when you’re playing a top team like that is you’ve got to have guys that believe, which I think right now our guys do,” Hass said. “Then you have to be able to make some plays when they present themselves.
“When you play some teams that aren’t as good, sometimes you can get away with a dropped pass here or a missed block there, or a missed cut or a missed tackle. We can’t do that on Saturday. We’re going to have play a very good football game and get some breaks along the way, as well.”
Stout defense
On one side of the ball, Carthage must find a way to at least move the ball against a North Central defense that leads NCAA Division III with a miniscule 6.8 points allowed per game and is tied for first in the conference with fifth-ranked Wheaton at 256 yards allowed per game.
The Cardinals returned a good chunk of the 2019 national championship defense this season.
“They had a lot of guys come back, and a lot of the guys who didn’t, they replaced them with some pretty talented football players,” Hass said.
But North Central’s defense will also have to contend with a white-hot Carthage offense that’s averaging 41.5 points per game, second in the CCIW behind the Cardinals.
Carthage freshman quarterback Bryce Lowe has been named the CCIW Offensive Player of the Week each of the last two weeks — in his first two collegiate starts, nonetheless — and has completed 46-of-67 passes for 863 yards and a conference-leading 12 touchdowns to just one interception. He also leads the CCIW with a 68.7 percent completion rate.
Given how calm the freshman has been in his college career so far, Hass isn’t too concerned the moment will be too big for him Saturday.
“I think he’ll be OK,” Hass said. “I think he’ll handle it well. You never really know until the bullets are flying. But just kind of the way he carries himself, I think he’ll handle it all right.”
Additionally, Hass believes his team’s Week 1 loss at Whitewater gave it an important look at what a top-five team plays like.
“I think that the better opponents you can play helps you grow as a team, it helps our kids develop, it helps them see, ‘Hey, this is the speed that we need to play at,’” he said. “They’ve gone through that already, so it’s not a shock to them. I think it probably was a little bit Week 1, so that’s why it’s so good to play those teams, especially early.
“Hopefully they get that out of the way, and now they know what to expect.”
New QB for Cardinals
On the other side of the ball, Carthage will have to contend with North Central freshman quarterback Luke Lehnen, who took over the reins from Broc Rutter, the 2019 CCIW Offensive Player of the Year who passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns against Whitewater in the national title game.
Lehnen presents a dual threat with his arms and legs, as he’s passed for a CCIW-leading 1,179 yards and nine touchdowns and has also rushed for 223 yards and another two scores. Along with junior running back Ethan Greenfield (392 rushing yards, 10 TDs), the Cardinals will occasionally throw a wrinkle at the defense by getting Lehnen out of the pocket in the option.
“He’s just a really good athlete that also throws it well,” Hass said of Lehnen. “He can beat you with his arms, he can beat you with his legs. They do some good things with him and Ethan Greenfield and kind of the option game, which obviously makes it tough, as well. You have to be very assignment-sound on defense.”
North Central enters the game fourth in the country in total offense with 577 yards per contest and seventh in scoring offense at 51 points per game.
Great atmosphere
One of the other things a Division III coach has to worry about — as opposed to, say, a Big Ten coach — is helping to promote a strong gameday atmosphere.
To that end, Hass and the Carthage athletic department have come up with a great way to attract some fans to Saturday’s big game: free beer.
The department worked with the City of Kenosha to gain approval for a beer tent at Art Keller Field, and the Firebirds drummed up a promotion in which adult fans could obtain a coupon for a free beer, on Hass.
During the home opener on Sept. 25 against Illinois Wesleyan, the Firebirds had inflatable bounce houses set up for kids, so this is just another way to encourage more fans to come out and create a strong gameday atmosphere, and — the Firebirds hope — to crank up some homefield advantage.
“We just want it to be an atmosphere that the community wants to come out and make it something you want to do on a Saturday with your kids,” Hass said. “Shoot, being in Wisconsin, there’s no better way to get people out than offering them some free beer.”