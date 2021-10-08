College football: Carthage ready to host top-ranked North Central with first place on the line

Additionally, Hass believes his team’s Week 1 loss at Whitewater gave it an important look at what a top-five team plays like.

“I think that the better opponents you can play helps you grow as a team, it helps our kids develop, it helps them see, ‘Hey, this is the speed that we need to play at,’” he said. “They’ve gone through that already, so it’s not a shock to them. I think it probably was a little bit Week 1, so that’s why it’s so good to play those teams, especially early.

“Hopefully they get that out of the way, and now they know what to expect.”

New QB for Cardinals

On the other side of the ball, Carthage will have to contend with North Central freshman quarterback Luke Lehnen, who took over the reins from Broc Rutter, the 2019 CCIW Offensive Player of the Year who passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns against Whitewater in the national title game.

Lehnen presents a dual threat with his arms and legs, as he’s passed for a CCIW-leading 1,179 yards and nine touchdowns and has also rushed for 223 yards and another two scores. Along with junior running back Ethan Greenfield (392 rushing yards, 10 TDs), the Cardinals will occasionally throw a wrinkle at the defense by getting Lehnen out of the pocket in the option.