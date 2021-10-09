College football: Carthage trails big early, falls in battle for first vs. top-ranked North Central

For all its high-flying antics over its first three College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin games, all wins, the Carthage football team knew that North Central was a different animal and that the Firebirds would have to play a perfect game to beat the Cardinals.
And even that might not have been enough.
Anyway, that doesn't matter, because Carthage didn't play near perfect enough to beat top-ranked and defending NCAA Division III national champion North Central, falling behind big early in a 64-13 CCIW loss on a splendid Saturday afternoon at Art Keller Field.
The Firebirds came into the game riding their first 3-0 start in CCIW play since 1974 and were tied atop the conference with the mighty Cardinals. Carthage hoped to stay with North Central early, gain some momentum and leverage the home-crowd atmosphere to a shot at an upset.
Instead, North Central — ranked No. 1 in the latest D3footall.com and American Football Coaches Association NCAA Division III polls — showed why it won the national championship in 2019 the last time championships were held in rolling to a 26-0 lead in the first quarter.
North Central (5-0 overall) easily seized sole possession of first place in the CCIW at 4-0, while Carthage (3-2 overall) dropped into three-way tie for second at 3-1 with Washington (Mo.) and fifth-ranked Wheaton.
"They're a really good football team that executed at a high level today, and we did not," Carthage coach Dustin Hass said succinctly in a phone interview after the game. "And the score was kind of representative of that."
Defense struggles
While Carthage had averaged a gaudy 53 points per game, including 62 against Illinois Wesleyan on Sept. 25 and 63 against Millikin last week, in its first three CCIW games, the Firebirds had also allowed 31.3 per game, a trend that absolutely couldn't continue if they wanted to beat North Central.
But continue it did, as the Cardinals scored touchdowns on their first six drives and finished with a whopping 639 total yards, 353 through the air and 286 on the ground.
Freshman quarterback Luke Lehnen went 18-of-25 passing for 353 yards and three touchdowns, senior Andrew Kamienski caught nine passes for 140 yards and two scores and five different Cardinals had at least 30 rushing yards.
"I think our biggest thing is we have to cut down on our missed assignments," Hass said of his defense. "We've had a bunch the last two weeks. I told the team, we got away with it against Millikin. Our (offensive) output was so high. And we didn't get away with it today.
"We had too many busts in the secondary, too many busts at the linebacker level and up front. You can't beat good football teams when you don't do what you're supposed to do."
Carthage did play a little better in the final three quarters, at least, recovering a fumble and forcing a punt and a turnover on downs. But Hass wasn't sure if his team necessarily settled in.
"It's hard to say," he said. "They played hard. They fought. But we still, after (the first quarter), gave up, what, 40-something points (actually 38)? We just didn't play well against a really good football team."
Mixed results for offense
Offensively, Carthage was held to 218 total yards and scored both its touchdowns in the second quarter, one on sophomore Noel Wright II's 23-yard run and the other on freshman quarterback Bryce Lowe's 15-yard pass to senior tight end Sam Limbaugh.
Lowe was coming off back-to-back sensational games in his first two collegiate starts, in which he passed for 10 touchdowns overall and over 300 yards in each game. He was named the CCIW Offensive Player of the Week for each performance.
But against a championship defense on Saturday, Lowe finished 11-of-26 passing for 130 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
Not that Hass is too worried about his confident freshman quarterback.
"I didn't think he was as sharp as he's been in the past," Hass said. "I think a lot of that had to do with how good North Central is on defense. You're bound to not play at that level every game, right?
"I don't think you can be a record-setting quarterback every game, but I am confident that he'll bounce back and be just fine."
Wright, meanwhile, finished with 88 yards rushing and the touchdown on 17 attempts, while freshman receiver Sylvere Campbell caught three passes for 67 yards and sophomore defensive back Garrett Warner racked up a team-high 12 total tackles, nine solo.
Plenty to play for
Carthage, of course, will have to shake off Saturday's defeat quickly, as the Firebirds are home again this Saturday for Homecoming against North Park, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. at Art Keller Field. The last-place Vikings are 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the CCIW, butHass admitted there is some concern over an emotional letdown after the lead-up to this past Saturday's game.
"That's definitely something as a coach that's always in the back of your mind," he said. "We talk each and every week about going 1-0 that week. It's a big game because it's the one we play. Ideally, yeah, we'd like them to come out hungry and go.
"But you saw it with Wheaton, after they played North Central (and lost in a CCIW opener) didn't play North Park very well the next week. It's something that we're going to talk about going forward and make sure it doesn't happen."
Following North Park is Carthage's third game against a top-five opponent this season when the Firebirds head to Wheaton, Ill., to face the Thunder. North Central has firm control over first place above everyone else in the CCIW now, but with five conference games left, a lot can happen.
For Carthage, a chance at reaching the NCAA Division III playoffs or the inaugural Culver's Isthmus Bowl on Nov. 20 in Verona against a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opponent are goals well within reach.
"Obviously we don't control our own destiny anymore in the CCIW, but if we win out and do what we want to do and are capable of doing, then (we) still have a shot at the second-place CCIW spot, which traditionally gets into the NCAA playoffs, and if not has a shot at that bowl game," Hass said.
"So still a lot left to play for."