College football: Carthage trails big early, falls in battle for first vs. top-ranked North Central

"I don't think you can be a record-setting quarterback every game, but I am confident that he'll bounce back and be just fine."

Wright, meanwhile, finished with 88 yards rushing and the touchdown on 17 attempts, while freshman receiver Sylvere Campbell caught three passes for 67 yards and sophomore defensive back Garrett Warner racked up a team-high 12 total tackles, nine solo.

Plenty to play for

Carthage, of course, will have to shake off Saturday's defeat quickly, as the Firebirds are home again this Saturday for Homecoming against North Park, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. at Art Keller Field. The last-place Vikings are 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the CCIW, butHass admitted there is some concern over an emotional letdown after the lead-up to this past Saturday's game.

"That's definitely something as a coach that's always in the back of your mind," he said. "We talk each and every week about going 1-0 that week. It's a big game because it's the one we play. Ideally, yeah, we'd like them to come out hungry and go.

"But you saw it with Wheaton, after they played North Central (and lost in a CCIW opener) didn't play North Park very well the next week. It's something that we're going to talk about going forward and make sure it doesn't happen."