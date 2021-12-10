College men's soccer: Parkside's Rade Novakovich named D2CCA Player of the Year

KENOSHA NEWS STAFF
UW-Parkside's Rade Novakovich was probably the best player in NCAA Division II men's soccer this fall, and last week he was awarded commensurately.
On Wednesday, Novakovich, a redshirt junior forward for the Rangers this season, was announced as the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Ron Lenz National Player of the Year, as well as D2CCA first-team All-America.
Novakovich, a standout in high school at Muskego, led the country in goals this season with 24, in total points with 58, in goals per game at 1.14, in points per game at 2.76 and in game-winning goals with seven. He led the Rangers to a sweep of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles and an appearance in the NCAA Division II Tournament.
"What a tremendous honor," Parkside coach Jason Zitzke said in a news release. "It is a culmination of years of hard work and passion for the game.
"Rade started as a youth player at United Serbians, SC Waukesha and Chicago Magic Academy. He was pushed by Rob Harrington and Jimmy Banks at MSOE (before transferring to Parkside). This season, he had a tremendous amount of confidence and chemistry with all of his teammates, who helped cultivate one of the best offenses we have had in recent seasons."
Novakovich was previously named first-team All-GLIAC, the GLIAC Offensive Player of the Year, D2CCA All-Midwest Region first team, United Soccer Coaches Midwest All-Region first team and the D2CCA All-Midwest Region Player of the Year.
Additionally on Wednesday, Parkside senior midfielder Max Ludwig was named D2CCA second-team All-America.
A native of Stuttgart, Germany, Ludwig led the GLIAC in assists (13) and shot accuracy (.512) and finished second in the GLIAC in points with 31, trailing only Novakovich. Ludwig was previously named first-team All-GLIAC, United Soccer Coaches Midwest All-Region first team and D2CCA All-Midwest first team.
A glance around UW-Parkside’s new-look De Simone Gymnasium.
Mike Johnson
IN PHOTOS: The UW-Parkside men's soccer team wins the GLIAC Tournament championship match
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Rade Novakovich, left, protects himself as Davenport’s Eoin Broughan kicks the ball during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside’s Dejan Rokvic, left, heads the ball away from Davenport’s Matt Whelan during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match last Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers host Fort Hays State (Kan.) in an NCAA Division II Tournament second-round match at noon Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside goalkeeper Alexandre Durand celebrates the Rangers' 3-2 win over Davenport in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers claimed the conference title and earned an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside goalkeeper Alexandre Durand, center, collides with his teammate Matteo Quintero, right, as they protect the goal against Davenport during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside goalkeeper Alexandre Durand keeps his eyes on the ball as a teammate kicks it away against Davenport during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Dejan Rokvic, right, takes the ball away from Davenport’s Tyler Welch during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match last Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers host Fort Hays State (Kan.) in an NCAA Division II Tournament second-round match at noon Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside’s Rade Novakovich celebrates the second of his two goals against Davenport with a fan during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match last Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers host Fort Hays State (Kan.) in an NCAA Division II Tournament second-round match at noon Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Henry Bruer-Schmadalla, left, defends Davenport’s Matt Whelan during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Dejan Rokvic, left, heads the ball away from Davenport’s Matt Whelan during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Nikola Kesich, right, tries to block the kick of Davenport goalkeeper Shane Marinkovich during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Rade Novakovich, right, tries to keep control of the ball as Davenport’s George Deveau tries to force him off it during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park. Novakovich leads all of NCAA Division II in goals and total points entering the national tournament.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside’s Osvaldo Sanchez Arellano, right, celebrates his goal against Davenport with teammate Dejan Rokvic, left, during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside’s Rade Novakovich takes a shot on goal against Davenport (Mich.) during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match at Pritchard Park in Racine this fall. Last week, Novakovich was announced as the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Ron Lenz National Player of the Year
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Rade Novakovich celebrates the second of his two goals against Davenport during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside’s Rade Novakovich, center, takes a run at the goal between Davenport’s Daire O’Riordan, left, and George Deveau, right, during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park. Novakovich leads all of NCAA Division II in goals and total points entering the national tournament.
GREGORY SHAVER photos, For the Kenosha News
11142021-KN- GLIAC-SOCCER-GSP
UW-Parkside's Simon Eybert slides to kick the ball away from Davenport’s Tyler Welch during the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship match Sunday at Pritchard Park in Racine. The Rangers won, 3-2, to claim the conference title and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. After a first-round bye, third-seeded Parkside will host sixth-seeded Fort Hays State (Kan.) in a second-round match Sunday at Pritchard Park.
GREGORY SHAVER, For the Kenosha News
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!