College men's soccer: Parkside's Rade Novakovich named D2CCA Player of the Year

UW-Parkside's Rade Novakovich was probably the best player in NCAA Division II men's soccer this fall, and last week he was awarded commensurately.

On Wednesday, Novakovich, a redshirt junior forward for the Rangers this season, was announced as the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Ron Lenz National Player of the Year, as well as D2CCA first-team All-America.

Novakovich, a standout in high school at Muskego, led the country in goals this season with 24, in total points with 58, in goals per game at 1.14, in points per game at 2.76 and in game-winning goals with seven. He led the Rangers to a sweep of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles and an appearance in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

"What a tremendous honor," Parkside coach Jason Zitzke said in a news release. "It is a culmination of years of hard work and passion for the game.

"Rade started as a youth player at United Serbians, SC Waukesha and Chicago Magic Academy. He was pushed by Rob Harrington and Jimmy Banks at MSOE (before transferring to Parkside). This season, he had a tremendous amount of confidence and chemistry with all of his teammates, who helped cultivate one of the best offenses we have had in recent seasons."

Novakovich was previously named first-team All-GLIAC, the GLIAC Offensive Player of the Year, D2CCA All-Midwest Region first team, United Soccer Coaches Midwest All-Region first team and the D2CCA All-Midwest Region Player of the Year.

Additionally on Wednesday, Parkside senior midfielder Max Ludwig was named D2CCA second-team All-America.

A native of Stuttgart, Germany, Ludwig led the GLIAC in assists (13) and shot accuracy (.512) and finished second in the GLIAC in points with 31, trailing only Novakovich. Ludwig was previously named first-team All-GLIAC, United Soccer Coaches Midwest All-Region first team and D2CCA All-Midwest first team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0