College notebook: Carthage men's basketball team concludes holiday event in Nashville with win

With some its starters in early foul trouble, the Carthage men's basketball team relied on some key contributions off the bench from young players for a 62-58 non-conference win over Berry (Ga.) in the Music City Classic in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday.

The Firebirds went 1-1 in the classic and will go into the remainder of their College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin schedule, starting Wednesday night in Waukesha against Carroll, with a 7-6 overall record.

On Thursday, Carthage was again led by junior forward Fillip Bulatovic, who finished with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.

But freshman guard Kyle Kostes totaled 13 points and five boards in 24 minutes off the bench, freshman guard Tanner Lamb added six points in 11 minutes off the bench and freshman guard Alonzo Paul had four assists and three rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.

"Great bounce-back against an excellent Berry team," Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said in a news release. "Had some early foul trouble, which changed our rotations, but got some big lifts off the bench.

"Credit to Tanner Lamb, (junior forward) Lukas Rekasius and Alonzo Paul for really stepping up. Kyle Kostes had his best game of the year. He continues to score the ball at a high percentage and had his fourth straight game with five rebounds, which we need from the guard position."

Carthage shot just 38.7% (24-of-62) from the field but held Berry even lower at 33.3% (19-of-57).

The game was tied at 54-54 with 4 minutes, 25 seconds left when sophomore forward Garrett Horner drained a 3-pointer to give Carthage the lead for good. Bulatovic scored four points and Kostes made a free throw in the final minute to keep Berry at bay.

Win streak snapped for Carthage women

The Carthage women's basketball team saw its four-game winning streak snapped Thursday with a 67-40 non-conference loss to UW-Oshkosh, ranked No. 23 in the latest D3hoops.com poll, in the Country Inn & Suites Holiday Classic in Northfield, Minn.

The Firebirds dropped to 8-4 overall with the defeat and will return to CCIW play for the rest of the season starting Wednesday night, when they host Carroll at Tarble Arena.

Carthage shot just 31.9% (15-of-47) in Thursday's loss, as no Firebirds scored in double figures. Senior forward Kelsey Coshun, a Tremper graduate, led the team with nine points and freshman forward Marianna Morrissey scored eight.

Sophomore guard Lauren Knight, who scored a career-high 23 points in Wednesday's win, was named to the All-Classic Team.

Parkside basketball postponed

The UW-Parkside men's and women's basketball teams' Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games against Purdue Northwest, scheduled for a doubleheader Saturday at the De Simone Arena, were both postponed due to COVID-19 precautions.

In a news release, the school said the Rangers will look for another date to host Purdue Northwest for the GLIAC doubleheader later this season.

Both the Parkside men's and women's teams are next in action Thursday when they begin a two-game GLIAC road trip against Michigan Tech in Houghton, Mich.

Parkside wrestlers up to No. 7

The Parkside wrestling team jumped up to No. 7 in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division II rankings, released Friday.

The Rangers also have four individuals in the national rankings, as redshirt junior Joe Arroyo is No. 3 at 125 pounds, redshirt junior Shane Gantz is No. 3 at 165, redshirt senior Job Ayala is No. 5 at 174 and redshirt senior Rodsean Graham is No. 11 at 197.

Parkside's conference, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, features eight of the top 25 teams in the national rankings and has 33 nationally-ranked individuals.

Parkside competes in the NWCA National Duals in Louisville, Ky., on Thursday and Friday.

