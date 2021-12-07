College notebook: Carthage men's, women's basketball teams face North Park in CCIW play Wednesday

The Carthage men’s and women’s basketball teams both continue College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play when the Firebirds face North Park on Wednesday night.

The games will be in different locations, however, as the men’s team will host the Vikings at 7 p.m. at Tarble Arena and the women’s team will play the Vikings on the road at 7 p.m. in Chicago.

The men’s team, which enters the game with an overall record of 4-3, is looking for its first CCIW win of the season after dropping a pair of games last week to open conference play.

Last Wednesday at home, the Firebirds nearly toppled Wheaton, ranked No. 7 in the latest D3hoops.com poll, but fell by a point, 65-64. Then, on Saturday in Naperville, Ill., Carthage struggled defensively and was defeated soundly by North Central, 91-59.

Carthage has been short-handed lately, as senior guard Crishawn Cook has missed the Firebirds’ last four games, junior guard Elijah Blake has missed their last three and sophomore forward Anthony Bernero, an Indian Trail graduate, missed their last one after suffering an ankle injury late in the game against Wheaton.

In a text message Tuesday, Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said all three players will be out for the rest of this week, which includes a CCIW game Saturday night against Augustana in Rock Island, Ill. He said that Cook should be back in two weeks, Bernero will be re-evaluated “in a couple weeks” and there is no timetable right now for Blake’s return.

Junior forward Fillip Bulatovic has been doing even more than perhaps expected in the absence of those three teammates, as he currently ranks third in the CCIW in scoring (20.3 points per game), tied for third in rebounding (10.4 per game), first in assists (46), second in field-goals attempted (111) and first in free-throws attempted (48).

Wednesday’s game will be the CCIW opener for North Park, which is 3-2 overall.

The Carthage women’s team, meanwhile, is coming off a split of its first two CCIW games last week.

The Firebirds (4-3 overall) notched a huge win, 50-39, last Wednesday at home over Wheaton, now ranked No. 16, before dropping a 50-40 decision at North Central on Saturday.

Senior guard Lauren Knight leads Carthage at 11.0 points per game, but the Firebirds have been stingy on defense, allowing just 53.9 points per game, third-fewest in the CCIW.

North Park, which enters its CCIW opener at 6-1 overall, is allowing just 59.3 points per game and also features the conference’s leading scorer, senior forward Jayla Johnson, who’s averaging 21.4 points per game.

Gantz, Ayala win titles for UWP wrestling

Redshirt junior Shane Gantz finished in first place at 165 pounds and redshirt senior Job Ayala took first at 133 on Saturday for the UW-Parkside wrestling team in the 50th annual Jim Koch Open, hosted by Parkside.

Gantz, ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division II at 165 pounds by InterMat Wrestling, opened his day by going 3-0, with a pair of decisions, in his first three matches. Then he defeated fifth-ranked Cory Peterson of McKendree, 5-4, in the championship match.

Ayala went 3-0 on the day at 133, claiming a 5-3 decision over the University of Wisconsin’s Graham Calhoun in the title match.

Nathan Hensley also reached the championship match at 149 for the Rangers but took second place.

The event is named after the legendary Koch, the first-ever coach of the Parkside wrestling program who led the Rangers for 41 years before retirement in 2011. He died at the age of 69 in March 2017 after he was struck by a car during a morning run in St. Louis.

During his time at Parkside, Koch had 128 All-Americans, oversaw 68 national tournament appearances and coached 14 individual national champions. When he retired, he was the longest tenured collegiate wrestling coach in state history.

Next up for Parkside is a big Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference dual match at 6:30 p.m. Friday against third-ranked St. Cloud State (Minn.) at the De Simone Gymnasium.

Former county standouts shine for Carthage track

The Carthage track and field team competed in its first indoor meet of the season Saturday, as the Firebirds hosted the Forever Red Alumni Classic at the Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center.

For the Carthage men, several former county high school standouts had strong performances, as sophomore and Christian Life graduate Micah Anderson finished first in the mile with a personal-best time of 4 minutes, 33.17 seconds, while senior and St. Joseph graduate Matt Ausse posted a personal-best toss of 18.11 meters to win the weight throw, the sixth-best mark in program history.

Also, junior Edelmar Morales-Rivera nearly set a personal-best in winning the triple jump, missing it by one-hundredth of a meter with a mark of 13 meters, while sophomore Joseph White took first place in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 14.6 meters. Edelmar-Rivera and White are both Indian Trail graduates.

For the Carthage women, junior Alexis Mattox, a St. Joseph graduate, won the women’s shot put with a throw of 12.26 meters and placed second in the weight throw.

