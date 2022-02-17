College notebook: Carthage men's, women's basketball teams fall to Carroll in CCIW action

The Carthage men's basketball team faded down the stretch Wednesday night in an 80-66 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin loss to Carroll at Tarble Arena.

The Pioneers held just a one-point advantage at halftime, 37-36, but they outscored the Firebirds 43-30 in the second half to pull away. The teams split their season series, with Carthage winning 78-73 in Waukesha on Jan. 12. With Wednesday's defeat, the Firebirds dropped to 9-15 overall and 2-13 in the CCIW with their sixth consecutive defeat.

Carthage fell a game behind Carroll (7-17, 3-12) into last place in the nine-team conference with one game remaining.

"Disappointed with (Wednesday's) result," Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said in a news release. "They competed harder than we did in the second half and really took us out of our rhythm on both ends of the floor."

Carthage will conclude its season by hosting Elmhurst, ranked No. 15 in the latest D3hoops.com poll, at 4 p.m. Saturday at Tarble Arena. The Firebirds have been eliminated from contention for the six-team CCIW Tournament, so Saturday will be the final game at Carthage for seniors Crishawn Cook, Kyle Czerak, Tyler Guest and Noah Howard.

"Appreciate all they've done for the program over the past four years and want to send them out with a win," Djurickovic said.

In Wednesday's loss to Carroll, junior wing Fillip Bulatovic had a big game for Carthage with 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting to go with eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Freshman guard Colton Sigel went 5-of-10 from 3-point range and scored 15 points in 19 minutes off the bench, while freshman guard AJ Johnson tallied six points, nine boards, two assists and a steal.

Women's basketball

Carroll 58, Carthage 44

The Firebirds struggled from the field, shooting just 32.6% (15-of-46) in suffering a CCIW loss to the Pioneers in Waukesha on Wednesday night, which officially eliminated Carthage from contention for the CCIW Tournament.

Carthage has lost four straight and seven of eight to fall to 10-14 overall and 5-10 in the CCIW.

The Firebirds host last-place Elmhurst at 2 p.m. Saturday at Tarble Arena in a regular-season finale and have a chance to finish in a tie for sixth place in the CCIW standings, but they cannot qualify for the CCIW Tournament now.

Augustana (6-9 CCIW) currently holds the sixth-place position, but the Vikings play Saturday at second-place Illinois Wesleyan. North Central, meanwhile, has already wrapped up its regular-season conference slate with a 6-10 mark in CCIW play.

So if Carthage wins and Augustana loses Saturday, there will be a three-way tie for sixth place at 6-10. However, North Central would earn the sixth and final spot in the conference tournament by virtue of its 3-1 composite record against Carthage and Augustana.

In Wednesday's loss, meanwhile, sophomore guard Lauren Knight led the Firebirds with 13 points and senior forward Kelsey Coshun, a Tremper graduate, had 10 points, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Carroll (17-6 overall, 9-6 CCIW) built up a 23-9 lead after one quarter to take early control of the game in completing a season sweep of Carthage, including a 51-45 overtime win at Tarble Arena on Jan. 5.

Men's wrestling

Upper Iowa 18, UW-Parkside 17

The Rangers, ranked No. 9 in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division II poll, dropped a heart-breaker to seventh-ranked Upper Iowa on Wednesday night in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference dual match at the De Simone Arena.

Parkside finished its dual-match season at 5-3 in NSIC competition.

Winning for the Rangers on Wednesday were redshirt senior Joe Arroyo, ranked No. 2 in his weight class in the latest InterMat Wrestling NCAA Division II rankings, at 125 pounds, redshirt junior Nate Hensley at 149, second-ranked redshirt junior Shane Gantz at 165 and eighth-ranked redshirt senior Job Ayala at 174.

Arroyo and Gantz each won by technical fall, while Ayala picked up a major-decision victory.

Parkside's seven seniors, Arroyo, Ayala, Adrian Cervantes, Rodsean Graham, Ben Hakes, Hensley and Subhan Umar, were honored during the match as part of Senior Night.

With the regular season now concluded, Parkside is off for a week before competing in the NCAA Division II Super Region V Championships on Feb. 26 in Moorhead, Minn.

Plockelman, Bothe honored

A pair of Parkside student-athletes picked up Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference weekly awards this week, as senior forward Hannah Plockelman was named the GLIAC North Player of the Week for women's basketball and senior middle-distance runner Carolin Bothe was named the GLIAC Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week.

Plockelman, who hails from New Berlin, averaged 22.5 points for the Parkside women's basketball team in its two GLIAC road wins last week at Saginaw Valley State and Wayne State, including a career-high 26 points in Saturday's victory over Wayne State in Detroit. She also accumulated 20 rebounds, three assists and three steals over the two games.

Plockelman and the Rangers were going for their seventh straight win Thursday night when they hosted Ferris State at the De Simone Arena in GLIAC action. That game ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News. For more, visit kenoshanews.com and pick up Saturday's print edition of the News.

Bothe, meanwhile, had a standout weekend for the Parkside track and field team at the Grand Valley State Big Meet last week Friday in Allendale, Mich.

A native of Stuhr, Germany, Bothe broke the school record in the indoor 800 meters with an NCAA Division II provisional national qualifying time of 2 minutes, 9.96 seconds. Bothe's performance currently has her ranked first in the GLIAC and sixth nationally in the 800.

The Rangers are scheduled to split their roster this weekend, as a handful of athletes will head to the Notre Dame Alex Wilson Invitational on Saturday in South Bend, Ind., while the rest of the roster will travel to UW-Oshkosh on Saturday for the Titan Challenge. This will be the final weekend of the indoor regular season before the GLIAC Championships on Feb. 26-27.

Men's volleyball

Defending NCAA Division III national champion Carthage moved up one spot to No. 8 in this week's NVA/AVCA NCAA Division III poll.

The Firebirds went 2-0 last week, sweeping non-conference road matches at Concordia in Mequon and at Benedictine in Lisle, Ill. The latter match was a rematch of last season's national title game, won by the Firebirds in five sets.

Senior outside hitter Matt Slivinski and sophomore setter Gene McNulty were also named the CCIW Offensive Player and Setter of the Week, respectively, earlier this week for their performance in the Firebirds' two most recent victories.

It was the sixth career weekly award for Slivinski, who collected 29 kills, six aces and 15 digs last week. In the process, he moved into ninth place all-time in the Carthage record books with 487 career digs.

McNulty, meanwhile, collected his third Weekly Setter of the Week honor in just his second collegiate season after tallying 73 total assists last week, giving him 1,012 already for his Carthage career.

Carthage is now 5-3 overall and 1-0 in CCIW play and travels to Rock Island, Ill., for a conference match at Augustana at 1 p.m. Saturday.

White honored again

Carthage sophomore Joseph White, an Indian Trail graduate, won his third career CCIW Field Athlete of the Week honor and second this season earlier this week.

White won both the weight throw and the shot put at UW-Whitewater's Elite Invitational on Saturday, contributing 20 of Carthage's 37 team points. His mark of 19.43 meters in the weight throw set a new Carthage record and is currently ranked second in NCAA Division III and also leads the CCIW by a full meter.

White's winning mark in the shot put, meanwhile, was 16.45.

