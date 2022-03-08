College notebook: Carthage sending 4 student-athletes, 3 from Kenosha County, to indoor track championships

The Carthage track and field team is sending four student-athletes to the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships this weekend, and three of them are from Kenosha County.

Sophomore Joseph White, an Indian Trail graduate, and senior Matt Ausse, a St. Joseph graduate, will be competing in the men's field, while junior Alexis Mattox, a St. Joseph graduate, will be competing in the women's field in the event, which runs Friday and Saturday at JDL Fast Track Indoor Facility in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Additionally, Carthage junior Hannah Lizano of Skokie, lll., will also be competing this weekend.

In the men's field, White qualified for nationals in both the weight throw and the shot put, while Ausse also made the field in the weight throw.

After qualifying for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships last spring in the discus, White has had a fantastic indoor season as a sophomore and will be competing in his first indoor national meet. He improved upon his school record in the weight throw last weekend at the Firebird Finale, posting a huge mark of 19.86 meters to take the national lead in all of NCAA Division III and enter this weekend's indoor nationals seeded first overall in the event.

Additionally, White's mark of 17.11 in the shot put this season is the second-best mark in Carthage history and has him seeded third this weekend in that event.

Ausse, meanwhile, will attend his second straight national meet after qualifying for outdoor nationals in the hammer throw last spring. In the first meet of the indoor season at the Forever Red Alumni Classic on Dec. 4, Ausse posted a mark of 18.11 in the weight throw, the seventh-best mark in program history.

Ausse enters nationals this weekend seeded 17th in the weight throw.

In the women's field, both Mattox and Lizano qualified for indoor nationals in the weight throw, with Mattox seeded 12th and Lizano seeded 16th.

At the UW-Oshkosh Titan Challenge on Feb. 19, Mattox set a personal best with a throw of 17.41, the sixth-best mark in Carthage history, while Lizano posted a career-best mark of 17.14, the 10th-best distance at Carthage.

Softball

UW-Parkside 2, Maryville (Mo.) 1

Led by the pitching of senior Kiley Akey, the Rangers earned a non-conference series victory by winning a rubber match against the Saints on Sunday in St. Louis, Mo.

The teams split a doubleheader on Saturday, with Parkside winning the first game, 4-1, and Maryville winning the second, 7-2.

In Sunday's finale, Akey spun a complete-game gem, allowing just two hits and an unearned run with three walks and no strikeouts, as she improved to 2-4 on the season.

But Akey was on the hook for the loss going into the top of the seventh with Parkside trailing, 1-0. The Rangers came through with a pair of runs, as freshman Tia Livernash led off with a single, junior Alex Wooten reached on an error, redshirt senior Alyssa Laxson moved the runners up with a bunt, junior Dani Evans scored Livernash with an RBI groundout and pinch-runner Brenna Konstanty, a junior, scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

Akey then set the Saints down in order in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.

Parkside (3-13) competes in the Fairfield Classic in St. Joseph, Mo., from Friday through Sunday.

Baseball

Luther (Iowa) 2, Carthage 0 (7 inn.);

Carthage 8, Luther (Iowa) 5 (7 inn.)

The Firebirds split a non-conference doubleheader Sunday to conclude play at the Bettis Family Sports Complex in Topeka, Kan., over the weekend.

On Saturday, Carthage was swept in a doubleheader by Simson (Iowa), 8-1 in seven innings and 17-8.

On Sunday, the Firebirds got a great pitching performance in the opener from junior left-hander Nick Hamilton, who tossed a seven-inning complete game, allowing just three hits and two runs (one earned) with four walks and eight strikeouts.

But Carthage's offense could only muster three hits and no runs for Hamilton.

"Nick Hamilton pitched great in the first game," Carthage coach Augie Schmidt IV said in a press release. "We just couldn't scrape together any offense behind him."

That changed in the second game, as the Firebirds scored five runs in the top of the seventh to break a 3-3 deadlock.

Freshman Matt Felber, an Indian Trail graduate, and senior Jake Snider each drove in a run with bases-loaded walks in the inning, senior P.T. Boeye smacked a two-run single and freshman Evan Devine drove in another run with a sacrifice fly.

Junior leadoff hitter Cody Tostrud, a Bradford graduate, also doubled, scored and drove in a run during the second game, while freshman Joe Zuleger, who played at Burlington, hit a solo homer in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 3-3.

Carthage (3-4) competes in the Tucson Invitational at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Ariz., all next week, as the Firebirds are scheduled for a total of seven games from this Saturday, March 12, through next Saturday, March 19.

UW-Parkside postponed

The Rangers' scheduled home opener Wednesday at Simmons Field against non-conference opponent Upper Iowa, which was slated to be a doubleheader, was postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

No make-up date has been scheduled for that doubleheader, but Parkside did add a non-conference doubleheader against Missouri S&T on April 16 at Simmons Field.

The Rangers' home opener is now scheduled for March 25 against Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foe Wayne State (Mich.) at 3 p.m. at Simmons Field.

Meanwhile, Parkside (0-6) next plays four games this weekend against non-conference opponent William Jewell in Liberty, Mo., with single games scheduled for Friday and Sunday and a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0