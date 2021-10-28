College notebook: Carthage women's volleyball team falls to Illinois Wesleyan in match for CCIW title

The Carthage women's volleyball team fell short of claiming the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin regular-season title and will now look to end the season on a high note as it gears up for postseason play.
In a de facto CCIW title match on Wednesday night in Bloomington, Ill., Illinois Wesleyan swept Carthage, 25-18, 25-19, 28-26, to claim the conference title outright and snap the Firebirds' eight-match winning streak.
IWU finished CCIW regular-season play with a 7-1 record and will be the No. 1 seed for the upcoming CCIW Tournament, while Carthage (19-10 overall) finished in a tie for second place with Elmhurst at 6-2. The Firebirds, however, are the No. 2 seed for the conference tournament.
"Well, we didn't get the outcome we were hoping for, but we showed some great fight in the third set," Carthage coach Leanne Ulmer said of Wednesday's match in a news release. "Some of it was on us not controlling the ball well in the first two sets, and credit to IWU for putting tough service pressure on us.
"We will regroup and get ready for the weekend and the CCIW Tournament."
Before the conference tournament, Carthage wraps up its regular season at the UW-Stevens Point Triangular this weekend. The Firebirds will face UW-La Crosse and 24th-ranked Stevens Point, both on Saturday.
Carthage then has a bye through the quarterfinals of the CCIW Tournament and will host either third-seeded Elmhurst or sixth-seeded North Park in the semifinals on Nov. 4 at Tarble Arena. The championship match is scheduled for Nov. 6.
In Wednesday's defeat, Haley Horner led the Firebirds with 16 kills, Nicole Acton had five kills and three blocks, Molly Skoda totaled five kills, 11 digs and two aces, Leena Ajibola recorded six blocks, Jenna Millen had 26 assists and Aubree Bucheger tallied 16 digs.
UWP soccer standouts sweep awards
Earlier this week and for the second time this season, UW-Parkside redshirt junior forward Rade Novakovich and junior goalkeeper Alexandre Durand swept the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week honors for men's soccer.
Novakovich, a Muskego native, led the Rangers to a pair of huge GLIAC road wins last week, as he totaled two shots in a 1-0 win over Purdue Northwest in Hammond, Ind., on Friday and had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Davenport in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Sunday.
After the weekend, Novakovich was tied for the lead in all of NCAA Division II with 15 goals, ranked second in points per game with 2.53, tied for fifth in goals per game with 1.0 and tied for second in game-winning goals with four.
Durand, meanwhile, tallied 12 total saves in the back-to-back shutouts last week, recording seven against Purdue Northwest and five against Davenport. He was also credited with an assist against Davenport when his clearing attempt led to Novakovich's goal.
With three regular-season matches left, the Rangers (10-3-2 overall) are alone in second place in the GLIAC at 7-3-1 for a .682 winning percentage. Davenport leads the conference at 8-3 in conference play (.727 winning percentage).
Parkside hosts a pair of GLIAC opponents this weekend at Wood Road Field in Upper Iowa at 2:30 p.m. Friday and St. Cloud State at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Apostoli honored
St. Joseph graduate Giana Apostoli, a Carthage junior, was named first-team All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin for women's tennis, it was announced Tuesday.
Apostoli went 8-0 this fall as the Firebirds' top singles player and also teamed with senior Sam Ramsey to go 6-2 as Carthage's top doubles team. Ramsey, who also went 2-5 in singles and 9-3 overall in doubles, was named second-team All-CCIW.
This is Apostoli's second All-CCIW honor, as she was named to the first team and also selected as the conference's Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2019.
A biology major at Carthage, Apostoli teamed with Megan Setter at St. Joseph to win the WIAA Division-2 state doubles title in 2018. In 2017, Apostoli placed fourth in the WIAA Division-2 state singles draw and helped the Lancers to a runner-up finish in the Division-2 State Team Tournament.
Carthage soccer players cited
Carthage sophomore Mickey Reilly and Carthage senior Morgan Verbeten were named the CCIW Offensive Players of the Week for men's and women's soccer, respectively, earlier this week.
Reilly helped the Firebirds pick up three wins last week, totaling two goals in a 5-1 win over Carroll, a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over Case Western Reserve and an assist in a 1-0 victory over UW-Platteville.
On the season, going into play Thursday, Reilly was tied for second in the CCIW with nine goals and second with 26 points. He tallied the team's lone goal Wednesday night in a 2-1 CCIW loss at Elmhurst (Ill.), which snapped a four-match winning streak as Carthage dropped to 11-6-2 overall and 2-4-1 in the conference.
Verbeten, meanwhile, had six shots on a goal for the Carthage women's team in a 2-0 loss to Carroll last week then erupted for four goals on Saturday in a 5-2 defeat of North Park. That tied the school record for most goals in a game, and Verbeten also had an assist in the match for a total of nine points.
Entering play Thursday, Verbeten ranked third in the CCIW with nine goals and third with 20 points. She scored what turned out to be the winning goal Wednesday night in a 3-2 CCIW win over Elmhurst at Art Keller Field, which saw the Firebirds improve to 5-11 overall and 3-4 in conference play.
Brown named Carthage assistant track coach
On Wednesday, Carthage announced the elevation of Cale Brown to assistant track and field coach.
Brown will work with the hurdles, jumps and sprint events for the Firebirds.
A 2014 Carthage graduate, Brown won two CCIW indoor championships in the triple jump and owns the third-best mark in the event at Carthage. He also qualified for the 2013 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships as a member of the school's 1,600-meter relay team.
Brown previously spent two seasons with the Carthage track and field programs as a graduate assistant, working primarily with the jumpers. During that time, he worked with Tyrani White, who qualified for the NCAA Championships in the long jump, and Indian Trail graduate Alex Jarvis, who recorded the fifth-best mark in the triple jump in Carthage history.
Brown also previously coached at Muskego High School and coaches his brother, Carthage graduate Buzzy Brown, in his spare time. Buzzy Brown has qualified for multiple USA Indoor Track and Field National Championships and holds the Carthage record for the indoor long jump.
"As an alumni, I still remember the power of my Carthage experience, particularly my time as a student-athlete," Cale Brown said in a news release. "The teammates I had are still my friends today, and my family is woven into the Carthage fabric.
"I'm just excited to be a part of it all and provide these student-athletes with an even better experience than my own."