College notebook: Carthage women's volleyball team falls to Illinois Wesleyan in match for CCIW title

Carthage soccer players cited

Carthage sophomore Mickey Reilly and Carthage senior Morgan Verbeten were named the CCIW Offensive Players of the Week for men's and women's soccer, respectively, earlier this week.

Reilly helped the Firebirds pick up three wins last week, totaling two goals in a 5-1 win over Carroll, a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over Case Western Reserve and an assist in a 1-0 victory over UW-Platteville.

On the season, going into play Thursday, Reilly was tied for second in the CCIW with nine goals and second with 26 points. He tallied the team's lone goal Wednesday night in a 2-1 CCIW loss at Elmhurst (Ill.), which snapped a four-match winning streak as Carthage dropped to 11-6-2 overall and 2-4-1 in the conference.

Verbeten, meanwhile, had six shots on a goal for the Carthage women's team in a 2-0 loss to Carroll last week then erupted for four goals on Saturday in a 5-2 defeat of North Park. That tied the school record for most goals in a game, and Verbeten also had an assist in the match for a total of nine points.