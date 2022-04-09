College notebook: Parkside men's golf team heads into GLIAC Championships on a high note

The UW-Parkside men’s golf team will go into next weekend’s Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships playing about as well as it has all season.

The Rangers closed their regular season with a bang, winning the eight-team The Klash in Kentucky — their second win of the 2021-22 season but first since the fall — at Perry Park Golf Resort in Perry Park, Kan., from March 26-27 and then rallying in the second round to place third out of 10 teams this past Monday and Tuesday in the Dan Salisbury Memorial at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield, Ill.

Garrett Olson, a sophomore from Peoria, Ariz., had a stellar performance at The Klash in Kentucky, firing a first-round 75 and a second-round 77 to finish tied for third place individually at 8-over-par 152. For that performance, Olson was named the GLIAC Golfer of the Week on March 29.

The Rangers won that event by a shot over Kentucky Wesleyan, 616-617, and had three golfers finish in the top 10 individually, as junior Danny Sanicki tied for fifth at 9-over 153 (77-76) and senior Chase Fisk tied for eighth at 11-over 155 (77-78) to join Olson in the top 10.

Then, on Tuesday in the second round of the Dan Salisbury Memorial, Parkside fired a team total of 3-under 285, which was the lowest team score for 18 holes by the Rangers in more than 10 years, since they carded a school-record 279 at the Parkside Spring Invitational in 2012.

Sanicki led the way this time for Parkside, firing a 2-under 70 in Tuesday’s second round to tie for fourth overall with a two-round total of 1-over 145, including his 3-over 75 on Monday. Olson, meanwhile, carded a 1-under 71 in the second round to go with his first-round 76 to finish in a tie for ninth at 3-over 147, while Fisk also shot a 1-under 71 in the second round and finished tied for 17th overall at 5-over 149, including Monday’s round of 78.

After having this weekend off, Parkside will compete in postseason play over Easter weekend, from Friday, April 15, through Sunday, April 17, in the GLIAC Championships at Stoatin Brae Golf Course in Augusta, Mich.

CARTHAGE 8TH IN ILLINOIS

The Carthage men’s golf team battled cold, windy, wet conditions last weekend to battle to an eighth-place finish out of 25 teams at the Illinois Wesleyan Spring Invitational last Friday and Saturday, April 1-2, at Ironwood Golf Course in Normal, Ill.

Senior Kevin Healy turned in the top individual performance for the Firebirds on the par-72 layout, placing 11th with a two-round total of 149, which included a solid 1-over 73 in the second round following a first-round 76.

Also for Carthage, senior Tyler Muschewske tied for 14th at 151 (71-78) and senior Zach Shawhan, a Mount Pleasant native and Racine Case graduate, tied for 38th at 155 (76-79).

The Firebirds were scheduled to compete this weekend in the Augustana Invitational at Highland Spring Golf Course in Rock Island, Ill.

Women’s basketball

UWP’S NELSON SNAGS ANOTHER AWARD

Parkside redshirt junior guard Alyssa Nelson earned one more postseason award this week, as she was named a GLIAC Commissioner’s Award recipient, the conference announced Thursday.

Nelson is one of 12 student-athletes in the GLIAC to be honored with the Commissioner’s Award this season for winter sports and becomes the second Parkside student-athlete to win it this year, after men’s soccer goalkeeper Alexandre Durand was recognized in the fall.

“Congratulations to Alyssa on receiving the GLIAC Commissioner’s Award,” Parkside women’s basketball coach Jen Conely said in a press release. “Only six female winter sport athletes are selected. To be recognized is an honor.

“I know Alyssa has received a lot of recognition for what she does on the court, but she does a fantastic job in the classroom, too. A big part of the NCAA Division II experience is about being more than an athlete — creating champions on the court, in the classroom and in the community — and it’s great to see Alyssa honored for her hard work and excellence on and off the court.”

Nelson, a New Berlin native, had a stellar 2021-22 season for the Rangers, averaging 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while eclipsing over 50% from the field overall, 40% from three-point range and 90% from the free-throw line. A Business Management major, Nelson also earned a GLIAC Academic Excellence Award in the classroom.

Nelson has won all sorts of postseason awards for women’s basketball, as she was previously named the GLIAC Player of the Year and a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division II All-America honorable mention.

Men’s swimming

CARTHAGE’S MAGES HONORED

Carthage senior Mitchell Mages wrapped up his stellar collegiate career by being named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Men’s Swimming and Diving Student-Athlete of the Year late last month.

In the CCIW Championships at the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex in February, Mages won the 100-yard breaststroke, the 200 individual medley and the 200 breaststroke and was also part of the Firebirds’ winning 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams. In the 200 individual medley, Mages’ time of 1 minute, 49.9 seconds set a CCIW Meet and Open record.

Mages, a native of Skokie, Ill., also qualified for the NCAA Division III Championships in Indianapolis in mid-March, where he set a school record in the 100 butterfly preliminaries and earned All-America honorable mention status with a 16th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.

Mages finished his Carthage career with five All-American honors, four CCIW regular-season records, five CCIW Championship records, nine Carthage school records, 19 combined individual and relay CCIW titles and 25 All-Conference honors.

CCIW weekly awards

CARTHAGE ATHLETES HONORED

A trio of Carthage student-athletes earned CCIW Weekly Athlete of the Week honors in their respective sports this week.

On Monday, senior outside hitter Matt Slivinski was named the Men’s Volleyball of the Week after helping the Firebirds secure their second straight CCIW regular-season title.

Also on Monday, sophomore attacker George Burchfield was named the Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week after back-to-back six-point performances in a pair of wins for the Firebirds last week.

And on Wednesday, junior Giana Apostoli, a Kenosha native and St. Joseph graduate, collected her second Women’s Tennis Student-Athlete of the Week honor this season and her first of the spring.

Apostoli won both her matches in a 5-4 non-conference loss to UW-La Crosse on Sunday at Carthage’s Smeds Tennis Center, teaming with Sam Ramsey to beat the 15th-ranked La Crosse duo of Kellie Hierl and Kimberly Steinert, 8-2, at No. 1 doubles and then knocking off the eighth-ranked Steinert, 6-4, 6-1, at No. 1 singles.

Apostoli also claimed a CCIW weekly award on Oct. 13 during the fall season.

