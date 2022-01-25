College notebook: Short-handed Carthage men's basketball team battles but falls to No. 2 Illinois Wesleyan

Playing without its leader in nearly every statistical category for the second straight game Monday night, the Carthage men's basketball team battled valiantly against one of the top teams in NCAA Division III.

Ultimately, however, Illinois Wesleyan — ranked No. 2 in the latest D3hoops.com poll — just wore the Firebirds down, pulling away from what was just a one-point halftime lead for an 89-72 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin victory at Tarble Arena.

Carthage was playing without junior wing Fillip Bulatovic, who leads the team in scoring, rebounding and assists and is second in blocks. According to Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic, Bulatovic suffered a concussion in practice last week, so he was out for Saturday's 90-79 CCIW home loss to North Central and for Monday's loss to IWU.

However, Djurickovic said Bulatovic will be back for Wednesday's 7 p.m. CCIW game against North Park in Chicago.

Carthage, which dropped to 8-9 overall and 1-7 in the CCIW with Monday's defeat, will be trying to snap a three-game slide Wednesday night. It's not been an easy season for the Firebirds, who've dealt with injuries and, like everyone else, COVID-19 protocols all season.

But the team is certainly battling, and Monday's game against a strong IWU squad proved that again.

"I couldn't be prouder of the fight in this group," Djurickovic said in a press release after Monday's game. "We battled one of the best teams in the country, but they just wore us down in the second half. The last three minutes of the first half were huge. We rushed way too many shots during that time and allowed them to get easy looks on the other end.

"In the second half, they showed their experience, and we had no counter for (IWU senior forward) Matt Leritz (game-high 28 points). We need to continue to play with this level of intensity for the last eight games of the year."

Without Bulatovic on Monday, Carthage needed a variety of players to do the scoring, and senior guard Kyle Czerak, senior guard Crishawn Cook and freshman guard AJ Johnson came through with 11 points each. That trio also combined for eight of the Firebirds' 13 assists, while Czerak grabbed a team-high five rebounds.

Additionally, sophomore forward Anthony Bernero, an Indian Trail graduate, contributed nine points, three boards and a block off the bench, while freshman guards Kyle Kostes (eight points, three rebounds, two assists) and Colton Sigel (seven points, three rebounds) also provided productive minutes in reserve.

Carthage led by as many as 11 points at 27-16 with 8 minutes, 14 seconds left in the first half, but IWU (15-2 overall, 8-1 CCIW) closed the first half on a 6-0 run to go into the locker room with a 37-36 lead.

The Firebirds didn't wilt, however, as Johnson's jumper gave them a 45-44 lead with 16:33 left in the game. But that's when the Titans took command, ripping off an 11-0 run to take a 55-45 lead 13:26 remaining. After that, Carthage never got closer than seven as IWU's lead steadily expanded the rest of the way.

The Firebirds will try to get in the win column Wednesday night in Chicago against North Park, which is 8-7 overall and 3-4 in the CCIW.

Carthage women

The Carthage women's basketball team will look to get back on the winning track itself when it hosts North Park for a CCIW game 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tarble Arena.

Following last Wednesday's 80-74 CCIW win at Elmhurst (Ill.), in which Carthage coach Tim Bernero notched his 300th career win in charge of the program, the Firebirds dropped a 61-52 CCIW decision to North Central on Saturday at Tarble Arena.

Carthage will go into Wednesday night's game against North Park at 9-8 overall and 4-5 in the CCIW, while the Vikings come into that game at 11-5 and 4-4.

UWP basketball

The UW-Parkside men's and women's basketball teams hit the road this weekend for a two-game Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference trip, as each will play Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich., on Thursday and Davenport in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday.

Both teams are coming off GLIAC home games this past Saturday against Saginaw Valley State (Mich.) at the De Simone Arena, with different results.

The Parkside men's team was unable to hold a late lead against the Cardinals, dropping a 77-73 decision to see its three-game winning streak come to an end.

The Rangers (8-9 overall, 5-5 GLIAC) held a 64-59 lead with 5:57 left in the game, but SVSU (11-6, 5-4) went on a 7-0 run to take a 66-64 lead with 4:18 remaining. Then, after the game was tied at 68-68 with 3:24 left, the Cardinals outscored the Rangers 9-5 the rest of the way.

Redshirt sophomore guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. went 5-of-13 from 3-point range and led Parkside with 21 points, six assists and three steals.

The Parkside women, on the other hand, posted a big 59-57 victory over SVSU on Saturday, snapping a two-game losing streak to improve to 7-10 overall and 4-5 in the GLIAC.

Senior guard Alyssa Nelson had a huge game for the Rangers, totaling 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Her jumper with 3:05 left in the fourth quarter gave Parkside a 52-50 lead, and the Rangers never relinquished that lead to the Cardinals (10-4, 5-2).

UWP wrestling

The Parkside wrestling team, ranked No. 9 in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division II poll, finished off a 2-0 weekend in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference dual matches at the De Simone Arena this past weekend.

On Friday, the Rangers notched a 28-9 victory over Minot State (N.D.), and on Sunday the Rangers topped No. 20 Mary (N.D.), 21-16.

In Friday's match for Parkside, third-ranked redshirt senior Joe Arroyo won via major decision at 125 pounds, redshirt freshman Cayden Henschel won via decision at 141, redshirt junior Nathan Hensley won via major decision at 149, third-ranked redshirt junior Shane Gantz won via major decision at 165, sixth-ranked redshirt senior Job Ayala won via pinfall at 171, redshirt freshman Reece Worachek won via decision at 184 and ninth-ranked redshirt senior Rodsean Graham won via major decision at 197.

And in Sunday's match, Ayala defeated ninth-ranked Max Bruss of Mary via decision and Graham defeated 10th-ranked Matt Kaylor of Mary via decision, while Arroyo and Gantz each notched major-decision victories, Hensley also picked up a win via major decision and Worachek notched a win by decision.

With his two victories over the weekend, Gantz improved to a perfect 21-0 on the season.

Friday's win was also the first dual-match victory in the career of first-year Parkside head coach Nick Becker, who was a three-time NCAA Division II national champion with the Rangers and finished his career with an 89-0 record after graduating in 2018.

Parkside (2-2 overall in duals, 2-0 NSIC) next travels to Aberdeen, S.D., for an NSIC dual against Northern State at 7 p.m. Friday.

Carthage men's v-ball

The Carthage men's volleyball team got its NCAA Division III national title defense off to a tough start this past weekend, dropping a pair of matches out east to open its season.

On Friday, Carthage — which began the season ranked No. 1, with 19 first-place votes, in the NCAA Division III preseason coaches poll — fell in four sets to 14th-ranked New York University, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-12, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Then, on Saturday in Hoboken, N.J., Carthage lost in five sets to Stevens Tech, 18-25, 26-24, 15-25, 25-15, 18-16.

Friday's defeat was Carthage's first since Feb. 12, 2020, as the Firebirds went 23-0 last season to claim the first team national title in school history.

Carthage will look to rebound when it hosts Dominican (Ill.) in a non-conference match 7 p.m. Friday at Tarble Arena in a home opener. Carthage defeated Dominican in three sets in last season's national semifinals.

