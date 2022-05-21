College notebook: UW-Parkside men's basketball team adds three players from same high school

Fans of the Batavia (Ill.) High School boys basketball team will only have to travel to one place if they want to watch three former standouts from their school play in college.

On Wednesday, UW-Parkside men's basketball coach Luke Reigel announced the signing of four players to the Rangers' next incoming class, and remarkably, three of them are coming in from Batavia High School.

Austin Ambrose, Ethan Ivan and Trent Tousana, along with Javon Johnson of Proviso East High School in Chicago, will join Reigel's program for the 2022-23 season.

"It's very unique to sign two teammates from the same high school team, much less three, so we are ecstatic about adding Ethan, Austin and Trent to the program, along with Javon," Reigel said in a press release. "They come from a great high school program at Batavia, where they were very well-coached by (Jim) Nazos. And we know their best basketball is in front of them.

"More importantly, all four of them are tremendous young men that excel in the classroom and are outstanding young men off the court. They are great additions to our program and to UW-Parkside."

Ambrose, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward/center, and Ivan, a 6-7, 220-pound forward, will provide the Rangers will some interior size and depth. Johnson and Tousana, meanwhile, come in as guards.

Ivan and Johnson were third-team All-State selections in high school, while Tousana earned an honorable mention All-State selection. Ambrose, said Reigel, "is the classic late-developing big man."

Ausse breaks school record

St. Joseph graduate Matt Ausse broke the school record in the hammer throw for the Carthage men's track and field team at the Augustana Midwest Twilight Meet in Rock Island, Ill., on Thursday.

A senior, Ausse launched a throw of 61.68 meters on his sixth and final attempt.

Indian Trail graduate Joseph White, meanwhile, also had a strong performance in the meet. A sophomore, White nearly topped his personal-best in the discus with a throw of 50.28 meters, just 0.6 meters shy of his personal-best.

"I couldn't be happier for Matt to get this accomplishment," Carthage men's track and field coach Josh Henry said in a press release. "He has had an amazing year, paired with Joseph's accomplishments, so for him to be able to put his name at the top of that record is well-deserved."

Ausse and White will both represent Carthage next week Thursday through Saturday at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships at the Spire Sports Complex in Geneva, Ohio.

Three Rangers All-GLIAC

Three members of the Parkside baseball team received All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference recognition when the conference announced the teams Thursday

Freshman pitcher Noah Gerritson was named to the second team, while senior left fielder Hunter Weddel, a Tremper graduate, and senior first baseman Dominic Esposito received honorable mention.

Gerritson, who threw a complete-game shutout against Purdue Northwest on April 27, finished 2-4 over 37.1 innings in 11 appearances, with 24 strikeouts and a 2.02 WHIP.

Weddel batted .269 with 16 walks, 22 runs scored and a .686 OPS, while Esposito batted .289 with four homers, 25 RBI and an .825 OPS.

