College notebook: UW-Parkside men's basketball team seeking third straight win, hosts Wayne State

The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team will be seeking its first three-game winning streak of the season when it hosts Wayne State (Mich.) in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at the De Simone Arena at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

To achieve that, however, the Rangers will have to find a way to win while significantly short-handed.

According to Parkside coach Luke Reigel on Wednesday afternoon, the team has five players in COVID-19 protocols, and that unfortunately comes after a stretch in which the Rangers had finally gotten mostly healthy.

Parkside is coming off back-to-back GLIAC victories over last-place Purdue Northwest, winning 83-76 last week Thursday in Hammond, Ind., and 94-69 on Saturday at home, as the Rangers evened their GLIAC record at 4-4 and improved to 7-8 overall.

Parkside had almost all its roster available for those two games for the first time all season, but that won’t be the case now, at least for Thursday night’s game.

“We would love to build on the things we did last week, but it will be a major challenge,” Reigel said. “As of right now, we have nine healthy bodies at practice, with the chance we could be down to seven by game-time.

“The players that suit up are really going to have to show another level of toughness and do whatever it takes to win.”

Whatever the case with COVID protocols, the Rangers have moved into seventh place alone in the jumbled 11-team GLIAC standings — two teams, Northwood and Davenport (Mich.), have played just four conference games due to protocols — entering play Thursday. Parkside is a half-game behind 4-3 Lake Superior State (Mich.) for sixth place and one behind 5-3 Saginaw Valley State (Mich.) for fifth.

The Rangers host SVSU at 3 p.m. Saturday to conclude their three-game homestand.

Sixth-year senior guard Tray Croft continues to lead the Rangers in scoring, ranking third in the GLIAC at 19 points per game, while redshirt freshman forward Jamir Simpson is averaging 12.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game and redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau, who missed the first 11 games of the season with a foot injury, is averaging 10 points and seven boards over four games since his return.

Wayne State, meanwhile, is 2-9 overall and in 10th place in the GLIAC with a 1-7 conference mark, one season after finishing with the conference’s best record in 2020-21.

Fifth-year senior guard Brailen Neely, who returned for this season after being named first-team All-GLIAC last season, lead the Warriors with 15.5 points per game, which ranks ninth in the conference.

UWP women

The Parkside women’s team did host Northwood on Monday in GLIAC action, but the Rangers fell, 85-78, to drop to 6-9 overall and 3-4 in conference play.

Parkside will also host Wayne State on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. before the men’s game.

In Monday’s loss, senior guard Maddy Harrison led the Rangers with 18 points, senior forward Hannah Plockelman had 15 points and seven rebounds, senior guard Alyssa Nelson scored 13 points and sophomore wing Kayla Bohr added 11 points off the bench.

Entering play Thursday, Nelson ranks second in the GLIAC in scoring at 20.8 points per game.

Wayne State, meanwhile, goes into Thursday night at 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the GLIAC and is led by senior guard Kate Sherwood, who averages 12.9 points per game overall but 14.7 per contest in conference play.

Carthage’s White earns honors

On Tuesday, the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin named sophomore Joseph White as one of its Men’s Track and Field Athletes of the Week.

White, a St. Joseph graduate, placed first in the weight throw (18.7 meters) and third in the shot put (14.65) during Carthage’s Firebird Opener this past Saturday at the Tarble Athletic and Recreation Center.

White’s mark in the weight throw moved him to second all-time in program history, and that mark also currently ranks first in the CCIW and second in NCAA Division III this season. White’s shot put mark, meanwhile, is currently fourth in the conference and 23rd nationally.

Carthage men’s v-ball opens

The Carthage men’s volleyball team will begin its defense of the NCAA Division III national championship by heading out east this weekend.

Led by third-year head coach JW Kieckhefer, The Firebirds open their 2022 schedule ranked No. 1, with 313 total points and 19 of 21 first-place votes, in the American Volleyball Coaches Association NCAA Division III preseason poll. Carthage completed last season with a perfect 23-0 record, losing just three sets all season and outlasting Benedictine (Ill.) in a thrilling five-set match for the national title on April 24 in Salem, Va.

It was the first team national title for the Carthage athletic program in any sport.

This weekend, Carthage is scheduled to face 14th-ranked New York University at 6 p.m. Friday at the Brooklyn Athletic Facility in Brooklyn, N.Y. Then, the Firebirds are slated to take on Stevens Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday at Canavan Arena in Hoboken, N.J.

Carthage was originally scheduled to open last Friday in Plymouth, but matches against Olivet (Mich.) and Lakeland were cancelled.

