College notebook: UW-Parkside's Croft named second-team All-District for men's basketball

The postseason awards continue to come in for Tray Croft, who recently completed his season as a sixth-year senior guard for the UW-Parkside men's basketball team.

On Monday, Croft was named National Association of Basketball Coaches second-team All-Midwest District, adding to the first-team All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and second-team NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Region honors he had already received.

Croft, a native of Anniston, Ala., led the GLIAC this season with 20.5 points per game overall and 19.3 per game in conference play, with his overall scoring total also ranking 28th in NCAA Division II.

Croft also ranked first in the GLIAC and 11th nationally in 3-pointers made, fifth in the GLIAC in free-throw percentage and steals and sixth in the GLIAC in assists. He had 13 games scoring 20 or more points and was twice named the GLIAC Player of the Week during the season.

Women's golf

Carthage's Rohwedder honored

Carthage junior Adrienne Rohwedder on Tuesday was named the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Women's Golf Student-Athlete of the Week.

Rohwedder, who hails from Prospect Heights, Ill., won medalist honors at the Texas Cup at Watters Creek Golf Club in Plano, Texas, on Saturday and Sunday, firing a two-day score of 149 (76-73) to lead the Firebirds to a first-place finish out of 16 teams.

That marked Rohwedder's third individual title and third CCIW Athlete of the Week honor for the 2021-22 season, including the fall.

Softball

The Spring Games

Carthage wrapped up a 10-game season-opening trip to Clermont, Fla., by finishing 4-6 overall.

The trip began March 13 and concluded last week Friday. It was scheduled to be 12 games, but two were rained out.

Maddie Conway collected 14 hits during the trip, including a home run, and drove in five runs for the Firebirds, Bella Spittler had 13 hits and three RBI and Izzy Hernandez totaled 11 hits and drove in eight runs.

In the circle, Naomi Alonzo, Becca Mintzer and Conway each made three starts, with Alonzo going 2-1 with a 1.84 ERA and eight strikeouts over 19 innings pitched. She tossed a complete-game shutout in an 8-0 win over New York University last week Thursday.

Mintzer, meanwhile, struck out 15 batters in 23.2 innings pitched and Conway fanned 10 in 22 innings.

Carthage was scheduled to play at Lake Forest (Ill.) in a non-conference doubleheader Wednesday, then at Concordia-Wisconsin at Kapco Park in Mequon in a non-conference doubleheader Thursday and at Concordia-Chicago in a non-conference doubleheader in River Forest, Ill., on Saturday.

UW-Parkside 1, Bemidji State (Minn.) 0;

Missouri Western State 12, UW-Parkside 2

The Rangers split a pair of non-conference games Sunday to wrap up a set of four games over the weekend at the Fairfield Classic in Springfield, Mo.

In Sunday's win over Bemidji State, senior Kiley Akey twirled a gem for Parkside, tossing a complete-game shutout. She allowed just three hits with a walk and two strikeouts and battled around a seventh-inning double to preserve the win.

The Rangers got the only run they needed in the bottom of the first when redshirt sophomore Taylor Delgado led off with a single and later scored on freshman Tia Livernash's RBI groundout. Freshman Rylee Baetz also doubled during the game and junior Dani Evans had a hit.

On Saturday, Parkside dropped a 13-0 decision to Nebraska-Kerney and a 5-4 decision to Upper Iowa.

The Rangers are 4-16 overall and will open GLIAC play this weekend on the road with a doubleheader Saturday against seventh-ranked Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich., and another doubleheader Sunday against Davenport in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Baseball

UW-Parkside 4, Truman State (Mo.) 2;

Truman State (Mo.) 6, UW-Parkside 1

The Rangers split a non-conference doubleheader in Kirksville, Mo., on Sunday to wrap up a four-game weekend series at Truman State.

Sunday's Game 1 victory marked Parkside's first of the season, as Ryan Brouch's two-run single to left scored Hunter Weddel and Caleb Badgley to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead in the top of the third.

After the Bulldogs pulled within 2-1 in the bottom of the third, Parkside's Andrew Leair smacked a solo shot to left, his first homer of the season, in the top of the fourth and Dominic Esposito plated Weddel with a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth to give the Rangers a 4-1 lead.

Freshman Noah Gerritson made the lead stand in a strong six-inning start on the mound, allowing a pair of runs on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Alex Saunders worked a perfect seventh to close out the game.

Parkside (1-13) is scheduled to open both its home and GLIAC schedules at Simmons Field this weekend by hosting Wayne State (Mich.) for a single game at 3 p.m. Friday, a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday and another single game at noon Sunday to conclude the four-game series.

Carthage game cancelled

The Firebirds were scheduled to play a non-conference game at Ripon on Wednesday afternoon, but that game was cancelled due to the inclement weather in the area.

Carthage, which has an overall record of 4-10, will next travel to Terre Haute, Ind., for a series of non-conference games against Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Illinois Institute of Technology. The Firebirds will play Rose-Hulman on Friday, both schools on Saturday and IIT again on Sunday.

After that, Carthage opens its CCIW schedule the following weekend with a doubleheader against Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington, Ill., on Saturday, April 2, and a single game against North Park at Augie Schmidt Field on Sunday, April 3.

Men's golf

SVSU Spring Invite

Parkside placed 10th out of 19 teams following a strong second round this past weekend at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington, Ky.

In Sunday's second round, the Rangers moved up four spots on the leaderboard with a team score of 295.

Sophomore Garrett Olson fired an even-par 72 in the second round and finished in a tie for 27th for the weekend. Junior Danny Sanicki carded a second-round 75 to finish tied for 44th overall, senior Chase Fisk and freshman Tanner Olson each shot a 74 on Sunday and finished in a tie for 61st and junior Danny Sanicki carded a second-round 76 and tied for 69th overall.

Playing as individuals, freshman TJ Floberg shot a second-round 76 to finish the tournament tied for 44th, sophomore Aidan Webster carded a second-round 81 to finish tied for 74th and senior Ray Cordova finished with a 79 and and in a tie for 93rd.

Parkside returns to Kentucky this weekend to compete in The Klash in Kentucky at Perry Park Golf Resort on Saturday and Sunday in Perry Park, Ky.

Women's lacrosse

Carthage duo awarded

Carthage's Maddie Berni and Margaux Giacotto were selected as the CCIW Women's Lacrosse Student-Athletes of the Week on Monday.

Berni, a senior midfielder/attacker from River Forest, Ill., totaled nine goals and five assists for the Firebirds in their two victories last week. That included a career-high seven goals, along with four assists, in a 22-3 win at Pfeiffer in Misenheimer, N.C., on Saturday. Berni's seven goals were the fourth-most in a match in program history.

Giacotto, a senior midfielder from Elmwood Park, Ill., finished with 16 draw controls and five caused turnovers last week.

Carthage is scheduled to host Lake Forest (Ill.) at 3 p.m. Saturday for a non-conference match at Art Keller Field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0