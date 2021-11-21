College roundup: Carthage men's basketball team gives 17th-ranked UW-Oshkosh a fight, but falls late

The Carthage men's basketball team fought UW-Oshkosh right down to the finish in a non-conference game Saturday night at the Kolf Sports Center in Oshkosh.

But the Titans are nationally ranked for a reason.

Carthage led Oshkosh, ranked No. 17 in the D3hoops.com preseason poll, by four points with under 11 minutes left in the game, but the Titans took command with a 20-3 run and held on for an 81-66 win.

It was the first loss of the season for Carthage, which dropped to 3-1, but the Firebirds certainly had a lot to be encouraged about.

"I couldn't be prouder of our effort (Saturday) night," Carthage coach Steve Djurickovic said in a news release. "I think we just ran out of gas a little the last 10 minutes, and they made us pay for it. Oshkosh is an experienced, physical basketball team that puts a lot of pressure on you around the basket.

"We need to do a better job of guarding without fouling and keeping the opponents off the free-throw line, (but) I'm even more optimistic about our group now than I was before the game. We just need to keep getting better each day."

Carthage hosts Greenville (Ill.) in non-conference action Tuesday night at Tarble Arena before opening College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin play Dec. 1 at home against sixth-ranked Wheaton (Ill.)

The Firebirds got very balanced scoring Saturday at Oshkosh, as junior guard Elijah Blake and junior forward Fillip Bulatovic led the team with just 12 points each. Blake also had five assists, four rebounds and two steals, while Bulatovic added six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

But Carthage got lots of contributions from others, too, as sophomore forward Garrett Horner had nine points and four boards, senior guard Kyle Czerak had eight points, four rebounds and two assists and freshman guard AJ Johnson scored 13 points off the bench.

For Oshkosh (5-1), junior forward Levi Borchert, a third-team D3hoops.com Preseason All-American, scored a game-high 23 points to go with eight boards, senior guard Eddie Muench scored 20 points and senior guard Hunter Plamann had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

As Djurickovic mentioned, the Titans did a much better job of getting to the free-throw line, as they finished 20-of-30 from the charity stripe to the Firebirds' 8-of-12. Oshkosh also out-rebounded Carthage, 44-30, and had 40 points in the paint to Carthage's 12.

The Titans held just a two-point lead at halftime, 41-39, and went ahead 43-39 on Borchert's layup with 18 minutes, 32 seconds left in the game. Carthage surged into the lead, however, with a 9-1 spurt, taking a four-point advantage at 48-44 on Czerak's two free throws with 16:15 remaining.

Carthage continued to hold a slim lead for the next several minutes, and it reached four again at 57-53 when sophomore forward Anthony Bernero, an Indian Trail graduate, sank a pair of free throws with 11:08 to play.

But that's when Oshkosh embarked on its decisive 20-3 run, which included a 12-0 spurt that pushed the Titans' lead from 61-60 to 73-60 on Plamann's layup with just 3:08 remaining.

Carthage got the deficit back to single digits once after that, on Johnson's 3-pointer with 1:58 left that made it 75-66, but the Titans quickly pushed the lead back up and closed the game out.

Women's basketball

Minnesota State 93, UW-Parkside 75

The Rangers were unable to slow down the Mavericks on Saturday afternoon in suffering a non-conference defeat in Mankato, Minn.

It was the second straight loss to a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference team for Parkside, which dropped to 2-2 overall, including a tough overtime defeat at home to 15th-ranked Minnesota-Duluth on Thursday.

On Saturday, Mankato (2-0) shot 44.6% (29-of-65) from the field, scored 22 points off turnovers and 19 fastbreak points and also went 25-of-30 (83.3%) from the free-throw line.

Senior guard Alyssa Nelson scored a game-high 24 points to go with four rebounds and four steals to lead the Rangers, while senior forward Hannah Plockelman had 14 points and eight rebounds. But they were the only Parkside players to score in double figures.

After the Mavericks led by eight, 23-15, late in the first quarter, the Rangers came back to take a 28-26 lead midway through the second. But Mankato closed the second on a 17-6 run to take a 43-34 halftime lead. The Mavericks quickly stretched their lead past 10 points early in the third quarter, and the Rangers never got within double digits after that.

Parkside next play at Lewis (Ill.) on Saturday afternoon in non-conference action.

Men's wrestling

Findlay Open

Redshirt junior Shane Gantz went 4-0 to win the championship at 165 pounds and improve to 9-0 overall, while redshirt freshman Reece Worachek also went 4-0 to win the championship at 184 pounds to lead Parkside on Saturday in Findlay, Ohio.

The tournament featured tough competition, including NCAA Division I programs in Michigan, Ohio State, Kent State and Central Michigan.

Additionally, the Rangers got a fifth-place finish from freshman Ben Durocher at 157 pounds, a sixth-place finish from redshirt junior Subhan Umar at 141 and a sixth-place finish from redshirt senior Job Ayala at 174.

"This was the first year Parkside ever attended the Findlay Open, and we were able to compete against high-level D-I and D-II opponents," first-year Parkside coach Nick Becker said in a news release. "Overall, it was a very solid performance by our guys, and the squad responded very well after losing our first dual of the year.

"... It's super early in the season, and we need to continue to make improvements to be where we want at the end of the year."

Parkside hosts the 50th annual Jim Koch Open on Dec. 4 at the Petretti Fieldhouse and the De Simone Gymnasium.

Concordia Open

Carthage totaled 14 team points Saturday at the R. John Buuck Field House in Mequon.

Freshman Cole Nelson won two matches at 141 pounds for the Firebirds, sophomore River Rogers won a pair of matches at 149, freshman Sebastian Rosales won a match at 133 and freshman Kobe Gilbert picked up a win at 165.

Carthage hosts North Central (Ill.) in a CCIW dual meet on Dec. 2 at Tarble Arena.

