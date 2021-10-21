College roundup: Carthage women's volleyball team wins eighth straight, can win CCIW title next week

The Carthage women's volleyball team appears to be hitting its stride at the right time.

In their final regular-season home game, the Firebirds honored Nicole Acton, Megan Dawrant and Haley Horner in style on Senior Night with a resounding 25-20, 25-6, 25-13 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin sweep of Wheaton on Wednesday at Tarble Arena.

It was the eighth straight win for Carthage, which improved to 19-9 overall and 6-1 in the CCIW and put the Firebirds into first place alone in the conference going into the weekend. Carthage is a half-game ahead of 5-1 Illinois Wesleyan and a full game ahead of Wheaton and Elmhurst, both 5-2.

The Titans will catch up with the rest of the conference with a home match against Augustana on Friday. But either way, the conference title will come down to next week Wednesday when Carthage plays IWU in Bloomington, Ill., to wrap up the CCIW regular-season slate.

With a win, the Firebirds will claim the regular-season conference title and the No. 1 seed for the CCIW Tournament, which begins Nov. 2.

It all means Carthage is heading in a good direction as the postseason nears.