College roundup: Carthage women's volleyball team wins eighth straight, can win CCIW title next week

The Carthage women's volleyball team appears to be hitting its stride at the right time.
In their final regular-season home game, the Firebirds honored Nicole Acton, Megan Dawrant and Haley Horner in style on Senior Night with a resounding 25-20, 25-6, 25-13 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin sweep of Wheaton on Wednesday at Tarble Arena.
It was the eighth straight win for Carthage, which improved to 19-9 overall and 6-1 in the CCIW and put the Firebirds into first place alone in the conference going into the weekend. Carthage is a half-game ahead of 5-1 Illinois Wesleyan and a full game ahead of Wheaton and Elmhurst, both 5-2.
The Titans will catch up with the rest of the conference with a home match against Augustana on Friday. But either way, the conference title will come down to next week Wednesday when Carthage plays IWU in Bloomington, Ill., to wrap up the CCIW regular-season slate.
With a win, the Firebirds will claim the regular-season conference title and the No. 1 seed for the CCIW Tournament, which begins Nov. 2.
It all means Carthage is heading in a good direction as the postseason nears.
After reaching the NCAA Division III national semifinals the last time championships were held, in 2019, the Firebirds started this season ranked No. 5 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association NCAA Division III preseason poll. Following a 6-0 start, however, they dropped nine of their next 14 matches to tumble out of the rankings.
But it appears Carthage, which did receive 21 votes in the latest poll, has righted the ship, and Wednesday's sweep of third-place Wheaton was evidence of that.
"I just love how we are coming together as a team at the right time," Carthage coach Leanne Ulmer said of the match in a news release. "Wheaton is an outstanding team, and for us to beat them in three really says a lot.
"... The girls are hoping to play here (at Tarble Arena) again (in the postseason). We have a tough match coming up against Illinois Wesleyan, but we have put ourselves in the right position to play here again."
Horner led the Firebirds on Wednesday with 13 kills, three aces and six blocks, while sophomore Leena Ajibola recorded seven blocks, one shy of a career high.
Sophomore Aubree Bucheger, meanwhile, totaled 15 digs and two aces, freshman Liv Carel added eight kills, junior Molly Skoda chipped in six kills and six digs and Dawrant had six digs.
Carthage also has two Tremper graduates on its roster in sophomore defensive specialist Jenna Barrette and freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Lauren Coshun.
Men's soccer
Carthage 5, Carroll 1
Led by two goals from sophomore Mickey Reilly, the Firebirds cruised to a CCIW win over the Pioneers on Wednesday at Art Keller Field.
Reilly scored in the 21st minute off assists from sophomore Nick Renfro and senior Danny Eloyza and added an unassisted goal just 16 seconds later after slicing through the defense following the kickoff.
After Carroll pulled within 2-1 in the 28th minute, Carthage scored three unanswered goals, one each by sophomore Collin Moran, junior Colin Iverson and sophomore Aidan Crowder. Sophomore Mason McCaw had two assists on those goals and Renfro added his second assist of the match.
Carthage improved to 9-5-2 overall and 2-3-1 in the CCIW with four regular-season matches remaining.
Women's soccer
Carroll 2, Carthage 0
The Pioneers scored two goals within three minutes of each other in the first half, and the Firebirds were unable to respond in a CCIW match at Schneider Stadium in Waukesha on Wednesday.
Senior Erin Otto tallied two shots on goal for Carthage (3-11 overall, 1-4 CCIW), while senior goalkeeper Sara Lieffrig made six saves.
Rangers in action
The UW-Parkside men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball teams are all in action this weekend in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.
In men's soccer, the Rangers will head to Hammond, Ind., to face Purdue Northwest at 2 p.m. Friday and then to Grand Rapids, Mich., to take on Davenport at 1 p.m. Sunday.
With five regular-season matches left, including this weekend, Parkside (8-3-2 overall) is in third place in the GLIAC standings at 5-3-1 in conference play, good for a .611 winning percentage. This is a huge weekend for the Rangers, as Davenport (7-2, .778) and Purdue Northwest (6-3, .667) are the two teams ahead of them in the standings.
The Parkside women's soccer team, meanwhile, hosts Northern Michigan at noon Sunday at Wood Road Field.
The Rangers (3-9-1 overall) are in eighth place in the nine-team GLIAC with a conference record of 1-7-1 for a .167 winning percentage.
The Parkside women's volleyball team will also be at home this weekend for a pair of GLIAC matches at the De Simone Gymnasium, as the Rangers host Michigan Tech at 7 p.m. Friday and Northern Michigan at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Coming off a 1-2 showing last weekend at the Midwest Region Crossover Tournament in Hammond, Ind., the Rangers are 7-12 overall with seven regular-season matches left. At 3-4 in the GLIAC, they're alone in third place in the five-team GLIAC South Division.