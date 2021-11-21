College roundup: Parkside women's basketball loses to Minnesota State

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team was unable to slow down Minnesota State on Saturday afternoon in suffering a 93-75 non-conference defeat in Mankato, Minn.

It was the second straight loss to a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference team for Parkside, which dropped to 2-2 overall, including a tough overtime defeat at home to 15th-ranked Minnesota-Duluth on Thursday.

On Saturday, Mankato (2-0) shot 44.6% (29-of-65) from the field, scored 22 points off turnovers and 19 fastbreak points and also went 25-of-30 (83.3%) from the free-throw line.

Senior guard Alyssa Nelson scored a game-high 24 points to go with four rebounds and four steals to lead the Rangers, while senior forward Hannah Plockelman had 14 points and eight rebounds. But they were the only Parkside players to score in double figures.

After the Mavericks led by eight, 23-15, late in the first quarter, the Rangers came back to take a 28-26 lead midway through the second. But Mankato closed the second on a 17-6 run to take a 43-34 halftime lead. The Mavericks quickly stretched their lead past 10 points early in the third quarter, and the Rangers never got within double digits after that.

Parkside next play at Lewis (Ill.) on Saturday afternoon in non-conference action.

Men’s wrestling

Findlay Open

Redshirt junior Shane Gantz went 4-0 to win the championship at 165 pounds and improve to 9-0 overall, while redshirt freshman Reece Worachek also went 4-0 to win the championship at 184 pounds to lead Parkside on Saturday in Findlay, Ohio.

The tournament featured tough competition, including NCAA Division I programs in Michigan, Ohio State, Kent State and Central Michigan.

Additionally, the Rangers got a fifth-place finish from freshman Ben Durocher at 157 pounds, a sixth-place finish from redshirt junior Subhan Umar at 141 and a sixth-place finish from redshirt senior Job Ayala at 174.

“This was the first year Parkside ever attended the Findlay Open, and we were able to compete against high-level D-I and D-II opponents,” first-year Parkside coach Nick Becker said in a news release. “Overall, it was a very solid performance by our guys, and the squad responded very well after losing our first dual of the year.

“... It’s super early in the season, and we need to continue to make improvements to be where we want at the end of the year.”

Parkside hosts the 50th annual Jim Koch Open on Dec. 4 at the Petretti Fieldhouse and the De Simone Gymnasium.

Concordia Open

Carthage totaled 14 team points Saturday at the R. John Buuck Field House in Mequon.

Freshman Cole Nelson won two matches at 141 pounds for the Firebirds, sophomore River Rogers won a pair of matches at 149, freshman Sebastian Rosales won a match at 133 and freshman Kobe Gilbert picked up a win at 165.

Carthage hosts North Central (Ill.) in a CCIW dual meet on Dec. 2 at Tarble Arena.

