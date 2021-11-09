College roundup: Parkside women's basketball team hangs in, falls to Northwestern in exhibition game

"Any time you go against the Big Ten, especially with their reputation ... we knew we had quite a challenge. They have great players, well-coached, so we knew we had a battle. I'm really proud of our team. I thought we came out and played really hard. They made an adjustment in the second half, and I thought we needed to clean up our offense a little bit, sloppy offense that led to some easy stuff for them on the other end.

"Overall, I'm pretty pleased. The key for us, obviously, is to make sure we go through film, make sure we get better, get healthy, and then we've got a big week ahead of us."

Indeed, Parkside begins its regular season this weekend at the Regional Challenge in Pepper Pike, Ohio. The Rangers will face Truman State (Mo.) at 6 p.m. Friday and Quincy (Ill.) at 3 p.m. Saturday. They are non-conference opponents, but they are both in the Midwest Region, along with Parkside, so the games will have immediate impact on possible NCAA Division II Tournament berths at the end of the season.

Look for a season preview on the Parkside women's basketball team in the News later this week.

Wrestling

Pointer Open