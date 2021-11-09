College roundup: Parkside women's basketball team hangs in, falls to Northwestern in exhibition game

The UW-Parkside women's basketball team travelled to Evanston, Ill., on Sunday night to open its season with an exhibition game against Northwestern of the Big Ten, a team that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season and received 13 votes this year in the NCAA Division I preseason coaches poll.
The Rangers stayed close throughout the game, but the Wildcats outscored them by six points in both the second and third quarters to hang on for a 70-58 victory.
Senior guard/forward Hannah Plockelman lead Parkside with 12 points, five rebounds and two assists, while senior guard Alyssa Nelson, who last season was named first-team All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, added 10 points, five boards and two steals. Additionally, senior guard Courtney Schoenbeck totaled nine points and four assists and junior guard/forward Maja Leidefors added seven points.
The Rangers trailed by just two, 17-15, after the first quarter before Northwestern outscored Parkside 15-9 in the second quarter and 21-15 in third. Parkside then won the fourth quarter, 19-17, to keep the final margin at 12 points.
The Rangers held the Wildcats to just 36.6% (26-of-71) shooting from the field, but Parkside shot just 35.2% (19-of-54) and turned the ball over 23 times, leading to 19 points for the Wildcats.
"I'm really proud of our team (Sunday) against a tough Northwestern team," fourth-year Parkside coach Jen Conely said in an interview posted on the Parkside athletics Twitter feed after the game.
"Any time you go against the Big Ten, especially with their reputation ... we knew we had quite a challenge. They have great players, well-coached, so we knew we had a battle. I'm really proud of our team. I thought we came out and played really hard. They made an adjustment in the second half, and I thought we needed to clean up our offense a little bit, sloppy offense that led to some easy stuff for them on the other end.
"Overall, I'm pretty pleased. The key for us, obviously, is to make sure we go through film, make sure we get better, get healthy, and then we've got a big week ahead of us."
Indeed, Parkside begins its regular season this weekend at the Regional Challenge in Pepper Pike, Ohio. The Rangers will face Truman State (Mo.) at 6 p.m. Friday and Quincy (Ill.) at 3 p.m. Saturday. They are non-conference opponents, but they are both in the Midwest Region, along with Parkside, so the games will have immediate impact on possible NCAA Division II Tournament berths at the end of the season.
Look for a season preview on the Parkside women's basketball team in the News later this week.
Wrestling
Pointer Open
Parkside opened its first season Saturday at UW-Stevens Point under new head coach Nick Becker, a three-time NCAA Division II national champion during his career with the Rangers who was named the fourth coach in program history last May.
The Rangers had two champions in Saturday's event, as redshirt junior Shane Gantz won the title at 165 pounds and redshirt senior Job Ayala did so at 174 pounds.
Gantz, ranked No. 5 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division II preseason poll in his weight class, went 5-0 with a pair of technical falls at 165 on Saturday. Ayala, meanwhile, was dominant at 174, racking up a pin, a technical fall and a major decision in going 4-0.
Also for the Rangers, freshman Cayden Henschel (141), redshirt junior Nathan Hensley (149) and freshman Ben Durocher (157) each finished second in their respective weight classes.
"It was a decent day for us," Becker said in a news release. "Gantz and Ayala had very solid performances, but that was expected. We will all reflect on the tournament and figure out what is working for us and what is not. Either way, we have to move forward, continue to get better and prepare for UW-Whitewater on Wednesday (for a non-conference dual match)."
Carthage, meanwhile, also competed in Saturday's Pointer Open, with freshman Sebastian Rosales winning two matches on the day at 133 pounds to lead the Firebirds.
Women's volleyball
Ferris State 3, UW-Parkside 0
The Bulldogs swept the Rangers in a GLIAC match at the De Simons Gymnasium on Saturday, 25-21, 25-12, 25-16.
It was the 16th straight win for Ferris State, which received 44 votes in the latest NCAA Division II coaches poll. Parkside, which was also swept by GLIAC foe Davenport on Friday at the De Simone Gymnasium, dropped to 8-17 overall and 4-9 in the GLIAC with one regular-season match remaining, this Saturday at home against Grand Valley State for Senior Day.
Prior to Saturday's match against Ferris State, Parkside honored senior outside hitter Rachel Hedman, who recorded her 1,000th career kill last spring during the COVD-altered 2020-21 season.
Firebirds named All-CCIW
Carthage seniors Morgan Verbeten and Madison Zaleski were recently named All-College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin for women's soccer.
Verbeten, a forward who led the Firebirds and finished third in the conference with nine goals, was named to the second team, while Zaleski earned the RESPECT Award, given to student-athletes who "distinguish themselves as an integral member of the team, their institution and community by upholding the values of Responsibility, Enthusiasm, Service, Pride, Excellence, Collaboration and Trust."
For women's volleyball, meanwhile, Carthage senior outside/right-side hitter Haley Horner, sophomore setter Jenna Millen and junior right-side hitter Molly Skoda were recently named first-team All-CCIW, while sophomore middle blocker Leena Ajibola was named to the second team and sophomore Aubree Bucheger received the RESPECT Award.
Horner led the CCIW in kills and was named the CCIW Offensive Player of the Week twice this season in collecting her second career first-team All-CCIW honor. Millen and Skoda were named to the first team for the first time, while Ajibola received her first career second-team accolade.