College track and field: Indian Trail grad Joseph White wins D-3 national title in shot put for Carthage men

Indian Trail graduate Joseph White is a national champion.

The sophomore shot putter for the Carthage men's track and field team went into his sixth and final attempt Friday in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships at the Spire Sports Complex in Geneva, Ohio, sitting in second place in the shot put.

With a throw of 17.85 meters on his last attempt, White vaulted into first place and clinched the sixth national title in the history of the Carthage men's track and field program.

"I couldn't be more excited for Joseph," Carthage men's head track and field coach Josh Henry said in a press release Friday afternoon. "He has had a historic year, and to close it with a national title is super fitting. He has worked incredibly hard for this moment, and to have the confidence to step in the ring and win a title on his final throw is incredible."

White entered Friday as the No. 2 seed in the shot put field behind UW-Stout's Kevin Ruechel, the reigning national champion in the event. White began his day with a throw of 14.7 meters before hitting 17.43 on his second attempt to take over first place. That qualified White for the finals, giving him three more attempts.

However, White fouled out on his fourth and fifth throws, which allowed Ruechel to move into first place going into the final attempt.

But on the final attempt of the day for all competitors, White stepped into the circle and clinched the 22nd overall NCAA national title for the Carthage athletic program. White also became the second in school history to win the men's shot put national title, after Bill Versen won the event in 1977 to give Carthage its first-ever NCAA title.

This was the third national meet of White's tenure already at Carthage.

"With this being his third national meet, he was able to settle in and compete at a high level," Carthage assistant coach Greg Raimondi said. "After a rough first-round throw, he was able to gather himself and prove he deserved to be here. I am so proud of him for his sixth-round effort to reclaim the lead and get his first national title and All-American honor."

White, the school record-holder in the shot put, joins Versen, Ken Kohler, Dion Ballentine and Trevor James as national champions for the Carthage men's track and field program, with James winning the last title in the high jump in 2014.

Hammer throw Saturday

Friday's national title also marked the first career NCAA All-American honor for White, who placed 12th in the discus on Thursday and still has the hammer throw to compete in Saturday at nationals.

White is seeded No. 8 in the hammer throw and will compete with St. Joseph graduate Matt Ausse, a senior at Carthage who's seeded No. 3 in the hammer throw.

"Looking ahead to (Saturday), we have two more opportunities to close the 2022 national meet off strong with Matt and Joseph in the hammer throw," Henry said. "Matt is coming off a school record in the event from last week, and Joseph is coming off of (Friday's) shot put title.

"Both will be positioned to have great days."

